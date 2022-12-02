Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
'He won't be denied:' Former FSU great Deion Sanders still thrives to be the best
Deion Sanders and his larger-than-life persona continue to reshape college football history. The former Florida State great and NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer was at it again Sunday, when he was introduced as the new head coach at Colorado. Sanders, 55, arrived in Boulder, Colorado, in full flamboyance, confidence and swagger,...
Fan matches Draymond Green fine with $25,003 to teams' foundations
SAN FRANCISCO -- The fan who exchanged words with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in Dallas -- resulting in Green being fined $25,000 -- has donated $12,500 to the Dubs Community Foundation and $12,503 to the Mavs Foundation. A few days following the incident, which occurred with 11:20 remaining...
What's next for Baker Mayfield after being released by Panthers?
When the the Carolina Panthers agreed in July to send a conditional 2024 draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for quarterbackBaker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, they were hoping to resurrect his career. The renaissance didn't happen, and it wasn't even close. Mayfield went...
