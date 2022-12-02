ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
The top presidential surrogate in the Georgia runoff

Look who hasn't campaigned in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's runoff for Senate: President Biden and former President Trump. Driving the news: Sen. Raphael Warnock is utilizing former President Obama as his top surrogate, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is the star of a closing ad in support of Herschel Walker from the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund.
The surprise winner in the new Democratic primary calendar

If Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) wins his runoff Tuesday, expect rising buzz he could be a promising Democratic presidential candidate in 2024, if President Biden doesn't run, or beyond. Why it matters: The radical 2024 primary-calendar overhaul adopted yesterday by the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee, plays into Warnock's hands.
Scoop: Bipartisan coalition pushes for national strategy on antisemitism

A wide-ranging group across both parties and both chambers of Congress, led by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-N.V.), is calling on President Biden to develop a unified national strategy to combat antisemitism. Why it matters: It comes on the heels of a barrage of antisemitic comments from rapper Ye, and former...
Comer wants Twitter employees to talk to Congress about Biden laptop story

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said on Fox News Friday night that he wants "every person at Twitter" to speak before Congress about the social media company's decision to limit access to the Hunter Biden laptop story. Driving the news: On Friday, Elon Musk criticized Twitter's former management for its decision...
Democratic governors celebrate 3 key pickups

Democratic governors and governors-elect celebrated their 2022 midterm victories in New Orleans this weekend at the Democratic Governors Association winter meeting. Zoom out: Dems now hold 24 of the 50 governorships after they picked up three Republican-held seats — in Arizona, Maryland and Massachusetts — while losing the governorship in Nevada.
Bipartisan duo targets immigration reform during lame-duck

A bipartisan duo of senators are reviving negotiations for a potential deal on immigration reform — including providing legal status for 2 million Dreamers and billions of dollars for border security — with the hope they can tackle the issue before the new Congress takes effect next year.
"Don't want to be held hostage": GOP braces for chaotic speaker fight

The certainty projected by supporters of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is fraying as House Republicans prepare for the prospect of a right-wing revolt hobbling his bid for speaker. Why it matters: McCarthy failing to win on the first ballot could theoretically result in a weeks or even months-long...
What losing the Democratic caucus means for Iowa

Iowa's Democratic caucuses will no longer be first in the nation — a delayed announcement we all saw coming this year.Why it matters: Being first gave our state outsized power in narrowing the party's contenders for president.But beyond that, there are a lot more nuanced benefits, such as political favors and party building, said Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa.Driving the news: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced South Carolina will go first per President Joe Biden's request, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.Georgia is fourth and Michigan would be fifth.What we lose:Presidential...
The Georgia Senate runoff is Raphael Warnock’s to lose

Polls and conversations with top strategists in both parties suggest Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff will be close — but that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) holds a small but resilient advantage over Herschel Walker. Why it matters: Runoffs are typically about turning out your base a second time. But in...
