Tether [USDT] on shaky grounds: Will these new developments reinforce fear
FUD around Tether continued to grow as it didn’t provide audited financial reports. Tether’s transaction count declined while active addresses witnessed a rise. According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Tether [USDT] issued massive loans of around $6.1 billion as of 30 September 2022. Additionally, Tether did not publish audited financial documents or a complete balance sheet documenting the same. This lack of transparency by Tether could stir up more FUD against the stablecoin, as the community may perceive these loans in a negative light.
Is holding Ethereum in Q4 far from profitable? These metrics suggest…
Ethereum turned inflationary as network supply fees fail to surge. Network validators remain staunch in their duty to avoid slashing events while ETH consolidated. Ethereum’s [ETH] quest for profitability took another sour turn as it returned to inflationary condition after a few attempts at the opposite. According to Token Terminal, the decentralized blockchain daily earning in the last 365 days revealed a very low value.
BNB Chain crosses major dApp milestone; will this popularity help BNB’s next rally
BNB Chain’s dApps performed well in the current market, with PancakeSwap capitalizing on the World Cup hype. However, BNB’s volume and velocity depreciated over the last month. BNB Chain’s dApps grew over different sectors over the last week. According to a tweet posted by BNB Chain’s official account...
Ethereum: Why investors should look beyond ETH’s current formation
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. If BTC’s bearish sentiment persists, ETH could find new support at $1217.22 and $1166.83. Ethereum [ETH] witnessed a drop just as it headed into the weekend. It lost...
Chainlink [LINK] could see some bearish pressure if these signs come into play
What to expect for LINK once Chainlink staking V0.1 goes live. LINK’s price action shows resilience against the downside but could change in the days to come. The Chainlink network just entered another critical week that will be marked by a major development. Chainlink Staking v0.1 is expected to go live this week. According to the latest update from Chainlink, staking will be a major step for the network. This is because it will facilitate more security for the network’s oracle infrastructure.
Can Bitcoin [BTC]’s latest price action give investors a December to remember
CryptoQuant’s analysis suggested a possible market button for BTC. Bitcoin [BTC] registered upticks over the last week, but its price remained lower than expectations. At press time, BTC’s price had increased by nearly 3% over the past seven days. Furthermore, BTC was trading right above the $17,000 mark at $17,019.18, with a market capitalization of $327.2 billion.
Avalanche, Ethereum, and how BTC.b could trigger a rally for AVAX
Avalanche’s BTC.b witnessed a massive growth in supply. But, Avalanche’s TVL witnessed a continued decline. According to Data Analytics’ tweet on 2 December, the amount of Bitcoin Avalanche Bridged [BTC.b] on Avalanche [AVAX] surpassed that of the Ethereum network. This development suggested that users may have spotted new opportunities on the Avalanche network and have showcased their faith in the protocol.
Buterin’s one-stop solution to survive in the crypto market is all you need to know
Vitalik Buterin prioritizes technology over price watching to have a long run in the crypto market. Crypto market has lost at least $2.9 billion to crypto scams in 2022. The Ethereum [ETH] co-founder Vitalik Buterin advised weary crypto investors to focus on technology instead of price watching and trading. Buterin shared this advice with a crypto investor named CoinMamba on Twitter who expressed his disappointment with scammers and fraudsters in the cryptocurrency industry.
Why Aave’s bearish bias could perplex traders looking to go short
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The presence of the breaker and the FVG could serve to trap bulls, hence caution was extra important. Bitcoin rallied slightly in the past few days and rose...
ETH enthusiasts should brace for lower volatility based on these observations
ETH managed to cross the $1,200 bar in the last weeks of 2022. ETH whales preferred to hold on to the altcoin than sell their holdings. Now that Ethereum [ETH] has crossed the $1,200 range, it is only logical to wonder how it will conclude 2022. Here are some recent observations that may set the pace for ETH’s performance in the short term.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Read it if you are HODLing MATIC in your portfolio
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Polygon, the blockchain firm behind the world’s 10th largest cryptocurrency MATIC, has been making considerable progress on its corporate front. While...
Avalanche [AVAX] rallies over the past week, but do not celebrate just yet
However, bearish indicators suggested that a price reversal was on the cards. Avalanche’s [AVAX] performance of last week was worth praising as it registered double-digit gains. Investors had a great time, as according to CoinMarketCap, AVAX’s price increased by 15% during the period. At the time of writing, it was trading at $14.16 with a market capitalization of $4.3 billion.
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can LUNC go back to $0.2 soon?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) rose by 11% within a day, from $0.0001605 to 0.0001906 today. The rise in prices has been witnessed by all the tokens; so far, LUNC’s price has fallen by 20% since the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed.
Polygon crosses Ethereum in this metric: Will MATIC respond positively
Polygon’s NFT space witnessed growth over the last week, along with active users. Exchange reserves fell, but MATIC’s MVRV Ratio looked troublesome. Sandeep Nainwal, the co-founder of Polygon [MATIC], tweeted about the blockchain’s new achievement on 4 December. Polygon’s NFT ecosystem witnessed growth as Reddit minted over 250k “avatars” in a single day.
XRP investors can gain profits in Q4, but here’s the caveat for traders going long
XRP witnessed a spike in social dominance, which could lead to a price pump. On 3 December, crypto analytics firm Santiment tweeted that Ripple’s [XRP] social dominance witnessed spikes over the last few days. This spike could result in short-term positive price action in the near future. However, the coin would be vulnerable to a quick sell-off if prices do soar.
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How far is BNB from $500?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Binance Coin (BNB) was issued by the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance back in 2017. The token has come a long way since then, gaining more than 270,000% since its inception.
BNB’s northbound movement could witness some roadblocks. Assessing…
However, the MVRV Ratio and market indicators revealed the possibility of a downtrend. Binance Coin’s [BNB] performance of last week did not make investors happy as it registered losses on the chart. However, its metrics soared, as there were several interesting developments in the ecosystem. BNB Chain’s latest tweet...
Bitcoin: Why BTC’s monetary policy connection should not be overlooked
Bitcoin cannot escape its correlation from traditional markets. Short-term sentiment was caught in between declining optimism and increasing gloom. Bitcoin [BTC] has had an affinity with monetary policy since the advent of the new market cycle, according to Quantum Economics expert and on-chain analyst Jan Wüstenfeld. In his 4 December CryptoQuant publication, Wüstenfeld opined that BTC’s negative sentiment, accompanied by declining economic prospects, was no random occurrence.
ApeCoin reaches a stiff resistance zone, should traders look to go short
It reached a higher timeframe resistance zone near $4.5, can the bulls break above it?. ApeCoin [APE] has performed well in the markets in the past ten days. It flipped the $3.2 area from resistance to support on 25 November and posted a 39% surge over the five days that followed. Since then, APE saw a pullback to $3.88.
Does a surge in CEL’s accumulation call for a profitable December for investors
Galaxy Digital has announced its intention to acquire GK8 from Celsius Network [CEL]. CEL has seen increased accumulation in the last week. On 2 December, Galaxy Digital (Galaxy), a financial service and investment management company, confirmed its intentions to acquire high-security custodian GK8. The organization planned to acquire it from the now-collapsed cryptocurrency lending company, Celsius Network [CEL].
