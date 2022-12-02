Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Arizona sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, among highest in the nation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has been leading the nation with COVID-19 cases for weeks now, and with the holidays approaching, doctors expect these numbers to rise. “Over the last two and a half weeks we’ve seen about a 60% increase inpatients hospitalized that carry the disease of COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael White, the Chief Clinical Officer at Valleywise Health.
knau.org
Health officials urge vaccinations for COVID, flu ahead of holidays
Health officials are urging Arizona residents to get their COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines ahead of the upcoming holidays. Arizona and the rest of the country are currently experiencing a surge in influenza, COVID and RSV cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this flu season in Arizona...
KOLD-TV
Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is preparing to enter for the first time into a Tier 2A shortage for the lower Colorado River basin, with cuts beginning at the start of the new year. For the state, this means a reduction of 21% of Arizona’s Colorado river supply and about...
Flu cases 'rapidly increasing' in Arizona
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Influenza activity is rapidly increasing in Arizona and cases of confirmed illnesses appear to be significantly higher than they were at this same time in previous years. The Maricopa County Public Health Department's website currently lists the flu as being "widespread" after reporting more than...
KTAR.com
Arizona Game and Fish takes measures to avoid disturbing bald eagles during breeding season
PHOENIX — Bald eagle mating season is here, and wildlife officials in Arizona have taken measures to avoid disturbing their habitat during a critical period for the population. The Arizona Department of Game and Fish is temporarily closing portions of public land and water areas in the state, while...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices In Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona seeing spike in COVID-19 and RSV cases
While the spike in COVID-19 is not at a level Arizonans experienced a year ago, it comes as hospitals are seeing a spike in RSV cases, thus representing a 'twindemic' of sorts. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
ABC 15 News
Secretary of State's Office, state leaders certify Arizona election
PHOENIX — The Arizona Secretary of State's Office and state leaders certified the results of the 2022 general election Monday morning. The official canvass occurred after 10 a.m. Monday at a private event. Watch video of the canvass in the player below:. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Governor Doug...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 2-4
PHOENIX — Storms scattered across the Valley over the weekend left residents without power and broke new rainfall records, and U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona wants solutions for Title 42. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend. A storm...
Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election
The Republican Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify the election results should be investigated and criminally prosecuted, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a letter to state and county attorneys. Without repercussions, Hobbs wrote to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the decision of supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy […] The post Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
azbigmedia.com
How Prop 400 extension could improve traffic, air quality
Arizona Forward collaborated with the Maricopa Association of Governments to educate the public about the how the veto of Proposition 400 is risking air quality, officials said. The goal of extendingProp 400 is to give funding for projects like extending the freeways or expanding the bus transit routes. However, on...
kjzz.org
Symptoms of flu, COVID-19 and RSV create difficulty diagnosing respiratory illnesses
Influenza, COVID-19 and RSV cases are ramping up in Arizona, and all present with similar symptoms: coughing, fever, congestion. But the way to treat each illness is different. Dr. Nick Staab is a medical epidemiologist with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. He says doctors have a hard time...
Phoenix New Times
‘It’s a Little Scary’: Tribes Fear Losing Grip on Arizona’s Hot Sports Betting Market
The National Indian Gaming Association came to Fort McDowell recently and celebrated a historic year in the state for tribal gaming — but it also aired concerns that the honeymoon could soon be over. The association, a coalition of more than 250 federally recognized tribal nations, convened for its...
Arizona’s News Roundup: The latest from Cochise County, Biden’s upcoming Arizona trip and more
PHOENIX — This week, KTAR News debuted its newest podcast dedicated to the happenings across the Grand Canyon State. Arizona’s News Roundup will lasso up the most important stories of the week and break them down so you don’t miss a thing. Taylor Kinnerup, the station’s breaking...
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
AZ unlikely to pass red flag law with GOP-controlled legislature
In the ongoing and heated battle for gun control throughout the country, the Arizona State Legislature has yet to agree on public safety reforms to stop increased gun violence. One of these reforms is the so-called red flag law. Red flag laws allow police, doctors and family members to legally...
arizonasuntimes.com
Election Lawsuits Pile up in Arizona as Counties, Candidates Challenge 2022 Midterms
As the 2022 midterm election is nearing certification in Arizona, lawsuits and court rulings are piling up amid continuing revelations of myriad failures in the administration of the election in Maricopa County. After Maricopa experienced a host of problems on Election Day at many of its vote centers, one county...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
