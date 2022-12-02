Read full article on original website
WAND TV
High School Basketball Highlights 12-5
(WAND) - The WAND Sports team covered a pair of high school basketball games in the area, including some Macon County Tournament action. Check out some scores below.
WAND TV
Several local teams compete in Showcase Saturday at the BOS Center in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Games were happening from 10:30 AM to right around 9:00 PM at the BOS Center in Springfield. Several local teams were matched up in Showcase Saturday. Check out the scores and highlights here. Glenwood 56, Rochester 46. Jacksonville 55, Eisenhower 49. MacArthur 66, U-High 42. Southeast...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
WAND TV
Springfield District #186 OKs purchase of land on 11th St.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Public School District #186 has approved the purchase of land at 11th St. and Stevenson Dr. for a new school. The former site of Allis Chalmers would replace Laketown, Southern View, and Hazel Dell Elementary Schools pending resolution of environmental concerns. The vote passed...
WAND TV
Brothers open sports trading card store in downtown Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Stewardson brothers started their business in the basement of their home, but now they have a storefront in downtown Shelbyville. During the pandemic, Trey, 20, and Aiden, 15, Sayers started buying and collecting sports trading cards. Aiden, in high school, said he and his brother Trey had a lot of downtime during 2020, so they started watching YouTube videos about sports cards. The brothers shared with WAND News, they've always been passionate about sports, but they started the journey by buying and selling sports cards online and at card shows.
WAND TV
A Christmas Princess Ball for little girls in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Precious Little Princess Parties is working with Image University to host a Christmas Princess Ball for little girls. Owner of Precious Little Princess Parties, Olivia Woodrow says it is a fun family event for everyone. “Kids are dressing up as their favorite princesses, they get to...
WAND TV
Springfield FD fights two separate fires simultaneously
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to two Code 2 fires at the same time today. Code 2 fires require a more aggressive response. According to a post on the official Facebook Springfield Illinois Fire Department page, "Two additional engines, an additional truck and additional battalion chiefs, safety officers, and staff chiefs are dispatched for a Code 2 fire."
WAND TV
Santa returns to the DISC for the Santa Shuffle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Santa returned to the Decatur Indoor Sports Center over the weekend. On Sunday, kids were invited to run on the indoor track, play games and jump on inflatables. Kids received a medal, cookie and photo with Santa.
WAND TV
Allerton Park turned into cookie creation for the holidays
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A trip to Allerton Park and Retreat Center is sweet but this gingerbread display is sweeter. Champaign resident, Karen Wood is on her 11th year of gingerbread creations for Einstein Bros. Bagels at 901 W. University St. in Champaign. At five feet wide, Wood's Allerton...
WAND TV
Decatur's downtown parks to close overnight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur's two city-owned, downtown parks will be closing from midnight to 6 a.m. once the city has installed new signs that show the change in hours. The Decatur City Council approved this change during Monday's meeting. The council is attempting to reduce vandalism, defacement, dumping of trash and debris and additional issues that it says regularly occur overnight.
WAND TV
Champaign Fire Dept. investigating garage and house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department is investigating the cause of a second alarm fire that engulfed a two-story home and garage Saturday night. CFD said they responded to a report of a structure fire at 112 E. Hill St. at 8:50 pm Saturday. The fire started in...
WAND TV
Ambulance involved in crash near downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An ambulance was involved in a crash near downtown Decatur, police said. According to Decatur Police, officers were called to a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle at the corner of S. Church and W. Wood Streets. The crash happened just after 5:40 p.m. on...
WAND TV
Local grinches steal holiday decorations in Champaign-Urbana
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Keith Smith took over his grandfather's tradition and turned it into much more for the holidays. Him and his husband host 'Lighting Up the Croft' every year. Smith says it takes around eighty hours and thirty thousand lights to decorate his entire yard. "It was originally...
WAND TV
Health Officials remind people of safety tips as COVID-19 cases increase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that 63 Illinois counties are at elevated COVID-19 community levels. Health officials in Central Illinois want to remind anyone traveling, or experiencing symptoms how to stay safe. “Staying hydrated, continue to be active, do your exercise, take vitamins....
Neoga left with questions, grief after two people found dead
Editor’s note: this video contains images of the road where the incident took place, the house featured on the road however is not the location where the shooting occurred. NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) – For two families, things will never be the same. They each lost a loved one suddenly – and neither knows exactly why. […]
WAND TV
Violating the new Decatur Park curfew could result in a fine
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur residents can expect a new curfew put in place, specifically for two city-owned parks. "It shall be unlawful for any person to walk, stand, or otherwise be present in or upon Central Park, the transfer house, the memorial ban shell, and Preston Jackson Park," said David Horn, Decatur City Council member.
WAND TV
Small businesses in Springfield asking people to shop local for the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The countdown to Christmas has begun and so has holiday shopping. Each year, Downtown Springfield Inc. and the Springfield Visitors Bureau host a variety of holiday events to encourage guests to visit the downtown area. Sheri Koch, who owns Murphy's Loft, says this hasn't worked as well for her as it did in previous years.
WAND TV
17-year-old charged in homicide investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign Police have filed charges against a 17-year-old male following an investigation into a homicide on Elm Street in early November 2022. According to Police, on November 4, 2022, officers were dispatched at 4:52 p.m. to the 1100-Block of N. Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.
WAND TV
Tattoo shop raises money for Crisis Nursery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Artists at New Life Tattoos spent their Saturday raising money for some of the most vulnerable residents of Champaign-Urbana. On Saturday, December 3 the tattoo shop, located at 9 E University Ave in Champaign, hosted a benefit offering discounted tattoos and giving 100% of the proceeds to Crisis Nursery in Urbana.
American Families to Get $750 Every Month for Six Months
The state of Illinois has a new Universal Basic Income program that is worth $750 per month. This initiative is in phase one of three phases and is offered in Champaign County of Illinois. This is a pilot program run by the Regional Office of Education and the University of Illinois. (source)
