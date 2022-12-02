Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines
Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
NFL World Speculating About Colin Kaepernick On Monday
Should it be reunion time for the San Francisco 49ers?. The 49ers lost their second starting quarterback to a season-ending injury on Sunday, when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot. The team lost starter Trey Lance earlier in the year. While the 49ers are going with rookie Brock...
Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders As NFL Coach Clear
Deion Sanders has said in the past that he doesn't want to be an NFL coach. Nonetheless, that won't stop people from talking about that hypothetical scenario. During Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Sanders could be a head coach at the pro level.
3 reasons why Odell Beckham Jr. should end free agent tour with Buffalo Bills
Odell Beckham Jr. is finally healed up from a torn ACL injury he suffered during last year’s Super Bowl and
Do the Steelers Have a 'Little Angry Person' on Their Team?
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has a big contributor in a small body.
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets unfortunate news
When the Los Angeles Rams traded multiple draft picks and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, their hope was that Stafford could get them over the hump and help them to win a Super Bowl. As we know, Stafford ended up leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his very first season with the team. Unfortunately, 2022 has been a different story as Stafford struggled early on, and then had to deal with injuries and a concussion, which caused him to miss games. Now, according to reports, Stafford has gotten some unfortunate news.
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers signing Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB
The 49ers reportedly are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco is signing Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad and on to its 53-man roster. Johnson, an Oakland native, has been...
College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision
The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Comments / 0