Biden hosts Kennedy Center honorees at White House

President Biden welcomed the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on Sunday as he highlighted the importance of protecting democracy. This year's Kennedy Center honorees are George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, composer Tania Leon, and U2. The Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast on CBS on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The Kennedy Center honors a select group of people every year for their artistic influences on American culture.
Trump claims grounds for "termination" of U.S. Constitution

Washington — Former President Donald Trump fueled controversy over the weekend by suggesting that parts of the U.S. Constitution should face "termination." As CBS News correspondent Robert Costa reports, it was just the latest in a series of words and deeds from the former leader that have Republicans grasping for how to respond to a man who still commands significant public support, but whose extreme views continue to drift further away from mainstream American politics.
Macron on war crimes, Taiwan, and Putin's ambitions

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the international community to launch legal initiatives against Russian President Vladimir Putin in light of recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. During a wide-ranging interview for 60 Minutes this week, correspondent Bill Whitaker asked Macron if Putin should be charged with war crimes. "What...
Transcript: Former Attorney General Eric Holder on "Face the Nation," Dec. 4, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with former Attorney General Eric Holder that aired Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to former Attorney General Eric Holder. He now heads up the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. And he has a book, "Our Unfinished March," which examines the current state of America's democracy. Welcome back to the program.
Jury deliberations beginning in Trump Organization fraud trial

Jurors begin deliberating Monday in the fraud trial for the Trump Organization in New York City. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the key arguments both sides made in the trial, and the dispute about whether Trump knew about an alleged scheme to avoid taxes on executives' perks.
Eye Opener: High-stakes Georgia Senate runoff

It's a tight race in Georgia's runoff for the U.S. Senate. Also, Donald Trump calls for the partial suspension of the U.S. Constitution, putting his Republican allies in the hot seat. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
House January 6 committee winds down its investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says it will release its findings in a lengthy report before the new Congress takes over. The report is expected to cover former President Donald Trump's involvement in inciting the violence and recommendations to prevent future incidents. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us with more details.
