Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Wolf trapping not yet open in grizzly bear habitat areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — Wolf trapping is not open in occupied grizzly bear habitat areas, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Trapping in districts 1-5 starts Dec. 31, unless FWP determines the majority of bears in these areas have begun hibernation. FWP released the following information:. Wolf trapping is...
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Western Montana's early season snowpack
If you like winter, you probably love the fun recreation that snow brings. However, snow isn’t just for fun. As snow accumulates, it helps to develop a snowpack in the mountains. Why is snowpack important to western Montana, and how are early season conditions shaping up? Watch the video...
NBCMontana
Future of broadband in Montana discussed at Butte town hall
BUTTE, Mont. — Officials behind the state’s ConnectMT Program held a town hall meeting Tuesday night in Butte to discuss how federal funds will pay for broadband internet in unserved and underserved communities. Estimates show one-fifth of Montana doesn’t have access to sufficient internet services, according to a...
NBCMontana
State officials visit Butte Monday to hear high speed broadband suggestions
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana is deciding how to use $266 million dollars of U.S. relief money to connect rural areas to high speed broadband. It is estimated that nearly 24% of Montanans do not have an internet subscription of any kind. State officials are traveling Montana to understand the needs in individual communities.
NBCMontana
FWP urges safety precautions as ice fishing season ramps up
BOZEMAN, Mont. — We’re in the early stages of the cold and harsh winter season, but for some Montanans, it means a chance to go out ice fishing. Despite several winter storms hitting the Treasure State within the last week, most ice fishing areas are open without any restrictions.
NBCMontana
Veterans Navigation Network seeks mentor candidates for holidays
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Veterans Navigation Network is currently seeking peer mentor candidates to make sure veterans' needs are supported as the holidays arrive. On Monday, Gov. Greg Gianforte highlighted the VNN for their work to serve Montana veterans during the governor's 12 Days of Giving. You can apply...
NBCMontana
Motivate Your Monday: Get outside your comfort zone
MISSOULA, Mont. — Do you ever meet new people and just admire qualities that they have and think to yourself, Wow, I wish I could be more like them. I've always been envious of people who can wake up super early and knock out their workout. I tend to be shy at times and look up to outgoing people. See, here's the thing. We can be like those people as well. We just need to work a little harder at it. Challenge yourself today and get outside of your comfort zone and be that person you admire. Have you ever heard the saying fake it till you make it? It sounds silly, but really can help with making the change to be the person that you want to become. We all have an awesome person inside of us. So let's choose to be that person today.
NBCMontana
MSU engineering researchers recognized for developing ultra-strong concrete
MISSOULA, Mont. — Engineering researchers at Montana State University were recently recognized for developing a specialized concrete for an innovative bridge replacement project. The Montana Department of Transportation partnered with the university to replace two southwest Montana bridges. The project received one of 11 national awards by the American...
NBCMontana
Bozeman artist and MSU faculty member honored
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University School of Art interim director and professor Josh DeWeese was honored with the 2002 Governor's Arts Award in a ceremony this week. DeWeese was one of six recipients recognized this year for artistic excellence and achievement. The award is presented by the Montana...
NBCMontana
Considerable avalanche danger as next snowstorm arrives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities are warning of the dangers of avalanches as the next winter system moves into Utah. As more snow falls on the layers from previous storms, there is also a considerable risk of avalanches. The National Weather Service early Sunday issued advisories for the...
NBCMontana
Agricultural summit to bring institutions together this January
MISSOULA, Mont. — The inaugural Montana AgTech Innovation and Investment Summit will bring together a variety of institutions this January to discuss negotiation deals and raising capital for Montana agriculture. The Montana Department of Agriculture, Montana State University, Montana Agricultural Business Association and Montana Agricultural Business Foundation will host...
NBCMontana
Several rounds of snow in the days ahead; travel impacts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the West Glacier Region. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Seeley Lake to Condon, with 8 to 14 inches across the Mission and Swan Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the Highway 200 and I-90 corridors.
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
NBCMontana
Cold and quiet weather for today; snow returns as the next weather maker arrives Sunday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3 PM Sunday to 1 PM Monday for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3 PM Sunday to 1 PM Monday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Comments / 0