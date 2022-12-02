Read full article on original website
Taxes Are Set To Drop In Erie County
Taxes in New York State is always a major concern that impacts everyone and for years we have paid some of the highest taxes in the country. A recent announcement made by some local government officials that some of us in Western New York will start to see a nice decrease in the amount of money we continue to the government.
wnypapers.com
IRS announces tax relief for severe winter storm and snowstorm in New York
Victims of New York severe winter storm and snowstorm beginning Nov. 18, 2022, now have until March 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and...
wellsvillesun.com
Record voting in our question about the future of the Allegany County Sheriff Department
Should the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department revive a road patrol? What about a drug-task force?. 1333 readers voted, results indicate an appetite for drug crackdown. In a typical election for Allegany County Sheriff, the question of a road patrol and of enforcement prioritites are major themes. The last competitive election for Sheriff was when soon-to-be retired Rick Whitney ousted incumbent William Tompkins from office in 2010. Last month, current Undersheriff Scott Cicirello ran unopposed and there was no debate or talk of his plan for the office during that campaign.
Buffalo charity CEO pleads guilty to tax charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo charity CEO is facing up to a year in prison after she pleaded guilty to a tax charge, the U.S. Attorney announced Monday. According to authorities, 66-year-old Jacqueline Mines, who was the founder of the charity organization Helping Families and Children in America, used over $61,000 from a company […]
informnny.com
Grand Island residents not happy about proposed Thruway toll hikes
Grand Island, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents on Grand Island are not happy with the idea of a potential toll increase for the New York State Thruway. The Thruway Board of Directors will consider the rate hike at a meeting Monday. The New York State Thruway Authority is putting the...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
wnypapers.com
Town of Grand Island budget: Interest rate spike driving factor behind tax cap override
The proposed town tax cap override in the 2023 budget is being driven by a large increase in interest rates on $24 million borrowed by the town over a number of years. This includes $12 million borrowed to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows, explained Pam Barton, supervising accountant for the Town of Grand Island.
chautauquatoday.com
City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze
Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
WGRZ TV
White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary approved to set up in Akron
AKRON, N.Y. — A senior dog sanctuary is officially coming to Western New York. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary was just granted a special use permit Wednesday in Akron and expects to open anywhere from eight to 10 months from now. The sanctuary will give senior dogs, who typically...
buffalorising.com
Historic Butler Mansion sells to Douglas Development
The historic Butler Mansion has been sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million, who was one of a number of bidders on the property. The seller – The University at Buffalo Foundation (UBF) – put the urban estate on the market in order to concentrate its efforts on its three primary campuses (South, North, and The Medical Campus). Releasing the property is inline with UBF’s physical master plan objectives.
Another Inmate Has Died At The Erie County Holding Center
There has been another death at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo. The incarcerated individual died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, but was not reported by the Sheriff's Office until yesterday, November 30. According to the Buffalo News, William B. Henley, is the person who died. William is a relative of Willie Henley, who was shot by Buffalo police in 2020.
3 People Arrested For Sneaking Drugs Into Erie County Holding Center
Three people were arrested in separate incidents for bringing contraband into the Erie County Holding Center. Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported the arrest of the three individuals on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. They were each arrested on felony contraband charges. Crack Cocaine Falls From Man's Butt During...
$25 million Ellicott Station replacing downtown eyesore in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Rachael Tabelski, Batavia's city manager, said she used to cringe when driving down Ellicott Street and looking at a series of vacant buildings. “It was not a good look for the city,” Tabelski said. “How could we promote development when these buildings were sitting there?”
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged with Two Felonies in Allegany Larceny
An Olean man was charged with multiple felonies in an Allegany larceny Friday. New York State Police located 41-year-old David J. Nickola in Ellicottville and charged him with two counts of felony possession of a forged instrument. Nickola was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Covanta announces acquisition of three Niagara Falls, New York, firms
Covanta Holding Corp., Morristown, New Jersey, has announced the acquisition of SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and Buffalo Fuel Corp., a suite of full-service, nonhazardous industrial waste processing, logistics and product reuse operations located in Niagara Falls, New York. “The addition of SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and Buffalo Fuel Corp. to...
Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
Niagara County Sheriff attempting to identify individual
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft crime. The individual may have been involved in the theft of two ATV’S from the Ransomville area in early November. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s […]
Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
Police: Driver charged in NYE hit-and-run involved in fatal Chautauqua County crash
ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in the Town of Arkwright, New York State Police announced Monday. Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound on Center Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on State Route 83. As […]
