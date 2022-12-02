Coaltown Christmas festivities set to kick off in one McDowell County city

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– Christmas festivities will kick off on Friday, December 2 in the City of Welch.

The festivities begin with the city’s annual Holiday Parade and lighting of the City Christmas Tree. Other activities include a Christmas Bazaar, the Coal Miners Dinner and the house and business decorating contest.

The Holiday Season will conclude with the third annual Coal Drop to ring in the New Year on December 31st in downtown Welch.

“We going to keep something going on in Welch all the time,” said Mayor Harold McBride. “So it just fits the season. But you know, Christmas is a great time. Everybody is in a good mood. So hey, let’s have some good fun.”

All activities are family-friendly and open to the public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.