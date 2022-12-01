Read full article on original website
Fans of Royals and England Will Adore These 2 British Stores in Maine, Massachusetts
"Cheerio" and "Keep Calm and Carry On" are typically what Americans think British folks say. The fact is that many do, but most who live in the British Empire do not say those lines regularly. However, as we've learned over the past few weeks of royal watching on the "tele",...
NECN
What Kind of Weather Should We Expect in December? Here's the Monthly Forecast
The first weekday of a new month always brings a look ahead to the monthly forecast in our morning show on NBC10 Boston, simulcast on NECN, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and with Dec. 1 the start of not only a new month, but also a new season, there’s plenty of attention on the upcoming forecast.
Boston 25 News WFXT
North Shore Animal Hospital unexpectedly announces closing
Lynn, Mass. — North Shore Animal hospital abruptly announced that it will be closing its doors. The announcement came on social media that the hospital is going to be closing its doors later this month. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the permanent closing of North Shore...
Boston’s Roadways to Experience ‘Carmageddon’ This Weekend
If you’re planning on driving into Boston on Friday, there’s something you should consider: you aren’t going to be driving into Boston on Friday. In a twist of fate equaled only by a sharknado or St. Patrick’s Day falling on your brother-in-law’s birthday, Boston is poised to experience perhaps its worst-ever “carmageddon” when several factors will render the Big Dig in need of more digging.
nbcboston.com
Beloved Boston Restaurant Eastern Standard Is Set for Return Nearby
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like one of Boston's best-known restaurants is being reborn. According to a Facebook post from the place, Eastern Standard is planning to reopen, moving from its old location within the Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square to the upcoming Fenway Center development, a life sciences complex that will sit over the Mass. Pike and will help connect Kenmore Square, Audubon Circle, and the Longwood medical area. The post says the following:
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
nbcboston.com
Prince William and Kate Finish 3-Day Trip to Boston With Glamorous Earthshot Ceremony
After two days of crisscrossing Greater Boston for a series of appearances, the Prince and Princess of Wales will wrap up their time in the Bay State Friday by announcing the winners of the Earthshot Awards during a glitzy ceremony at the MGM Music Hall. William and Kate arrived in...
Boston is the rattiest city in the nation
We did it, Boston. We have the most rodent sightings in the entire country. Driving the news: Boston is the rattiest city in the nation, according to 2021 American Housing Survey data that ranked metro regions by the number of rodent sightings inside homes. With 21.6% of respondents reporting rodent...
liveboston617.org
Boston Remembers the Victims On The 80th Anniversary of the Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire
On November 28, 1942, a devastating fire ripped through the popular nightclub, Cocoanut Grove. The fire is recorded as the deadliest nightclub fire in history, killing 492 people. On the night of the fire, the nightclub was incredibly overpacked, many emergency doors were locked, and many of the decorations were...
hot969boston.com
What! Boston Is Not Quite The World’s Best City? See Who Is Holding Us Back
We are a city accustomed to hearing…”We’re #1! We’re #1! This time, we are not. And frankly, I’m not sure if I can get over that. Ok, I’m over it. Hey look, consider how many cities there are in the WORLD. It’s a lot. So where Boston ranks on a list of the top 100 best…is actually pretty impressive. But we won’t rest until we are the best! Let’s go Boston!
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive Experience
Photo by(Immersive Nutcracker) (BOSTON, MA) A classic family tradition has been brought to life for the month of December in Boston. A local art space is hosting 'Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle', and you're invited to experience the magic for yourself!
10 must-do holiday activities in Boston
It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
U.S. Department of State
Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Boston
Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will travel to Boston, Massachusetts, to attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on December 2, 2022. The Earthshot Prize, started by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales honors innovative solutions in five areas: Protect & Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate. The ceremony will be jointly hosted by the John F. Kennedy Foundation.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Overnight fire displaces five adults, 11 children in Dorchester
BOSTON — An overnight fire has displaced five adults and 11 children in Dorchester. The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street, and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. According to the Boston Fire Department the fire happened around 4 a.m. There are no injuries to report. The...
vanyaland.com
Pour one out for Good Life as the beloved Boston venue drops its final beat
We’re quickly approaching the end of the year, but a new calendar unexpectedly materialized this week that suddenly approaches the end of an era. Good Life, the beloved and respected downtown Boston bar and nightclub at 28 Kingston St., which merged hip-hop and dance music like few other spots in the city, will permanently close on December 17.
Photos: Prince William and Kate visit Boston
Boston visit BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Prince William, Prince of Wales is shown around the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum by Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, daughter of John F. Kennedy, on December 2, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images) (Ian Vogler/Getty Images)
WCVB
Book Recommendations from More Than Words
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Instead of buying your book on Amazon, check out Boston-based nonprofitMore than Words where you can buy used books and new best-sellers. MTW Associate Director of Online Operations Frank Wilkins Jr. and MTW Associate Lizziah tell us what books are flying off the shelves at MTW.
Boston 25 News WFXT
The Royals walk the Green Carpet among many celebrities ahead of Earthshot Award Ceremony
BOSTON — Prince William and Princess Katherine’s three-day tour in and around Boston ends Friday night with the Earthshot Prize ceremony at Boston’s MGM Music Hall. The crowd started to line the street early Friday as they prepared the Green Carpet for all the celebrities who have arrived for the Earthshot Boston 2022 Awards show.
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!
Photo by(South Shore Celebration of Lights / YouTube) (MARSHFIELD, MA) For one month only, the historic Marshfield Fairgrounds have been transformed into a magical winter wonderland of festive holiday displays that you won't want to miss!
