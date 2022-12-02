Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
RCPD investigating unattended death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
kotatv.com
Decorating for the Tour de Lights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is that time of the year when houses all over the nation are either beginning to decorate their homes or have already done so for the holiday season. What better way to appreciate the hard work put into holiday decorations that homeowners put up...
kotatv.com
Western Dakota Tech students have a passion for welding
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The welding program at Western Dakota Technical College is one of the more popular courses the school offers, allowing students to learn a trade and make a good income. Manufacturing professions have faced many challenges over the last few decades, but welding provides opportunities for...
kotatv.com
From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
kotatv.com
Black Hills prepares for recently unveiled B-21 Raider
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday night, the new B-21 Raider was unveiled in Palmdale, Calif., and excitement is still in the air in regard to this new piece of technology that will call the Black Hills its home. South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson was one of the many people...
kotatv.com
Indigenous art on display at Dahl Arts Center for annual ‘Black Hills Indian Market’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Dahl Arts Center celebrated Native American culture Saturday with an art show. The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center, featuring paintings and clothing available to buy, as well as food and music. Duwana Two Bulls co-coordinated...
kotatv.com
Below normal temperatures continue through midweek
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More clouds are expected north of I-90 with less to the south. Temperatures will be near normal with lows in the teens and 20s. Plenty of sunshine in the morning hours, but clouds up north could sink down into the Black Hills region making things partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s to 30s for much of the area. We are sunny for Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s once again.
kotatv.com
Slight chance of snow today; Dry and cool most of the rest of the week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level disturbance will move across the area this morning. Some light snow will accompany this system, with the best chance of any small accumulation being north of I-90. Temperatures will be cold today with highs mostly in the 20s. The rest of the week will be dry, with cool temperatures through Thursday, then a brief warm-up Friday before cooler, seasonable temperatures return for the weekend.
kotatv.com
Summerset man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 27-year-old Summerset man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking. Thomas Beetem was sentenced to 16 months in prison Nov. 18. Beetem will then be on supervised release for three years. Beetem pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance in July. He...
kotatv.com
Railroad strike could have caused major disruption
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rail workers were on the verge of a railroad strike. Negotiations started two years ago with workers asking to be paid more, have better working conditions, and to be given paid sick leave. If the railroad workers were to go on strike this could have...
kotatv.com
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 50-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Rapid City. Names of the people involved in the crash have not been released. The crash was just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of North Haines Avenue and Hale Place, which is five miles north of Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Rochford house fire
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Regional Airport board discusses renovations and expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The terminal renovations and expansions project was discussed today at the Rapid City Regional Airport Board meeting. As Rapid City is expanding with new opportunities and upgrades, the airport board members spoke on the pre-design process of the schematics for the expansions. The board members dove into the different options for the design work, allowing them to look at the design to determine what they thought about the visual representation.
kotatv.com
Tri-State Museum gets an upgrade: City council approves $168,080 expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tri-State Museum in Belle Fourche is essential to telling tales of South Dakota History. Recently, they received the go-ahead to expand the building, in order to bring in new places, faces, and exhibits. It takes a trip down memory lane to see what the...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Council rejects permit application for medical cannabis dispensary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City medical marijuana company has been looking to expand to more locations, but Monday night, they learned they won’t be fully expanding to an area that they wanted to. Puffy’s Dispensary applied for a Conditional Use Permit to operate out of 910...
Comments / 0