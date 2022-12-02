ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

What Trea Turner’s 11-year deal means for Phillies, Dodgers

The first domino in the free-agent shortstop sweepstakes has fallen. The Phillies solidified one of their most glaring positions of need for the next decade by inking Trea Turner to a massive 11-year, $300 million commitment, while the Dodgers are left to figure out how to replace the shortstop’s 194 hits in their lineup.
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
NorthcentralPA.com

Phillies make a splash in the free agent market

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking towards a big 2023 season, and apparently, shortstop is the first place of improvement. According to multiple reports, Trea Turner, formerly of the Nationals and Dodgers, has agreed to an 11 year, 300-million-dollar deal to play infield in Philadelphia. This past October, the Phillies made an improbable run through the National League playoffs, reaching the World Series, before falling to Houston.
What is the Red Sox backup plan for losing Xander Bogaerts?

The Boston Red Sox seem highly likely to lose Xander Bogaerts this offseason, which is making many wonder what the roster may look like in 2023. As the days continue and Xander Bogaerts remains unsigned, Red Sox fans can’t help but wonder what will happen if the team loses their star shortstop. Boston doesn’t necessarily seem to be after the other stars on the market, and Trea Turner officially left the market to join the Philadelphia Phillies. Options are dwindling.
