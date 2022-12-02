Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
California could owe slave descendants up to $569 billion total in reparations, experts say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TND) — A five-member expert consulting team for California's Reparations Task Force indicated the state's payouts could total as much as $569 billion. The consulting group came to this conclusion after it multiplied "the average-per capita housing wealth gap" with the number of Black residents living in California in 1980.
abc7amarillo.com
Record setting temperatures this morning over the High Plains
No need for the coat today in the High Plains. Morning temperatures could set new record warmest minimums as many settle into the low 50s. Highs will also flirt with record temperatures Monday afternoon in the low 70s but will likely fall just shy of current records which range from 74-76 degrees.
Comments / 0