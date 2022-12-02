Paddy Pimblett says he is going to need to see some type of assurances before he considers sparring Jake Paul. Pimblett, who fights Jared Gordon this weekend in the UFC 282 co-main event in Las Vegas, was recently the subject of a callout from YouTube boxer Jake Paul who took considerable umbrage with Pimblett appearing to suggest that Paul’s boxing career was fugazi. Paul subsequently made an offer: come to Puerto Rico to spar him. If Pimblett ‘wins’ the sparring session, he gets $1 million. If Paul wins, Pimblett must join up with his fighters’ union plans.

