Shady Spring to host statewide basketball scrimmage tournament

By Larry Marrs, Izzy Post
 4 days ago

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–Winter sports are here and it is time for action to start on the basketball court.

The Shady Spring Tigers are hosting The Little General/C Adam Toney Showcase beginning Friday, December 2 at 5 p.m.

Teams from around the state will travel to Shady Spring High School to knock the rust off and get ready for the regular season in a game-like setting. It is a great opportunity for coaches to see where their team is at and what they need to work on before games impact their records.

“I think it’s pretty cool we can host something like that,” said Tigers head coach Ronnie Olson. “It puts us on the map that people want to come here. We have a great facility here, we have two gyms here including our new gym that’s one of the top flight facilities in the state and we want to show that off.”

The Shady Spring Tigers play Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m.against South Charleston.

WVNS

WVNS

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

