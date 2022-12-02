ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi area sees low law enforcement recruitment numbers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With law enforcement agencies across the state continuing to struggle with manpower issues, cadets from Del Mar College are being scouted to fill the vacancies. Director of Del Mar College's Regional Police Academy John Hornsby said agencies from all across the state, including the Dallas...
Texas Homeowners Assistance is offering grants of $65,000. Are you eligible?

With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance. Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
Texas SNAP Benefits: Will Payments for Texans Continue? Until When?

For low-income families and individuals, Texas and other states like it offer emergency SNAP benefits to aid with food and grocery costs. Several states have been given permission by the US Department of Agriculture to distribute emergency allotments after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a public health emergency. Texas SNAP...
CCISD teachers gifted with grant money to better benefit student curriculum

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas came a little early over at Kostoryz Elementary as educators were surprised with some well deserved grant money. The money is courtesy of the Corpus Christi Education Foundation. Friday's checks were passed out to five teachers. Kostoryz Elementary Principal Stevie-Rae Garcia said that the money awarded Friday will help educators supply their creative programs.
Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way

Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
Rodriguez marks 17 years at Brazina’s

In today’s fast-paced world it is rare to find a person who will stay the course in any area of their life, particularly on a job. But Brezina’s in Taft has found such a person in long-time employee Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s past employment history includes working in restaurants,...
The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long

The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
$391 One-Time Payment Will Be Given To Texans This December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that millions of Texans will receive a one-time payment of $391 this December after the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Announcement of One-Time Payment. The impact of the global pandemic continues to hurt millions of American families. The daily...
Direction to Success: Helping student success in English

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Literacy Council’s mission is to identify, develop, promote, coordinate, and deliver comprehensive programs and resources to battle illiteracy here in the Coastal Bend. The Corpus Christi Literacy Council has more than 50 volunteer tutors who serve students at several tutoring sites...
TANF Payments: How To Be Eligible for One-Time $1,000 in Texas?

The TANF Contingency Fund contributed an additional $58 million to the $485 million in TANF payments that Texas will receive in 2020. The state then used 5% of these resources for basic aid, primarily in the form of cash payments to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Between the states and Washington, DC., it came in 50th place. for the proportion of TANF monies that were used to cover the cost of basic assistance.
