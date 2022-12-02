ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coaltown Christmas festivities set to kick off in one McDowell County city

By Izzy Post
 4 days ago

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– Christmas festivities will kick off on Friday, December 2 in the City of Welch.

The festivities begin with the city’s annual Holiday Parade and lighting of the City Christmas Tree. Other activities include a Christmas Bazaar, the Coal Miners Dinner and the house and business decorating contest.

Beckley Dance Theatre School’s Nutcracker returns to Woodrow Wilson auditorium

The Holiday Season will conclude with the third annual Coal Drop to ring in the New Year on December 31st in downtown Welch.

“We going to keep something going on in Welch all the time,” said Mayor Harold McBride. “So it just fits the season. But you know, Christmas is a great time. Everybody is in a good mood. So hey, let’s have some good fun.”

All activities are family-friendly and open to the public.

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

