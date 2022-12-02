University of Montana mulls academic renewal amid push for STEM college

Read full article on original website
More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities
Gov. Greg Gianforte called on parents — and grandparents, aunts and uncles — to help close the learning gap that emerged after the COVID-19 pandemic by doing one thing. “It’s easy. Please read to your kids 20 minutes a day. This will help close the gap,” Gianforte said. Reading and math scores have fallen in […] The post More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ASUM closes public meeting for ‘student privacy’ to discipline senator
Members of the University of Montana’s student government swore to confidentiality Wednesday before closing its Nov. 30 meeting because of “student privacy law,” a move that one open-meetings expert said could be illegal under Montana law. The Associated Students of the University of Montana met privately as...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
DeSmet School cancels classes Monday due to flooding
MISSOULA, Mont. — DeSmet School in Missoula canceled all classes on Monday due to flooding in the building. Principal Matthew Driessen reported something went haywire in the fire suppression system and a sprinkler went off. School officials believe it happened around midnight, when a cold air pocket formed in...
Montana comes through with over $42,000 to help KYSSMAS kids
In a response that surprised even long-time KYSS employees, Western Montana residents come through with over $42,000 in donations to help kids living in economically challenged families have gifts for this Christmas. It's amongst the highest totals ever in the history of the 26 years of KYSSMAS for Kids, and...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
2 hurt in elevator malfunction at old Missoula Public Library
City officials say the two people were inside the elevator shortly before 10 a.m. when it failed to stop and rose to the top of the building, hitting the stop mechanism abruptly.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 936 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,617,993 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,884 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 227,479 doses have been administered and 77,174 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
Marijuana illness among youth on the rise in Missoula
According to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 25% of youth in Missoula are now using marijuana on a regular basis.
Mistakes, failure to 'capitalize' doom Montana Grizzlies in playoffs against North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — The Montana Grizzlies ran out of steam on Saturday in Fargo when they lost to the North Dakota State Bison 49-26 to see their season come to a close at 8-5 overall. The Bison started fast with two Cam Miller touchdowns to make it 14-0, but...
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
City of Missoula settles on top alternative for Higgins changes
Officials have announced a preferred plan to change the Higgins Avenue corridor, including a reduction of lanes near the downtown district.
Double Front Cafe, Herndon family cooking chicken for 61 years
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Double Front Cafe has been serving patrons at the same location on two streets in Missoula since 1909. The restaurant has no back door. But it has two front doors, one on West Alder Street, and the other on West Railroad Street. It's been owned...
Live coverage: Montana Grizzlies visit NDSU in the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs
FARGO — The Montana Grizzlies (8-4) are visiting third-seeded North Dakota State (9-2) in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Grizzlies overcame a 21-point deficit to get past Southeast Missouri State in Missoula last week to advance while the defending champion Bison, who have won nine of the last 11 championships, earned a bye last week by earning one of the top-eight playoff seeds.
Made in Missoula: 5 Gift ideas for Those Who Shop Local
One thing I love about Missoulians is the pride we have for our city. That's because we really do live in a fantastic place, and as a way of giving back lately I've put more effort into shopping local. I'm feeling sentimental just writing this, the Christmas spirt must be getting to me. Here's 5 Missoula-made gift ideas that'll jolly up your holiday:
Travel on I-90 snarled this morning
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several crashes on I-90 this morning. 3.25 miles west of Homestake Pass-Exit 233 - Crash with lane blocked westbound until further notice. 1.25 miles west of Junction US 93 North and Montana 200 North-Exit 96 - Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice;
