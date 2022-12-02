Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Paul Pelosi attends Kennedy Center Honors in first public appearance since home attack
Paul Pelosi and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attended the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night, marking Paul Pelosi's first public appearance since he was attacked in his San Francisco home in October. The couple attended the annual ceremony, which honors a select group of people every year for their artistic...
Emmanuel Macron on Russia's war in Ukraine | 60 Minutes
“This is a war crime.” French President Emmanuel Macron called Russia’s war in Ukraine and lack of respect for international law “a huge mistake,” and said attacks on civilian infrastructures were war crimes.
Biden hosts Kennedy Center honorees at White House
President Biden welcomed the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on Sunday as he highlighted the importance of protecting democracy. This year's Kennedy Center honorees are George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, composer Tania Leon, and U2. The Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast on CBS on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The Kennedy Center honors a select group of people every year for their artistic influences on American culture.
Emmanuel Macron calls his state visit to D.C. a success | 60 Minutes
French President Emmanuel Macron called his state visit to Washington, D.C., a success, highlighting “total alignment” on the war in Ukraine and a fruitful discussion on the side effects of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Trump claims grounds for "termination" of U.S. Constitution
Washington — Former President Donald Trump fueled controversy over the weekend by suggesting that parts of the U.S. Constitution should face "termination." As CBS News correspondent Robert Costa reports, it was just the latest in a series of words and deeds from the former leader that have Republicans grasping for how to respond to a man who still commands significant public support, but whose extreme views continue to drift further away from mainstream American politics.
Republicans respond to Trump calls for “termination” of parts of U.S. Constitution
Republicans have been forced to respond after former President Donald Trump called for the “termination” of parts of the U.S. Constitution. Robert Costa reports.
The US secretly put limitations on its HIMARS rocket launchers before letting Ukraine have them, report says
US officials told the Wall Street Journal the launchers were modified to remove the ability to fire rockets far enough to hit tagets in Russia.
Macron on war crimes, Taiwan, and Putin's ambitions
French President Emmanuel Macron urged the international community to launch legal initiatives against Russian President Vladimir Putin in light of recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. During a wide-ranging interview for 60 Minutes this week, correspondent Bill Whitaker asked Macron if Putin should be charged with war crimes. "What...
Transcript: Former Attorney General Eric Holder on "Face the Nation," Dec. 4, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with former Attorney General Eric Holder that aired Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to former Attorney General Eric Holder. He now heads up the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. And he has a book, "Our Unfinished March," which examines the current state of America's democracy. Welcome back to the program.
Democrat Warnock hopes to boost party's U.S. Senate margin in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A Tuesday runoff election in Georgia between Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican former football star Herschel Walker will determine whether President Joe Biden's party can expand its razor-thin majority in the Senate.
Jan. 6th Committee member Jamie Raskin on Trump: "People are hungering for justice and for accountability and consequences"
After more than a thousand interviews and hours of televised hearings, one of the highest-profile Congressional investigations since Watergate, the January 6th Committee, will soon release a sweeping report. The looming question: will the report urge the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump?. For now, the committee is...
CBS Evening News, December 5, 2022
"Targeted" attacks cause North Carolina power outage; Biden hosts Kennedy Center honorees at White House.
Jury deliberations beginning in Trump Organization fraud trial
Jurors begin deliberating Monday in the fraud trial for the Trump Organization in New York City. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the key arguments both sides made in the trial, and the dispute about whether Trump knew about an alleged scheme to avoid taxes on executives' perks.
Eye Opener: High-stakes Georgia Senate runoff
It's a tight race in Georgia's runoff for the U.S. Senate. Also, Donald Trump calls for the partial suspension of the U.S. Constitution, putting his Republican allies in the hot seat. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
House January 6 committee winds down its investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says it will release its findings in a lengthy report before the new Congress takes over. The report is expected to cover former President Donald Trump's involvement in inciting the violence and recommendations to prevent future incidents. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us with more details.
Blinken says U.S. remains "actively engaged" with Russia over potential prisoner swap
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. officials continue to engage Russia over the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
Incoming House Intel chair on Ukraine, China and Trump
GOP Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio discusses the potential for bipartisanship over Ukraine policy, the U.S. relationship with China and former President Donald Trump's recent statements.
