Pros and cons of 49ers signing Baker Mayfield to save their season

The Carolina Panthers releasing Baker Mayfield could save the San Francisco 49ers’ season. With Baker Mayfield being released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, this leaves open an intriguing possibility for the NFC-contending San Francisco 49ers to put in a claim. While San Francisco improved to 8-4 on the...
Stetson Bennett defies all odds and becomes Heisman Trophy finalist

CODE RED ALERT — Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett aka the Mailman/Milkman, is heading to New York City as one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. This statement is no joke, but the cold hard truth as the former walk-on finally got the respect he deserved. As Georgia...
Did Odell Beckham Jr. give a major hint at Cowboys signing while out with potential teammates?

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may or may not have dropped a major hint about potentially signing with Dallas Cowboys during visit. The Dallas Cowboys‘ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is no secret. The team and its players have been very public in expressing how much they want Beckham to join them as they make a push for a potential Super Bowl run this year. The team had their chance on Monday, Dec. 5, as they hosted Beckham for a two-day visit.
3 best transfer destinations for Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei

Former five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Clemson. Perhaps a change of scenery will do Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei a world of good?. The former five-star quarterback from Bellflower, California committed to play for Dabo Swinney across the country. While he was tabbed...
