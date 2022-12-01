Boston visit BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Prince William, Prince of Wales is shown around the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum by Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, daughter of John F. Kennedy, on December 2, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images) (Ian Vogler/Getty Images)

3 DAYS AGO