ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend

In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
houmatimes.com

Lam Ngoc Hoang

Lam Ngoc Hoang, 36, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends are invited to a visitation in Lam’s honor on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Holy Rosary Vietnamese Catholic Church located at 3593 Friendswood Drive, Houma, LA 70363 from 5:00 p.m. until mass at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Holy Rosary Vietnamese Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
WDSU

Multiple shootings reported in Houma area over the weekend

THIBODAUX, La. — Multiple agencies are investigating several shootings reported over the weekend in the Houma area. The first shooting was reported on Thursday night. According to Houma police, a juvenile is accused of firing a gun into the air after passing a group of people walking in the 200 block of Tulip Drive. No one was injured.
Tina Howell

NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans

NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
houmatimes.com

Geraldine “Gerry” Duval Fanguy

Geraldine “Gerry” Duval Fanguy, 83, native and life-long resident of Houma, LA, beloved wife, mother, aunt, sister, and friend, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. Geraldine is survived by her son, Lance Fanguy, his wife, Blake Andrews-Fanguy and is considered a second Mom to many more. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fanguy, and brothers, Hilary and Lovelace.
houmatimes.com

Mary Eloise Babin Cade

Mary Eloise Babin Cade, 95, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:28 am. Born June 7, 1927, she was a native of Port Allen, LA and resident of Houma, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 9:00 AM...
houmatimes.com

St. Bernadette Catholic School to host Live Nativity

St. Bernadette Catholic School invites the community to celebrate the season with their Live Nativity, tomorrow night, December 6, 2022 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. The 19 year old tradition will feature members of the St. Bernadette Choir. “This is a long running St. Bernadette tradition, and we love having the community here with us to celebrate advent,” said Principal Elise LeBoeuf.
houmatimes.com

Cheryl Yvonne LaRose

Cheryl Yvonne LaRose, 42, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Cheryl is a native of Glasgow, Scotland and longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held in Cheryl’s honor at a later date. Cheryl is survived by her husband,...
houmatimes.com

Cheryl Melancon

Cheryl Melancon, 54, a native of Galliano and a resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. A Memorial graveside service will be announced at a later date. She is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Toups (Buddy) and Frank Terrebonne (Melissa); niece, Angela Guidry (Jared); and sister-in-law, Terrie Melancon.
houmatimes.com

Evelyn Marie Ancalade Naquin Lirette

Evelyn Marie Ancalade Naquin Lirette, 76, life long resident of Chauvin, passed away on December 1, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 9am to 11am, with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
houmatimes.com

HyperVelocity, Houma’s New Race Track, to Host Grand Opening This Sat. Dec. 3

After a few days of a soft opening, HyperVelocity Racetrack will officially have its grand opening day this Saturday, December 3!. The new indoor go-karting track and entertainment center in Houma’s Southland Mall Suite 1043 will officially open this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The business’s first day for the soft opening was on Black Friday, November 25, and co-owner Mosun Ejike shared with The Times that the soft opening went well, “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support a local family-owned business,” she said. She also shared that they learned a lot and will implement what they learned during the soft opening moving forward.
NOLA.com

Here's what to know before heading to City Park for Celebration in the Oaks

The quintessential New Orleans tradition Celebration in the Oaks has welcomed locals back since Thanksgiving day. Families, couples and friends alike have already begun to return to City Park Botanical Garden and beyond to ride rides, bear witness to thousands of lights and celebrate holiday cheer. The event is City...
WWL-AMFM

Suspect booked in Metairie homicide

A 21-year-old Metairie man faces murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting last week on Academy Drive. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Nicholas Robinson for the November 28 incident.
houmatimes.com

HPD: Suspect wanted for shooting outside Club Thirsty in Houma

On December 3, 2022 the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Thirsty located at 1301 Barataria Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 28 year old victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries and is currently in critical condition.
theadvocate.com

French language enthusiasts welcome Macron, who offers encouragement

Warren Perrin of Lafayette got something extra special during President Emmanuel Macron’s appearance before French language enthusiasts at the New Orleans Museum of Art on Friday. He got a handshake and a few words of acknowledgement from the French head of state, who was promoting during his U.S. visit this week – among other things – French language education.

Comments / 0

Community Policy