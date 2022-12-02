Read full article on original website
Related
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Sen. Joni Ernst says Democrats gave 'middle America the middle finger' by voting to make South Carolina the first nominating state instead of Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst said the DNC gave "middle America the Middle finger" by making South Carolina the first state to nominate its presidential candidates.
The top presidential surrogate in the Georgia runoff
Look who hasn't campaigned in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's runoff for Senate: President Biden and former President Trump. Driving the news: Sen. Raphael Warnock is utilizing former President Obama as his top surrogate, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is the star of a closing ad in support of Herschel Walker from the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
DeSantis spox return fire after ‘mainstream media’ hit piece: ‘Conservatives have to fight back’
Semafor, a media outlet founded by the former editor of Buzzfeed news, is facing backlash for their criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's relationship with right-leaning media.
The surprise winner in the new Democratic primary calendar
If Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) wins his runoff Tuesday, expect rising buzz he could be a promising Democratic presidential candidate in 2024, if President Biden doesn't run, or beyond. Why it matters: The radical 2024 primary-calendar overhaul adopted yesterday by the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee, plays into Warnock's hands.
Scoop: Bipartisan coalition pushes for national strategy on antisemitism
A wide-ranging group across both parties and both chambers of Congress, led by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-N.V.), is calling on President Biden to develop a unified national strategy to combat antisemitism. Why it matters: It comes on the heels of a barrage of antisemitic comments from rapper Ye, and former...
US supreme court to hear case with critical consequences for voting rights
A ruling in favor of a fringe legal theory would free the states to make their own rules on gerrymandering and voting procedures
Comer wants Twitter employees to talk to Congress about Biden laptop story
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said on Fox News Friday night that he wants "every person at Twitter" to speak before Congress about the social media company's decision to limit access to the Hunter Biden laptop story. Driving the news: On Friday, Elon Musk criticized Twitter's former management for its decision...
Democratic governors celebrate 3 key pickups
Democratic governors and governors-elect celebrated their 2022 midterm victories in New Orleans this weekend at the Democratic Governors Association winter meeting. Zoom out: Dems now hold 24 of the 50 governorships after they picked up three Republican-held seats — in Arizona, Maryland and Massachusetts — while losing the governorship in Nevada.
Bipartisan duo targets immigration reform during lame-duck
A bipartisan duo of senators are reviving negotiations for a potential deal on immigration reform — including providing legal status for 2 million Dreamers and billions of dollars for border security — with the hope they can tackle the issue before the new Congress takes effect next year.
"Don't want to be held hostage": GOP braces for chaotic speaker fight
The certainty projected by supporters of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is fraying as House Republicans prepare for the prospect of a right-wing revolt hobbling his bid for speaker. Why it matters: McCarthy failing to win on the first ballot could theoretically result in a weeks or even months-long...
What losing the Democratic caucus means for Iowa
Iowa's Democratic caucuses will no longer be first in the nation — a delayed announcement we all saw coming this year.Why it matters: Being first gave our state outsized power in narrowing the party's contenders for president.But beyond that, there are a lot more nuanced benefits, such as political favors and party building, said Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa.Driving the news: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced South Carolina will go first per President Joe Biden's request, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.Georgia is fourth and Michigan would be fifth.What we lose:Presidential...
The Georgia Senate runoff is Raphael Warnock’s to lose
Polls and conversations with top strategists in both parties suggest Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff will be close — but that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) holds a small but resilient advantage over Herschel Walker. Why it matters: Runoffs are typically about turning out your base a second time. But in...
Ex-GOP Rep. Rivera arrested on conspiracy charges in Venezuela consulting probe
Former Rep. David Rivera (R-Fla.) was arrested Monday on charges of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S. — including failing to register as a foreign agent for Venezuela — as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. Driving the news: Rivera, who served from 2011 to 2013...
Axios
Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0