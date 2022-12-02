Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
'It should have been him here tonight': Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua let Derek Chisora 'take a hiding' and his next fight is against either Oleksandr Usyk or Joe Joyce with AJ out in the cold
Tyson Fury has continued his war of words with Anthony Joshua following his brutal victory over Derek Chisora - claiming he allowed Del Boy to take a beating when he should have fought in his place. The Gypsy King dispatched his opponent inside 10 rounds with a dominant display -...
BoxingNews24.com
Twelve Current and Past Heavyweight Champions!
By Ken Hissner: This article isn’t putting the twelve current and past heavyweight champions in order, but you can. Let’s start with the current two champions WBC champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk. The other 10 are Joe...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford vs. Avanesyan: Will it do 10,000 buys?
By Adam Baskin: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s fight against David Avanesyan this Saturday night on BLK Prime PPV has minimal buzz going on from boxing fans, and it’s possible that it could turn out to be a disaster in terms of the buy rate. Today, there was...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia willing to do VADA testing, is Gervonta avoid fight?
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia has taken to social media to let his fans know that he was never asked for any early VADA testing, as Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has implied. Ryan says he’s willing to do the VADA testing, and I understand why they wouldn’t believe he would agree to it because he “ALREADY” agreed to everything else that Gervonta wanted for their April fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Is Canelo Alvarez running from Dmitry Bivol?
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn revealed last Saturday night that Canelo Alvarez would “probably be fighting John Ryder” next May when he returns to action. This won’t win Canelo too many new fans. Fighting Ryder won’t be a popular move on Canelo’s part because fans want to...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor settles UFC 223 bus attack lawsuit with Michael Chiesa
A lawsuit between Conor McGregor and Michael Chiesa stemming from an infamous Brooklyn bus attack at UFC 223 in 2018 has finally been settled, per MMA Fighting. McGregor, who has been no stranger to legal trouble over the years, was sued by Chiesa after throwing a dolly through a bus window prior to UFC 223 in New York City over four years ago. The incident left Chiesa with multiple lacerations on his face and forced “Maverick” to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Anthony Pettis for that same weekend.
BoxingNews24.com
Artur Beterbiev warns Anthony Yarde: “Be ready”
By Brian Webber: IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev gave his WBO mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde a warning that he’s going to need to “be ready” when they battle next month on January 28th at the Wembley Arena in London, England. Beterbiev vs. Yarde will be shown on ESPN+ in the U.S.
BoxingNews24.com
Tank Davis Vs. Hector Garcia Showtime Press Conference Quotes And Photos
Undefeated Superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis Defends WBA Lightweight Title Against Unbeaten World Champion Hector Luis Garcia Saturday, January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis went face to face with unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García at...
ng-sportingnews.com
Boxing schedule 2023: Dates, division, location for best upcoming fights
Following a boxing schedule in 2022 that featured great fights like Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano and Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, 2023 is looking to continue the momentum. Like the previous year, there is a lot to be excited about in boxing. Major title fights will take place that...
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Joyce on Tyson Fury: “I believe I can beat him”
By Scott Gilfoid: Joe Joyce believes he’ll beat Tyson Fury to take his WBC heavyweight title next year. The big 6’6″ Joyce says he’s sparred Fury, and from those sparring sessions, he feels he can’t beat him. Joyce jumped into the ring last Saturday night...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney vs. Shakur Stevenson agree to move Lomachenko to the side
By Chris Williams: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney’s father/manager/trainer Bill Haney and Shakur Stevenson have agreed to move #1 WBC Vasyl Lomachenko out of the way so that a fight can be made. Bill made it clear that Haney doesn’t have a mandatory due, and he can fight anyone...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Daniel Dubois stops Kevin Lerena
By Jack Tiernan: WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) had a close call tonight, needing to get up off the canvas on three separate occasions before getting his act together to TKO South African Kevin Lerena (28-2 114 KOs) in the third round on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather ignored in TWO calls for less world boxing titles
Floyd Mayweather took pride in showing off all his world championships over the years, but the pound-for-pound king longed for less. “Money” always hoped the boxing-sanctioning bodies would unite and unify some of the belts for the sport’s good. It never happened. Now there are more straps than...
themaclife.com
‘He wouldn’t give me a million dollars after I beat him up’: Paddy Pimblett talks Jake Paul sparring offer
Paddy Pimblett says he is going to need to see some type of assurances before he considers sparring Jake Paul. Pimblett, who fights Jared Gordon this weekend in the UFC 282 co-main event in Las Vegas, was recently the subject of a callout from YouTube boxer Jake Paul who took considerable umbrage with Pimblett appearing to suggest that Paul’s boxing career was fugazi. Paul subsequently made an offer: come to Puerto Rico to spar him. If Pimblett ‘wins’ the sparring session, he gets $1 million. If Paul wins, Pimblett must join up with his fighters’ union plans.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade on Jermall Charlo: “There are no more excuses”
By Sam Volz: Demetrius Andrade says there are no more excuses for Jermall Charlo not to fight him now that he’s with Showtime and the match has no impediments to being made. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) admits that he’s been trying to get a fight against the unbeaten middleweight Charlo for the last five years with no luck, and he’s hoping he’s finally willing to face him.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson on Showtime pay-per-view on Jan.7th in Washington, D.C.
By Dan Ambrose: Demetrius ‘Boo’ Andrade will be fighting the always tough Demond Nicholson in a 10 round fight as part of the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia card on SHOWTIME pay-per-view on January 7th at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn criticizes Munguia & Jermall Charlo
By Robert Segal: Promoter Eddie Hearn ripped into both Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo last Saturday night for the way the two have conducted their careers. Firstly, Hearn doesn’t like the inactivity that the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) has had since last year. The 32-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Juan Estrada wants Naoya Inoue or fourth fight against Chocolatito Gonzalez
By Craig Daly: Juan Francisco Estrada is interested in a fourth fight against Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez or a fight against bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue for his next fight. Estrada beat Chocolatiro by a 12 round majority decision by the scores 116-112, 115-113 and 114-114 in...
