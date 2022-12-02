RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More clouds are expected north of I-90 with less to the south. Temperatures will be near normal with lows in the teens and 20s. Plenty of sunshine in the morning hours, but clouds up north could sink down into the Black Hills region making things partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s to 30s for much of the area. We are sunny for Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s once again.

10 HOURS AGO