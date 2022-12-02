Read full article on original website
KTUL
Catoosa community gathers for lighting of 30-foot Winterfest tree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last weekend it was the blue whale, Saturday crowds gathered as Catoosa officially lit the Christmas tree. This tree stands 30 feet tall and is a live one the city got from Georgia last year. Since they don't cut one down, it will keep growing...
KTUL
Guthrie Green spreads holiday cheer with 'Glow on the Green' event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Guthrie Green helped Tulsans get into the Christmas spirit with "Glow on the Green" Friday night. They celebrated by turning on the lights and hosting live music and a holiday market. There were about three dozen arts vendors out. One woman has been selling her...
KTUL
Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
KTUL
Bikers donate presents to Tulsa Dream Center for kids in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's not the typical sound of Christmas but to the Tulsa Dream Center the roar of all the motorcycles through town was music to its ears. The bikers made their way from the Gathering Place to the Dream Center to drop off toys for children this Christmas.
KTUL
OSU-Tulsa hosts free family-friendly 'Deck the Halls with STEM' event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University's Tulsa campus hosted a free "Deck the Halls with STEM" event Monday night. It was put on by the OSU College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology. Families and students of all ages experienced a wide variety of activities and demonstrations that let...
KTUL
Over $17,000 donated to Salvation Army after Reasor's matching day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Nov. 28, Reasor's supported the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign with a Matching Day. Reasor's matched up to $5,000 in donations placed in the kettles at store locations from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. That day, $12,559.73 was placed in kettles, which easily met...
KTUL
Tulsa area law enforcement makes holiday season brighter for at-risk youth
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa area law enforcement agencies are making spirits bright this holiday season with "Shop with a Cop" on Saturday morning. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Department and the Bixby Police Department partnered with the Bixby Rotary Club to host a shopping spree at Bixby's Walmart. The Rotary...
KTUL
TUESDAY FORECAST: Rain moves in this evening
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fog and drizzle remain through this morning. A few showers develop in our southeastern counties later this afternoon and may last through the overnight. Wednesday will be a washout of a day. Heavy rain lingers through the Thursday morning commute, with clearing occurring by the...
Tulsa Animal Shelter Running 'Home For The Paw-lidays' Event
Tulsa Animal Welfare hopes you'll bring home a new pet for the holidays and is waiving all adoption fees. The city said the shelter is dangerously over capacity. That's why it's running its "Home for the Paw-lidays" event, where all adoptions are free until the end of the year. If...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Animal Welfare waives adoption fees through end of year
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Animal Welfare shelter is dangerously over capacity, the city of Tulsa said on Friday. During “Home for the Pawlidays” in December, all adoption fees are waived as the shelter seeks to get its animal population levels under control. For...
familytravelgo.com
The Christmas Wonderland – Everything you need to know about Tulsas big indoor Christmas Event
The Christmas Wonderland is an amazing indoor Christmas event taking up the whole second floor of the Promenade Mall. It’s an indoor Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Inside they have many rooms with different fun Christmas Activities. Our family had a wonderful time enjoying the many activities. Some...
KTUL
AAA Oklahoma offers free battery tests for drivers ahead of holiday travels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AAA Oklahoma helped drivers prepare their cars for their next holiday road trip. The Tulsa office on Cherry Street hosted an open house Saturday. Roadside rescue team members offered to test batteries so people would know how much longer they had before it would go out on them.
KTUL
Rogers State University fraternity collects over 700 canned food items for those in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Epsilon chapter of Phi Delta Theta at Rogers State University recently hosted a canned food drive called “Phi Delt Can". The fraternity collected more than 700 canned food items during the drive. Fraternity members then donated all of the items to the...
moreclaremore.com
Claremore’s First Views of Moving Picture Magic
What was the first moving picture theater in Claremore? This is a tricky question. Historians are wary of tagging any event or landmark as “the first” since someone else will inevitably appear with an earlier example and prove them wrong. The answer to the “first moving picture theater in Claremore” question also depends on one’s definition of movie theater.
publicradiotulsa.org
'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa
A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
stillwaterliving.com
Teens invited to ‘Nightmare Before the Holidays’ party on Dec. 16.
Teens of Stillwater looking for a fun, relaxing activity this winter can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) “Nightmare Before the Holidays” party. At this program, teens in sixth through 12th grades will watch a classic movie about a pumpkin king who looks to spread the joy of Christmas while adding some ghoulish fun. Those attending will make a holiday craft and eat festive treats inspired by the movie. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and supplies for everyone to attend.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation opens 8th food distribution center in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening of its eighth food distribution center in Vinita on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new Vinita Food Distribution Center and Career Services Satellite office. The facility is 6,000 square feet and was built with the tribe's Respond,...
News On 6
Organizers Prepare To Kick Off Will's Country Christmas Celebration Near Oologah
The Will's Country Christmas celebration near Oologah is back for another year of crafts and Christmas fun. Will Rogers' birthplace will transform into a celebration of the Christmas holiday with lots of fun for the whole family to enjoy. There will be vendors for shopping, crafts, food trucks, a hayride,...
KTUL
Tulsa Ballet to perform 'The Nutcracker' for hundreds of local families in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Ballet will treat more than 2,000 local social service clients and non-profit agencies with its 20th annual Hope for the Holidays on Dec. 15. Dancers will grace the stage with the full production of The Nutcracker at 7 p.m. at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
KTUL
Muskogee Saint Francis breaks ground on $150 million hospital expansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee broke ground on a major expansion project Saturday. The project will include the construction of a new patient bed tower, a new lobby and chapel, new intensive care units and more. Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee President Michele Keeling and Muskogee...
