Bills’ Josh Allen Sports Ryan Fitzpatrick Jersey in Pregame vs. Patriots

The quarterback came onto the field not wearing his No. 17 jersey on Thursday night.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen walked onto the field for pregame warmups vs. the Patriots not wearing his own No. 17 jersey.

Instead, Allen sported No. 14 for former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick ’s jersey, who played for Buffalo from 2009–12.

The timing of Allen’s jersey is perfect as Fitzpatrick happens to be present at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night since he is now a member of the Amazon Prime crew.

While the reason for Allen wearing Fitzpatrick’s jersey hasn’t been addressed publicly yet, many may wonder if the Bills quarterback is paying homage to a viral video of Fitzpatrick from last season’s Bills–Patriots game.

The retired quarterback attended the AFC Wild Card game between the two teams back in January. The Bills won 47–17, and Fitzpatrick chose to take his shirt off while celebrating his former team’s win.

Images and videos taken of Fitzpatrick in the cold stands went viral shortly after.

So, will Fitzpatrick be wearing an Allen jersey at some point on Thursday night?

