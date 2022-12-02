Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi area sees low law enforcement recruitment numbers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With law enforcement agencies across the state continuing to struggle with manpower issues, cadets from Del Mar College are being scouted to fill the vacancies. Director of Del Mar College's Regional Police Academy John Hornsby said agencies from all across the state, including the Dallas...
Texas Secretary of State resigns from role
Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced Monday he is resigning from his office, effective at the end of the year.
Texas Homeowners Assistance is offering grants of $65,000. Are you eligible?
With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance. Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
Local ranked-choice voting proponents say changing elections process would end in a more balanced result
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a movement to change the elections process in Texas that would eliminate the need for runoff races. That would mean less cost for taxpayers and candidates alike; and residents would only need to vote once. A ranked-choice voting system allows voters to rank...
Texas SNAP Benefits: Will Payments for Texans Continue? Until When?
For low-income families and individuals, Texas and other states like it offer emergency SNAP benefits to aid with food and grocery costs. Several states have been given permission by the US Department of Agriculture to distribute emergency allotments after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a public health emergency. Texas SNAP...
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants to cut property taxes. School district revenue could be affected.
SAN ANTONIO — At a Wednesday press conference, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick put forward a list of legislative priorities for the 2023 Texas Legislative Session. Priority number one was property tax relief. Patrick suggested increasing the Residence Homestead Exemption from $40,000 to $60,000 or even $65,000. This means a...
CCISD teachers gifted with grant money to better benefit student curriculum
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas came a little early over at Kostoryz Elementary as educators were surprised with some well deserved grant money. The money is courtesy of the Corpus Christi Education Foundation. Friday's checks were passed out to five teachers. Kostoryz Elementary Principal Stevie-Rae Garcia said that the money awarded Friday will help educators supply their creative programs.
Tesla representatives address proposed lithium refining facility during Robstown public hearing
The community got the chance to hear from representatives with the electronic car giant Tesla for the first time Monday night about the proposed lithium site. The public hearing was held by Nueces County Commissioners Court in response to the proposed county tax abatement agreement with Tesla. The agreement could...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way
Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
mysoutex.com
Rodriguez marks 17 years at Brazina’s
In today’s fast-paced world it is rare to find a person who will stay the course in any area of their life, particularly on a job. But Brezina’s in Taft has found such a person in long-time employee Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s past employment history includes working in restaurants,...
CCISD says viral TikTok claims against elementary school principal are 'false'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD provided a little more detail Monday about the claims of wrongdoing against an elementary school principal, allegations it says are "false." The allegations have gone viral on TikTok and led to a widespread doxing text message Sunday with the principal's name, address...
The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long
The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
proclaimerscv.com
$391 One-Time Payment Will Be Given To Texans This December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that millions of Texans will receive a one-time payment of $391 this December after the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Announcement of One-Time Payment. The impact of the global pandemic continues to hurt millions of American families. The daily...
Direction to Success: Helping student success in English
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Literacy Council’s mission is to identify, develop, promote, coordinate, and deliver comprehensive programs and resources to battle illiteracy here in the Coastal Bend. The Corpus Christi Literacy Council has more than 50 volunteer tutors who serve students at several tutoring sites...
TANF Payments: How To Be Eligible for One-Time $1,000 in Texas?
The TANF Contingency Fund contributed an additional $58 million to the $485 million in TANF payments that Texas will receive in 2020. The state then used 5% of these resources for basic aid, primarily in the form of cash payments to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Between the states and Washington, DC., it came in 50th place. for the proportion of TANF monies that were used to cover the cost of basic assistance.
This Small Texas Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Texas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Lone Star State?
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
