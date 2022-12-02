Cobb man gets life in prison after woman awakes to sexual assault

A man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of sexually assaulting a woman as she slept last year, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office said.

Travis Leonard Hudson was found guilty Monday of aggravated sodomy and sentenced to life in prison, said Latonia Hines, who serves as spokesperson for District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr.

“This defendant committed a heinous act for which he deservedly is being held accountable,” Broady said in a statement. “This sentence ensures he will no longer be a threat to Cobb County.”

Over a four-day trial last month, the jury heard that the victim visited Hudson at his apartment in March 2021 and woke up to the 50-year-old sexually assaulting her. The woman reported the assault to law enforcement and Cobb police began their investigation, prosecutors said. Hudson was arrested by June 2021.

Testimony from the victim, law enforcement, medical professionals and other evidence was presented at trial before a verdict was returned Nov. 18.

