ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Bills’ Josh Allen Sports Ryan Fitzpatrick Jersey in Pregame vs. Patriots

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBVha_0jUVBxyh00

The quarterback came onto the field not wearing his No. 17 jersey on Thursday night.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen walked onto the field for pregame warmups vs. the Patriots not wearing his own No. 17 jersey.

Instead, Allen sported No. 14 for former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick ’s jersey, who played for Buffalo from 2009–12.

The timing of Allen’s jersey is perfect as Fitzpatrick happens to be present at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night since he is now a member of the Amazon Prime crew.

While the reason for Allen wearing Fitzpatrick’s jersey hasn’t been addressed publicly yet, many may wonder if the Bills quarterback is paying homage to a viral video of Fitzpatrick from last season’s Bills–Patriots game.

The retired quarterback attended the AFC Wild Card game between the two teams back in January. The Bills won 47–17, and Fitzpatrick chose to take his shirt off while celebrating his former team’s win.

Images and videos taken of Fitzpatrick in the cold stands went viral shortly after.

So, will Fitzpatrick be wearing an Allen jersey at some point on Thursday night?

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Syracuse.com

Sweet dreams! Bills’ Von Miller falls asleep on live stream, wakes up to Buffalo as No. 1 seed in AFC (Watch)

Star pass rusher Von Miller took a quick snooze in front of a large audience on Sunday and woke up with the Buffalo Bills as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo did not play on Sunday after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football. There were plenty of games to monitor on Sunday if you were a Bills fan or player for that matter, but Miller opted to get onto his Twitch account. During his session, Miller gave away a signed jersey and cards, FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. and took calls while playing video games. At one point, Miller got a bit too comfortable in his gaming chair and nodded off.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
News 4 Buffalo

Bills-Dolphins Week 15 game flexed to Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills’ Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins has been flexed to an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 17, the NFL announced. The Bills-Dolphins matchup was one of five games eligible to be moved to Saturday during that week. The showdown between the two divisional rivals is […]
Syracuse.com

Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?

The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

113K+
Followers
44K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy