KGET 17
4 teens arrested in connection to shooting, 1 suspect at large: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers are in custody in connection to their alleged involvement in the July 4th shooting that left one woman dead and injured two others in southeast Bakersfield. Bakersfield police are asking for the community’s help in finding the fifth and final suspect. Bakersfield...
legalexaminer.com
Deadly Weekend Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Accidents in Bakersfield CA
A heartbreaking weekend of deadly hit-and-run pedestrian collisions claimed two lives in Bakersfield. The first accident was reported by KGET-TV on Friday night. A pedestrian was struck by a driver who left the scene along White Lane near South Real Road on December 2, 2022. Bakersfield Police got the report...
Bakersfield Now
BPD looking for 3 suspected drivers involved in hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for 3 drivers suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man on the Stockdale Highway. Police said that on December 4 around 2:30 a.m. they responded to a person, down in the road, in the 3900...
Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police officers say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A person was reported struck by a train on Coffee and Frontage roads at approximately 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department was on the scene investigating the fatal incident. The victim was not immediately identified. No further information is...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday afternoon in Bakersfield. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the motorcycle accident.
Suspect armed with knives threatens officers at a Porterville hospital, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after threatening police officers with multiple knives at a local hospital, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Sunday, authorities say they were called to the Sierra View Medical Center after it was reported that there was an individual armed with a knife acting erratically. When officers […]
KCSO searching for a missing man, 42
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with searching for Nathan Jackson, 42. The sheriff’s office describes Jackson as 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jackson was reported missing Nov. 26 by his family and he was last seen in Wofford […]
Bakersfield Now
Police searching for driver following deadly hit-and-run in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in southwest Bakersfield Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of White Ln. around 9:45 P.M. for a pedestrian down in the street. The driver of the vehicle drove away before the police arrived. The...
Man struck and killed by vehicle in early morning Stockdale Hwy collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called were called to the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway just after 2:30 a.m. for a person down in the roadway. Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle that […]
Antelope Valley Press
Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout
ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
Preliminary hearing begins for driver accused of street racing in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last November, a red Honda Civic clipped another vehicle on Stockdale Highway then careened into a traffic pole. The Civic’s driver and a passenger died, and another passenger suffered serious including a fractured lower back and broken pelvis. One of the crash witnesses was Nathan Valencia, who drove his gray Infiniti […]
thesungazette.com
Sheriff deputies, police officers involved in Tulare shooting
Tulare Police officers, Tulare County Sheriff deputies fire their guns at a 38-year-old man who was non-compliant, pulled a gun, pointed it in their direction. TULARE– A 38-year-old man would not comply with law enforcement or a taser and pulled a gun on officers and deputies after he stole a white Chevrolet pickup from Tulare.
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in Porterville on drug, child endangerment charges
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Over the weekend, a man was arrested in Porterville on a suspected stolen vehicle from Bakersfield, possession of drugs and child endangerment, according to a press release from the Porterville Police Department. On Sunday, around 8:21 p.m. a Porterville officer was conducting a follow-up investigation...
17-year-old in critical condition following McDonald Way apartment complex shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen severely wounded Saturday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers and emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of McDonald Way just before 2 p.m. Police said the 17-year-old male victim was found with […]
Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
Man in custody after carjacking woman at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is under arrest after carjacking a woman and her young daughter at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in Central Bakersfield, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 2:30 p.m. Bakersfield Police Department officers reported to a call of a carjacking in progress in the 800 block of […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bakersfield. The crash happened close to South Real Rd on White Lane around 9:45 p.m. The crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of unlawfully having firearms
A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of five weapons charges by the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Bedfordshire Drive on Friday regarding an "ongoing investigation," according to a BPD news release. They seized several "prohibited" firearms, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and body armor, the news release said.
