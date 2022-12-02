Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Robert Downey Jr. Breaks Silence on Missing the Marvel Universe
It's been over three years since Robert Downey Jr. last appeared as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while the MCU's story moves forward without the iconic Avenger, fans miss the actor's presence in the franchise. As it turns out, there are things about Marvel Universe that Downey misses, too. In an interview with Deadline about the Netflix documentary about his father, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., the actor reveals he misses the people the most.
ComicBook
The Flash Promo Images Show Off Surprising Suit From DC Film
Though not much official marketing for The Flash movie has made its way online, DC Studios and Warner Bros. are promoting the film down at CCXP with merch at their booth. Some of the artwork featured there has now made its way online, offering some interesting teases for the movie. First up it's worth noting the specific piece of art with the two Flashes. As fans know the upcoming film will see star Ezra Miller play two different versions of the title character and of the new promo art reveals the new suit that one of the doubles is forced to wear, which seems to have some interesting pieces.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Eminem, Spider-Man, and... Nudity?!
It's always fun to feature various books on our Top Ten! This week, rare variants take the spotlight. Rumors that have bubbled beneath the surface propel under the radar Daredevil and X-Men keys into the forefront. The Sentry pops up from "The Void" as another MCU rumor, along with the sad news of a Hollywood icon who is no longer with us. Lobo is still sticking around, although he's pushed down the list by two legendary Rap icons who made their way onto Deadpool and Spider-Man covers. And who could forget our first nude entry on this list? Peep this crazy list and more on this week's Top Ten!
ComicBook
Robert Downey Jr. Takes Issue With Quentin Tarantino's Insults to Superhero Movie Stars
Former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. is addressing Quentin Tarantino's recent comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe's pop culture presence. In a recent interview with Deadline, Downey was asked about comments that Tarantino and other directors have made about Marvel movies in recent years, including Tarantino's argument that some of the actors who are playing iconic superhero roles are not stars themselves. Downey had a lengthy response to the comments, arguing that the landscape of the industry has become more nuanced than that.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals First Official Look at MCU M.O.D.O.K.
Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, M.O.D.O.K. The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing — or M.O.D.O.K. — heads into the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kicking off Phase 5 with a super-sized adventure into the subatomic Quantum Realm. Size-shrinking superhero partners Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) won't face off against M.O.D.O.K. until Marvel Studios' Quantumania hits theaters on February 17th, but new merchandise from Funko has revealed M.O.D.O.K. as he appears in the Ant-Man threequel. The Quantumania line of Funko Pop figures also has a full-bodied look at another killing machine: the time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2: Hayley Atwell Says Captain Carter Didn't Fit Her Vision for Peggy
Captain Carter actress Hayley Atwell didn't exactly love Peggy Carter's characterization in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a new interview with Digital Spy, the star explained how she felt in no uncertain terms. Atwell admitted, "It was definitely not, you know, the trajectory that I see for Peggy. I would definitely like her to have more to do." Now, the Agent Carter actress wouldn't be the first star to have some issue with her character in one of these massive franchises. (Looking right at you sequel trilogy Star Wars stars.) But, it is important to note that Captain Carter and the rest of the Illuminati were variants from a different timeline. Whenever we meet Reed Richards of Earth-616 and the Captain Carters from beyond the time stream, it feels like they might be quite a bit different than what fans saw in the Doctor Strange sequel. But, maybe they could make her a bit more lighthearted and altruistic next time around. The Multiverse means that none of this is slowing down. Check out more of her thoughts right here.
ComicBook
Margot Robbie Has "Been Pushing" Hard For a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Romance (Exclusive)
DC fans have been treated to Margot Robbie's performance as Harley Quinn in DC's Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. While it's currently unclear if Robbie will ever play Harley again, the star has said that she wants to return to the role. If Robbie does play the iconic character in the future, many fans are hoping that she will enter a romance with Poison Ivy much like in the comics and the Harley Quinn animated series. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Robbie about her new film, Babylon, and we asked her about potentially seeing the Harlivy romance onscreen one day.
ComicBook
Willow Star Explains How He Pays Tribute to Val Kilmer in Disney+ Series
The new Willow series premiered this week, and the first two episodes feature the return of Warwick Davis (Willow) and Joanne Whalley (Sorsha) from the original 1988 fantasy film. However, one iconic actor from the Willow movie won't be seen in the new series. Val Kilmer was unable to appear in the new show as the fan-favorite Madmartigen, but his presence is felt, especially with Ruby Cruz and Demspey Bryk playing his children. In addition to having characters that are related to Madmartigen, Willow also features Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman, a character who has a similar energy to the lovable trickster and warrior played by Kilmer. During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Chadha-Patel talked about paying tribute to Kilmer in the show.
