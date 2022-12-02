Read full article on original website
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
The top presidential surrogate in the Georgia runoff
Look who hasn't campaigned in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's runoff for Senate: President Biden and former President Trump. Driving the news: Sen. Raphael Warnock is utilizing former President Obama as his top surrogate, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is the star of a closing ad in support of Herschel Walker from the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund.
US supreme court to hear case with critical consequences for voting rights
A ruling in favor of a fringe legal theory would free the states to make their own rules on gerrymandering and voting procedures
DeSantis spox return fire after ‘mainstream media’ hit piece: ‘Conservatives have to fight back’
Semafor, a media outlet founded by the former editor of Buzzfeed news, is facing backlash for their criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's relationship with right-leaning media.
Scoop: Senate plots pro-pot move for lame-duck
A bipartisan group of senators plans to attach significant marijuana legislation to "must-pass" year-end bills, Axios has learned. The big picture: The group, led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), has the Justice Department's blessing for legislation letting cannabis companies access banking institutions, and creating grants for state expungement of past marijuana convictions.
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
The Georgia Senate runoff is Raphael Warnock’s to lose
Polls and conversations with top strategists in both parties suggest Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff will be close — but that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) holds a small but resilient advantage over Herschel Walker. Why it matters: Runoffs are typically about turning out your base a second time. But in...
Trump: Constitution should be terminated due to "massive" election fraud
Former President Trump on Saturday falsely cited election fraud as a reason to terminate the Constitution, after Elon Musk released information about Twitter's role in limiting access to a story about Hunter Biden. What he's saying: "So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely...
Scoop: Bipartisan coalition pushes for national strategy on antisemitism
A wide-ranging group across both parties and both chambers of Congress, led by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-N.V.), is calling on President Biden to develop a unified national strategy to combat antisemitism. Why it matters: It comes on the heels of a barrage of antisemitic comments from rapper Ye, and former...
The surprise winner in the new Democratic primary calendar
If Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) wins his runoff Tuesday, expect rising buzz he could be a promising Democratic presidential candidate in 2024, if President Biden doesn't run, or beyond. Why it matters: The radical 2024 primary-calendar overhaul adopted yesterday by the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee, plays into Warnock's hands.
Lawmakers react to Trump's call to suspend Constitution
Some lawmakers sharply rebuked former President Donald Trump over the weekend, after Trump called for the suspension of the Constitution in order to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Driving the news: Repeating his oft-cited false claims of election fraud in the 2020 election in a Truth Social post...
Supreme Court pressed to give state legislatures more power to oversee federal elections
The Supreme Court will hear arguments about whether the Constitution cuts state courts out of the mix for reviewing laws governing federal elections.
Psaki: Trump's "evil charisma" should not be underestimated
Democrats and Republicans should not underestimate the impact of Donald Trump's "evil charisma," which could help him win the Republican nomination come 2024, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." Why it matters: Trump, who was twice impeached and is under criminal investigation,...
Holder: Hunter Biden should be treated "like any other American" in federal probe
Former attorney general Eric Holder told CBS’ “Face the Nation" Sunday that Hunter Biden should be treated "just like any other American citizen" amid a federal probe. Why it matters: The Washington Post reported in October, citing people familiar with the matter, that federal investigators believe they have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase.
Comer wants Twitter employees to talk to Congress about Biden laptop story
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said on Fox News Friday night that he wants "every person at Twitter" to speak before Congress about the social media company's decision to limit access to the Hunter Biden laptop story. Driving the news: On Friday, Elon Musk criticized Twitter's former management for its decision...
GOP rips McCarthy "saboteurs"
Key hard-right influencers are backing Kevin McCarthy for House speaker, despite a rebellion by some right-wing members. Why it matters: In a leadership fight, it's rare for the party's rabble-rousers to back an incumbent. Between the lines: McCarthy's longtime strategy of courting the right is paying off. Given McCarthy's establishment...
DNC faces Georgia roadblock ahead of 2024 presidential primaries
Georgia election officials are resisting moves by the Democratic National Committee to move their state up in the 2024 primary window, complicating President Biden’s carefully calibrated plans to reorder his party’s nominating schedule. Why it matters: Democratic leaders are committed to adding Georgia to the top five earliest...
