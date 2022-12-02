Read full article on original website
Related
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY December 2022
Kentucky State Senator Ralph Alvarado is resigning his seat in the Kentucky senate to accept an appointment as Tennessee’s new health commissioner. Per Kentucky law, vacancies in the General Assembly are filled with a special election. The date for a special election is set by the presiding officer or by the governor if the legislature is not in session.
fox56news.com
LexArts celebrates 50th anniversary with Horse Mania auction
LexArts auctioned off the Horse Mania sculptures as a part of its milestone celebration. LexArts celebrates 50th anniversary with Horse Mania …. LexArts auctioned off the Horse Mania sculptures as a part of its milestone celebration. Dec. 5: Ice cream, cereal, and a comic. Here are five things to know...
fox56news.com
Kentucky issues reminders as winter approaches
Lexington Streets and Roads says Kentuckians should prepare a winter weather plan and pack things like a blanket, ice scraper and water bottles in the event you are stranded or in a winter weather emergency. Kentucky issues reminders as winter approaches. Lexington Streets and Roads says Kentuckians should prepare a...
fox56news.com
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
fox56news.com
Kentucky continues rise in flu cases
Kentucky continues to see rising flu and flu like cases. The CDC chief shared updated levels of “flu-like illness,” including fevers, coughs and sore throats, claiming that this week illness had reach a “high” or “very high” level in 47 jurisdictions of the country.
wymt.com
2012 Ky. tornado outbreak survivor planning toy drive for kids impacted by flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 2012 Eastern Kentucky tornado outbreak survivor is giving back to those impacted by flooding. Austin Shuck lived in West Liberty when tornadoes hit ten years ago. He is now with ‘What the Shuck’ podcast and Appalachian Pioneer Program. Shuck is hosting the 3rd...
fox56news.com
Hand-painted bottles of rare Makers Mark raffled for LexArts 50th anniversary
LexArts celebrated its 50th anniversary by hosting a celebration, and along with it, a chance for bourbon enthusiasts to get their hands on a rare selection. Hand-painted bottles of rare Makers Mark raffled …. LexArts celebrated its 50th anniversary by hosting a celebration, and along with it, a chance for...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Home and Garden News for Lexington, Ky – December 2022
Leaf chutes slide inside yard waste bags to make them easier to fill. It can serve as a funnel if you leave the bag standing or a leaf dustpan if you lay it on its side. LFUCG has ordered 5,000 of these for distribution to residents with city waste service. We know that leaves are already falling and have multiple pick-up points to get them to folks as quickly as possible.
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 12/5/2022
Kentucky's evening weather forecast for December 5, 2022. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on December 5, 2022. Live holiday performances are returning to UK Healthcare this season. Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group...
lakercountry.com
Russell stays ‘green’; Casey, nearly 50 others now ‘yellow’
Russell County and most of the Lake Cumberland district continue to stay in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Neighboring Casey County continues to be the only county in the 10-county district in yellow this...
fox56news.com
Multiple doses of NARCAN necessary as fentanyl gets stronger, Nashville clinical director warns
Charles Pemberton is the clinical director of Omni Community Health in Nashville, but he recently came across a life-or-death situation while back home in Kentucky that required him to use multiple doses of NARCAN as fentanyl continues to get stronger. Multiple doses of NARCAN necessary as fentanyl gets …. Charles...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/4: Nicholasville Mayor-elect Alex Carter; Ky. Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Nicholasville Mayor-elect Alex Carter and Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass. Nicholasville is the historic county seat of Jessamine County and has been growing fast in recent decades. The town was named after...
wymt.com
King’s Daughters becomes part of UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The largest employer in Northeastern Kentucky became a part of the University of Kentucky on Thursday, Dec. 1. UK and Ashland based King’s Daughters (KD) have worked together for two years as members of the Royal Blue Health LLC. During that time, King’s Daughters saw significant growth in employees and revenue to expand care for its patients.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
fox56news.com
Kentucky to face Iowa in Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first day of 2022 featured Kentucky and Iowa battling it out on the gridiron in a Citrus Bowl classic the Wildcats won. The final day of the year will feature the same matchup, this time in Nashville for the Music City Bowl. This...
WKYT 27
7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are investigating a fire that killed at least six cats and a dog. The fire started just after midnight at a home on Hi Crest Drive, in the Bryan Station area. Three people who were inside managed to get out safely. Crews were able...
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
wymt.com
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
WKYT 27
Kentucky women accused in drowning death of toddler appear in court
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Clark County women accused in the death of a toddler appeared in court Monday afternoon. Monica and Erica Goodwin are both facing charges of manslaughter. Both entered pleas of not guilty during Monday’s hearing. Erica Goodwin has also bonded out of jail, while Monica Goodwin has not.
fox56news.com
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
Comments / 0