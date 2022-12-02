ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student from La Quinta High School in Westminster creates cancer-detecting toothbrush

By Leo Stallworth via
 4 days ago

Phuc Nguyen, who likes to go by James, is a senior at La Quinta High School in Westminster. He is receiving global recognition for creating a toothbrush that detects cancer.

James was featured on " Good Morning America " and received recognition for being one of five Rise winners.

Rise
is a global initiative that focuses on the mission to support the next generation of change makers. More than 100,000 young people from all over the world competed.

James was inspired to create a his cancer-detecting toothbrush after his grandmother died due to brain cancer.

"I started this endeavor hoping to make an impact on the lives of cancer patients so that they don't have to experience what my grandmother experienced," he said.

This tragedy happened seven months after he and his family immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam in 2019.

While talking to his cousin about brushing his teeth, James got an idea to develop a microchip that could collect saliva from a toothbrush, detecting cancer early.

"The thought just popped up right away: What if I put the microchip inside the toothbrush and so when people brush their teeth, the saliva would go through the toothbrush, go through the chip in the toothbrush and detect cancer?" James said.

James and the other finalists with brilliant ideas were all crowned winners on "GMA." The winners will be provided with college scholarships and more.

