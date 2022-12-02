See what intersections red light cameras will be at

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A total of 10 Oahu intersections have been selected for red light cameras.

The cameras are already up and running at two sites along Vineyard Boulevard and officials said the results speak volumes.

The Department of Transportation said the average of 10 to 11 red light runners per day has dropped since the red light camera was installed at the Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street intersection.

“For Palama during the warning period, it was down to five to six per day and now during the citation period, it’s down to two a day,” said Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways deputy director.

The camera at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street is still in the warning period — a 60-day span where vehicle owners are still notified their car ran a red without being fined. The Liliha Street location averaged 22 red light runners per day before the warning period began.

“Now it’s down to 10 per 11 per day, so about cut in half, and we’re expecting that they’d be cut in half again once citations start-up on the ninth of this month,” Sniffen said.

The Palama and Liliha locations were part of Phase 1 of the pilot project. Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue is the location of the first camera that will be installed in Phase 2.

Phase 1 sites:

Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street

Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street

Phase 2 sites:

Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue

Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard

Pali Highway and School Street

Phase 3 sites:

Likelike Highway and School Street

King Street and Ward Avenue

Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street

Beretania Street and Piikoi Street

McCully Street and Algaroba Street

“Phase three will start up in January of next year, and we’re intending to get all of the 10 sites done before March of next year,” Sniffen said.

One Piikoi Street resident was initially taken aback that he could get a ticket without being behind the wheel.

“Maybe it’s a good thing, I mean, I wouldn’t wanna get the ticket if someone was driving my car, I mean, I share a car with my girlfriend, so I hope that she doesn’t get me a ticket,” Tyler Brower said.

“Thinking it through the safety, it means a little bit more like, I mean, you own the car, you let them drive it, so you should be responsible for what they do with the car, you know?” Tyler Brower, Piikoi Street resident

Most of the selected intersections have four corners, with the exception of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street. Sniffen said the intersection has been a problem area.

“High volume and high incidents, so there were crashes in that area due to people running red lights,” Sniffen said.

HDOT officials will be required to show the Legislature how effective the two-year program is and whether to recommend it at other sites.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Construction on Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue RLSC started on Nov. 28 and DOT said it is expected to take around two to four weeks to complete.