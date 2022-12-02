Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Columbus foot chase ends in arrest
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A local man has been arrested trying to escape sheriff’s deputies on foot after being served a warrant, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On December 4, at approximately 4:41 p.m., deputies from BCSO attempted to serve a level 4 felony warrant...
cbs4indy.com
Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of...
korncountry.com
Clifford man charged with trafficking drugs in Bartholomew County Jail
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Clifford man is being accused by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) of trafficking drugs while behind bars. On December 3, Shawn Timothy Gilley, 47, was brought into the Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) on a parole violation, per BCSO. Law enforcement said it was discovered by jail staff that Gilley had brought drugs inside BCJ. Staff allegedly located 9 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of methamphetamine, and Suboxone pills.
Indiana man arrested for attempted murder of his mom after stabbing, strangling her
BATESVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man who police say strangled and stabbed his mother multiple times has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. Dalton Hall, a 22-year-old man from Bloomington, is currently being held in Ripley County Jail for his alleged role in the stabbing of Heather Mulcahy. His charges include: Attempted murder, […]
wbiw.com
A woman was arrested after attempting to enter a home without permission
BEDFORD – A homeless woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 800 block of 8th Street after a report of a woman attempting to enter a woman’s home. On Thursday, December 3, at 9:45 a.m., officers went to the home and were shown a...
953wiki.com
Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars
December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
wdrb.com
Scott County man arrested after fatal crash in Austin, Indiana State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scott County man was arrested after a fatal crash in Austin on Friday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said a crash occurred around 4 p.m. involving an SUV and motorcycle near the intersection of State Road 256 and South Dowling Street. Police said...
WISH-TV
Batesville woman strangle, stabbed by son
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Batesville woman was strangled and stabbed by her son Thursday, according to the Batesville Police Department. At 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member. Upon their arrival,...
WLWT 5
Batesville police announce arrest made in connection with stabbing
BATESVILLE, Ind. — On Saturday, the Batesville Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to officials, Batesville Police Department officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments in the 100 block of W. Boehringer Street at approximately 9 p.m. after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD to begin analysis of gunshot detection technology data following test program
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting this week IMPD is no longer responding to gunshot detection technology in real time. Beginning in October the city began to saturate the near east side with gunshot detection sensors. That allowed officers to be notified about gunshots while sitting in their squad cars without having...
WRBI Radio
One hurt in ATV accident near Osgood
Ripley County, IN — At least one person was injured in an ATV accident Saturday afternoon on County Road 325 North near Osgood. The unidentified victim was taken by helicopter to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, the Osgood Fire Department,...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
cbs4indy.com
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
WIBC.com
Indiana Fugitive Takes Family Members Hostage, Kills Himself
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind.–A wanted man made a standoff with cops a family affair. After a grueling 12 hours trying to get the man to give up, Indiana State Police say he shot and killed himself. Corey Jenkins, 38, was a fugitive, wanted on several felony warrants. State police did...
q95fm.net
State Police Recover Over $40K Following Internet Scam Investigation
On October 24, 2022, a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint about an internet scam in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protection program he was told he needed during a telephone call. The victim was instructed to send...
wdrb.com
La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Sister of alleged victim of suspected serial killer speaks out about effort to identify remains
INDIANAPOLIS — The identity of a man found on the property of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister was linked to one bone. A single bone among thousands of remains discovered on a Westfield farm in the mid-1990s. Are investigators on the verge of connecting more of those dots?. "It's...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
cbs4indy.com
Commercial building partially collapses in downtown Columbus after fire
Commercial building partially collapses in downtown Columbus after fire
