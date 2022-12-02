The Republican Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify the election results should be investigated and criminally prosecuted, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a letter to state and county attorneys. Without repercussions, Hobbs wrote to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the decision of supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy […] The post Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.

1 DAY AGO