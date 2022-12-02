Federal judge hears challenge to TVA's long-term contracts

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s long-term contract had its day in federal court on Thursday, Dec. 1, two years after the Southern Environmental Law Center filed suit.

Judge Thomas Parker of the Western District of Tennessee presided over the four-hour hearing in Memphis Thursday. The venue is relevant as Memphis Light, Gas & Water — TVA’s largest customer and one of a handful of holdouts — considers signing a long-term contract with the electricity supplier.

The Southern Environmental Law Center — representing Memphis-based Protect Our Aquifer, Energy Alabama and Appalachian Voices — alleges that TVA’s long-term contract violates two federal laws: the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, as well as the utility’s governing law, the TVA Act.

Parker will rule on the two claims individually and determine whether the case should proceed to trial; the TVA has filed for summary judgment in hopes of avoiding one.

The environmental impact

NEPA requires a review of federal actions that could impact the environment and seeks alternatives as well as public input.

As a federally-owned electric utility, TVA falls under the federal laws’ purview.

While on the stand, Amanda Garcia, director of the Southern Environmental Law Center’s Tennessee office, said TVA violated the federal requirement when it failed to complete an environmental review of its long-term contracts and cut the public out of the process.

Garcia said TVA’s distributors who signed a long-term agreement are left “paying more for dirtier energy.”

TVA’s director of litigation David Ayliffe countered in court that the environmental assessment from TVA’s most recent Integrated Resource Plan was sufficient.

The TVA assessment includes a 20-year forecast but doesn’t explicitly address the long-term contract, and much of the plaintiffs’ claims hinge on their belief that TVA devised the long-term contract to fund a multibillion-dollar fossil fuel expansion.

The plaintiffs argued the fossil fuel buildout will have environmental impacts that should have been addressed during an environmental review under NEPA.

But Ayliffe said their claims of environmental harm “depend on layers of speculation,” and he maintained that the three nonprofits don’t have standing for their claims.

A 20-year term with a 20-year notice

The Southern Environmental Law Center’s claim pertaining to the TVA Act of 1933 — a nearly 90-year-old document that Judge Parker suggested Congress could revisit — is that the long-term contract conditions exceed the utility’s limit.

TVA’s long-term contract has a 20-year term, which automatically renews annually and requires a 20-year termination notice. Unless a local power company gives notice of termination the same day that they sign it, the contract will last for more than 20 years.

“The purpose of this contract is to create a perpetual agreement that never erodes with the passage of time,” Garcia said.

But, under the TVA Act, the utility is not allowed to enter into agreements of more than 20 years.

The contract maximizes the 20-year term limit, TVA’s Ayliffe said, but it doesn’t exceed it. It includes an “initial term” of 20 years; the automatic renewal and notice-of-termination provisions are a condition of the contract rather than a term, according to TVA.

“(The contract) never, ever exceeds a term of 20 years,” Ayliffe said.

The plaintiffs have requested that the court vacate the existing long-term contracts and require TVA to conduct an environmental review.

A timeline for Parker’s decision is unknown.