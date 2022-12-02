SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Stewardson brothers started their business in the basement of their home, but now they have a storefront in downtown Shelbyville. During the pandemic, Trey, 20, and Aiden, 15, Sayers started buying and collecting sports trading cards. Aiden, in high school, said he and his brother Trey had a lot of downtime during 2020, so they started watching YouTube videos about sports cards. The brothers shared with WAND News, they've always been passionate about sports, but they started the journey by buying and selling sports cards online and at card shows.

