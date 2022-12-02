Read full article on original website
Big game habitat seasonal closures begin around Steamboat Springs
As harsh winter weather closes in on wildlife, herds of deer and elk will seek places for shelter. To ensure herds remain undisturbed by humans as they forage for food under snowfall, the US Forest Service has instituted seasonal closures for the animals’ winter range. These closures began on Thursday, Dec. 1, in multiple locations around Steamboat Springs on the Routt National Forest. These closures will last until April 15 in areas where encounters between wildlife and people normally occur.
Mountain Parks Electric seeks entrants for holiday lighting contest
In the classic holiday film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, patriarch Clark Griswold is determined for his family to have a “hap-hap-happiest Christmas”. He installs 25,000 Christmas lights outside his house to impress his neighbors; instead, he causes a neighborhood-wide blackout. Fortunately, there are no Clark Griswolds in Grand County to cause Christmas blackouts, but there are plenty of spectacular light shows to awe neighbors.
Grand Nordic Corner: Snow Mountain Ranch offers almost 75 miles of groomed trails
Snow Mountain Ranch sits on 5,200 acres just off U.S. Highway 40 between Tabernash and Granby. It is a year-round playground offering over 120 kilometers (just shy of 75 miles) of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking, tubing, sleigh rides and other winter outdoor activities as well as mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding, disc golf, zip line, climbing and tubing in the summer. Construction of the new buildings for Camp Chief Ouray and the activities center will continue through the winter at the far end of the Nordic Center parking lot compromising access to and many of the old CCO Loops.
Winter Park Express train tickets on sale now
The weekend ski train that runs from Denver’s Union Station to Winter Park Resort will start up again Jan. 13, but tickets are on sale now. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 26, the Winter Park Express will make 33 roundtrips, with one-way fares from $34 and kids (ages 2-12) fares from $17.
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Nov.27 to Dec. 3
Real estate transactions totaled $24,938,067 across 23 sales for the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. 3,860-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.106 acres of land. Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC. Buyer: Tami J. Strong Revocable Trust and Lucian S. Strong Revocable Trust. Price: $1,864,109. No address,...
Kremmling hires interim police chief
The town has hired an interim Police Chief, Officer Jesse Lisenby, who assumed the role on Nov. 21. Lisenby is replacing former Police Chief Hiram Rivera Jr., who left the force on Oct. 3. Lisenby is not a stranger to the Kremmling Police Department. In September 2020, Lisenby applied for...
