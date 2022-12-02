Read full article on original website
Benzinga
AutoZone, Toll Brothers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $25.30 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 1.5% to $2,565.00 in after-hours trading.
International Business Times
Crypto Lender Nexo To Quit United States
UK-based crypto lender Nexo said on Monday it would phase out its U.S. products and services over the coming months due to clashes with regulators. "Our decision comes after more than 18 months of good-faith dialogue with US state and federal regulators which has come to a dead end," Nexo said in a blog post on Monday.
International Business Times
Wall Street Big November Reversal – Will It Last?
After a week in October, Wall Street staged a strong comeback in November, and support is building around the mid-October lows, according to an investment strategist. Traders and investors shook off all the doom and gloom about the elevated inflation and the prospect of an impending recession and drove debt and equity markets higher.
International Business Times
Asian Stocks Up, Dollar Down As China Eases More Covid Measures
Asian stocks rose and the dollar weakened further as traders welcomed more easing of strict Covid containment measures in China that have hammered the world's number-two economy. The moves helped offset a forecast-busting US jobs report that dented hopes that the Federal Reserve will take a softer approach to hiking...
