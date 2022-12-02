Read full article on original website
Rumored JD Martinez landing spot would be bad news for rest of MLB
Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
Curt Schilling's absence from Cooperstown stuns baseball fans
Curt Schilling showed up on the biggest stages of baseball and performed well but on Sunday he was left out of the Baseball Hall of Fame once again.
Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens get Hall of Fame diss, leaves MLB Twitter on fire
The parameters of induction into Baseball’s Hall of Fame has long been a point of contention in baseball circles, among pundits and fans alike. Compared to basketball, especially, getting into Cooperstown seems so much more daunting a task. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America, the award-giving body responsible for deciding which player gets in or not, has notably denied players such as Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens in their first 10-years of “front-door” Hall of Fame eligibility despite putting up Hall of Fame-worthy numbers, PEDs notwithstanding.
Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens left out of Baseball Hall of Fame again; Fred McGriff elected
This was Barry Bonds' last chance to make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Maine Campus
TWISH: Barry Bonds signs a record-breaking contract with the San Francisco Giants
On Dec. 6, 1992, Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder 28-year-old Barry Bonds signed a record-breaking deal at the time: a six-year, $43.75–million contract with the San Francisco Giants. This move not only reshaped the world of baseball but would also play a major factor years later in one of the biggest sports scandals of all time.
Camden Chat
Sunday Bird Droppings: Orioles head into winter meetings needing more pitching
There are now three months and 26 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The annual MLB winter meetings begin today in San Diego. Unlike last year, when there was no chance of anything major happening due to being in the early days of the lockout, we are back to the norm where there could be a flurry of activity. The Orioles have already started warming up the stove themselves, with yesterday’s news of the pending-physical signing of veteran pitcher Kyle Gibson.
White Sox Officially Sign Mike Clevinger as Winter Meetings Begin
White Sox officially add Clevinger as Winter Meetings begin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As baseball's Winter Meetings get underway Sunday, the White Sox have finalized their first major offseason roster addition. The White Sox announced they’ve agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with free agent starter Mike...
True Blue LA
Dodger Greats, Then and Now: Mike Piazza and Will Smith
This week, we’re taking a look at two of my personal favorites: Will Smith and Mike Piazza. (And if you were hoping to see Austin Barnes in our catcher feature, don’t worry, he’s on the list!) Catcher: Will Smith and Mike Piazza. We’re comparing Smith’s 2022 season,...
Padres notes: Qualifying offers won't deter Preller, All-MLB team, Shildt returns
As a team that crossed the luxury-tax threshold, Padres would face stiff penalties for signing a player who rejected a qualifying offer but that won't deter A.J. Preller in free agency
Seven Questions Facing Red Sox Before 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
The Red Sox started chipping away at their extensive to-do list, adding a pair of free agent relievers to their bullpen over the last couple of weeks, but it’s otherwise been a quiet offseason for Boston and most of Major League Baseball. Well, that could change rather quickly in...
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Orioles sign 2021 All-Star pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles went 83-79 in the 2022 Major League Baseball season, producing a winning record for the first time since 2016. They’re full of exciting young talent, and now they’re trying to complement that with accomplished veterans in free agency. And on Saturday afternoon, the Orioles reportedly signed a proven starting pitcher to upgrade their rotation and depth.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: December 3
The White Sox claimed first baseman Greg Walker from the Phillies in the Rule 5 draft. Walker made the big club for good in 1983 and had three seasons with at least 24 home runs and two years with at least 90 RBIs. He became the Sox hitting coach after retiring.
Yankees legend Don Mattingly gets another shot at Hall of Fame
Don Mattingly’s latest chance of being enshrined in Cooperstown will come Sunday night. The former Yankees first baseman is on the eight-player ballot which the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee will vote on. The results will be announced at 8 p.m. on Sunday at MLB’s Winter Meetings in San Diego. The rest of the ballot is comprised of Barry Bonds, Rogers Clemens, Curt Schilling, Albert Belle, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy and Rafael Palmeiro. Mattingly spent 15 years on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot, but never received the requisite 75 percent of the vote; the closest he came was in his first year...
