korncountry.com

Columbus foot chase ends in arrest

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A local man has been arrested trying to escape sheriff’s deputies on foot after being served a warrant, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On December 4, at approximately 4:41 p.m., deputies from BCSO attempted to serve a level 4 felony warrant...
cbs4indy.com

Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of...
korncountry.com

Clifford man charged with trafficking drugs in Bartholomew County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Clifford man is being accused by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) of trafficking drugs while behind bars. On December 3, Shawn Timothy Gilley, 47, was brought into the Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) on a parole violation, per BCSO. Law enforcement said it was discovered by jail staff that Gilley had brought drugs inside BCJ. Staff allegedly located 9 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of methamphetamine, and Suboxone pills.
FOX59

Indiana man arrested for attempted murder of his mom after stabbing, strangling her

BATESVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man who police say strangled and stabbed his mother multiple times has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. Dalton Hall, a 22-year-old man from Bloomington, is currently being held in Ripley County Jail for his alleged role in the stabbing of Heather Mulcahy. His charges include: Attempted murder, […]
wbiw.com

A woman was arrested after attempting to enter a home without permission

BEDFORD – A homeless woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 800 block of 8th Street after a report of a woman attempting to enter a woman’s home. On Thursday, December 3, at 9:45 a.m., officers went to the home and were shown a...
953wiki.com

Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars

December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
WTWO/WAWV

1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
wdrb.com

Scott County man arrested after fatal crash in Austin, Indiana State Police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scott County man was arrested after a fatal crash in Austin on Friday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said a crash occurred around 4 p.m. involving an SUV and motorcycle near the intersection of State Road 256 and South Dowling Street. Police said...
WISH-TV

Batesville woman strangle, stabbed by son

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Batesville woman was strangled and stabbed by her son Thursday, according to the Batesville Police Department. At 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member. Upon their arrival,...
WLWT 5

Batesville police announce arrest made in connection with stabbing

BATESVILLE, Ind. — On Saturday, the Batesville Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to officials, Batesville Police Department officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments in the 100 block of W. Boehringer Street at approximately 9 p.m. after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member.
cbs4indy.com

IMPD to begin analysis of gunshot detection technology data following test program

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting this week IMPD is no longer responding to gunshot detection technology in real time. Beginning in October the city began to saturate the near east side with gunshot detection sensors. That allowed officers to be notified about gunshots while sitting in their squad cars without having...
WRBI Radio

One hurt in ATV accident near Osgood

Ripley County, IN — At least one person was injured in an ATV accident Saturday afternoon on County Road 325 North near Osgood. The unidentified victim was taken by helicopter to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, the Osgood Fire Department,...
Wave 3

Coroner identifies fatal crash victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
cbs4indy.com

Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
WIBC.com

Indiana Fugitive Takes Family Members Hostage, Kills Himself

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind.–A wanted man made a standoff with cops a family affair. After a grueling 12 hours trying to get the man to give up, Indiana State Police say he shot and killed himself. Corey Jenkins, 38, was a fugitive, wanted on several felony warrants. State police did...
q95fm.net

State Police Recover Over $40K Following Internet Scam Investigation

On October 24, 2022, a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint about an internet scam in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protection program he was told he needed during a telephone call. The victim was instructed to send...
wdrb.com

La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
cbs4indy.com

Commercial building partially collapses in downtown Columbus after fire