ComicBook
The X-Files Star David Duchovny Addresses Series' Potential Future Without Scully (Exclusive)
The most recent season of The X-Files came in 2018, which earned various reactions from fans, with even star Gillian Anderson expressing her disappointment in some of the series' narrative reveals. Costar David Duchovny, however, has previously hinted at being available for more adventures in the franchise, though he recently noted that, in his mind, The X-Files would only exist in the future if it also featured Anderson and comes from creator Chris Carter. He also noted, though, that new adventures in the franchise aren't currently being pursued. Fans can check out Duchovny's new graphic novel Kepler, which is currently available for pre-order and hits shelves on December 27th.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Concept Art Reveals New Look At Namor's Warriors
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought Namor to the big screen, but the Submariner didn't come to life alone. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film also brought to the big screen members of his undersea kingdom, giving both the iconic hero and his people new looks and new origins. Now, artist Adi Granov is sharing with fans some of the concept art designs created for Namor's Talokan warriors, including what Granov describes as a "moody, tattooed warrior" as well as a female Talokanil with designs inspired by Mexico.
ComicBook
Marvel's Wastelanders Final Installment Out Today
Marvel has been delivering fans compelling adventures for decades in all manner of mediums, with today seeing the release of the final episode of their Marvel's Wastelanders, a scripted podcast series. The ambitious experience marked an exciting experience for fans not only because it brought together a variety of unexpected Marvel icons for an apocalyptic story, but also because it brought together impressive voice talent to bring these figures to life. The concept proved to have so much storytelling potential that it has already earned spin-off podcasts focusing on individual characters. Marvel's Wastelanders is available on all major podcast platforms.
ComicBook
David Duchovny Talks His New Graphic Novel Kepler, The X-Files, and More (Exclusive)
Having played Agent Fox Mulder in The X-Files for multiple decades, David Duchovny is intrinsically linked with some of the best sci-fi stories in history, but his interest in the realm isn't limited to starring in the Chris Carter franchise. While Duchovny might also most be known for his on-screen roles in various movies and TV series, he has a number of creative outlets, with his interests in sci-fi and his writing pursuits resulting in the development of the all-new graphic novel Kepler from Dark Horse Comics. Kepler is currently available for pre-order and hits shelves on December 27th.
ComicBook
Apple TV+ Renews Hit Psychological Thriller Series for New Season
Gugu Mbatha-Raw's psychological thriller Surface has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. The Loki star headlines the cast of Surface, and she's also an executive producer. The series was created by Veronica West and follows Mbatha-Raw as 'Sophie,' a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. The Season 2 announcement comes as Apple TV+ gears up for the fourth season of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant. The first season of Surface is available to stream on Apple TV+.
ComicBook
Black Adam Reportedly Could Be DC's Latest Flop at Box Office
It's been over a month since Black Adam made its debut in theaters, shifting the landscape of the live-action DC mythos in the process. The film has introduced some fan-favorite characters from DC's comics, and finally brought Dwayne Johnson's take on the titular antihero into live-action. Amid the excitement about the film, and about what sequels and spinoffs it could possibly bring, a new report sheds light on the film's performance at the box office. According to new projections from Variety, Black Adam's theatrical box office is expected to stall out just shy of $400 million globally, meaning that it could lose $50 million to $100 million in its theatrical run.
ComicBook
Black Clover Movie Reveals New Original Character
Black Clover is gearing up for the release of its very first feature film, and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is stacking up its cast with a new original character making their debut in the new movie! Following the end of the TV anime's multi-year run, it was announced that the franchise would then be branching out with its very first movie effort. As fans get curious about what to expect from the new project, the new movie is teasing more of its original story and new characters that we will get to meet when it hits next year.
ComicBook
Hayley Atwell Casts Doubt on MCU Return
Marvel Studios has been on a roll this year with their new entries to The Multiverse Saga. The studio released projects like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in which the latter of the bunch pushed their new narrative forward. Multiverse of Madness utilized the multiverse plot device and brought back Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier and even introduced us to the live action version of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell). While the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems set in stone, with the studio revealing their plans for the next two phases, you would think that the people who play these characters would know if they have an upcoming appearance. During a new interview with Digital Spy, Atwell cast doubt on a future appearance in the MCU.
ComicBook
DC Confirms Major Batman Character Gets a Rematch With The Joker
New DC Comics previews confirm that a major Batman character is about to get a violent rematch with The Joker! Jason Todd, aka Red Hood, is going to throw down with Joker again – the man who violently beat him to "death" with a crowbar. However, this time around the fight isn't exactly fair, as Joker has been severely injured – not to mention the fact that he's just been poisoned by Harley Quinn! Joker's old grudges are all coming back to haunt him at once – and that's just the beginning!
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Creator Reveals New Sketch of All Might's Mentor
Kohei Horikoshi is currently working on the Final Arc of his fan-favorite Shonen series, My Hero Academia, but the mangaka has taken the opportunity to release new art work for each new episode of the anime adaptation. With the War Arc taking place in season six, the latest installment has brought back a deceased character who remains a part of the series thanks in part to her connection to One For All. Nana Shimura might be dead, but her shadow continues to loom large.
ComicBook
Keke Palmer Surprise Announces She's Pregnant During SNL Monologue
Saturday Night Live had a huge moment during its latest episode as host Keke Palmer used her opening monlogue to address some online rumors and confirm that she's pregnant with her first child. The actress entered Studio 8H wearing a long coat to kick off the episode and when she began to talk about the scuttlebutt, ripped open the coat to reveal her pregnant belly. "I was especially glad to be here though because there's some rumors going around," Palmer said. "People been in my comments saying 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant.' And I want to set the record straight, I am!" Palmer then ripped her coat open, a moment you can see below.
Comments / 0