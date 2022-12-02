Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
What Trea Turner’s 11-year deal means for Phillies, Dodgers
The first domino in the free-agent shortstop sweepstakes has fallen. The Phillies solidified one of their most glaring positions of need for the next decade by inking Trea Turner to a massive 11-year, $300 million commitment, while the Dodgers are left to figure out how to replace the shortstop’s 194 hits in their lineup.
Dodgers reporter says LA won’t spend so they can save for this huge ’24 free agent
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in an interesting place this offseason. The team has plenty of money to spend, and has shown no hesitation in spending enormously to maintain one of the top payrolls in the game. At the moment, Los Angeles has over $100 million in space under the luxury tax threshold.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Phillies sign Trea Turner, but still have two big needs to fill this offseason
SAN DIEGO — Trea Turner has found a new home with the Philadelphia Phillies, inking an 11-year, $300 million deal on Monday afternoon. It’s a powerful statement for Philadelphia this offseason, a team that has seemingly insulated itself from the early-season loss of Bryce Harper as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
Phillies, Trea Turner agree to 11-year, $300M contract, according to reports
The Phillies have announced that they are in agreement with Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner on a contract. According to ESPN, Turner will sign an 11-year, $300 million deal.
Phillies make a splash in the free agent market
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking towards a big 2023 season, and apparently, shortstop is the first place of improvement. According to multiple reports, Trea Turner, formerly of the Nationals and Dodgers, has agreed to an 11 year, 300-million-dollar deal to play infield in Philadelphia. This past October, the Phillies made an improbable run through the National League playoffs, reaching the World Series, before falling to Houston.
What is the Red Sox backup plan for losing Xander Bogaerts?
The Boston Red Sox seem highly likely to lose Xander Bogaerts this offseason, which is making many wonder what the roster may look like in 2023. As the days continue and Xander Bogaerts remains unsigned, Red Sox fans can’t help but wonder what will happen if the team loses their star shortstop. Boston doesn’t necessarily seem to be after the other stars on the market, and Trea Turner officially left the market to join the Philadelphia Phillies. Options are dwindling.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4