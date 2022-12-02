ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

See what intersections red light cameras will be at

By Julissa Briseño, Bryce Moore
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGCUN_0jUV7BwI00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A total of 10 Oahu intersections have been selected for red light cameras.

The cameras are already up and running at two sites along Vineyard Boulevard and officials said the results speak volumes.

The Department of Transportation said the average of 10 to 11 red light runners per day has dropped since the red light camera was installed at the Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street intersection.

“For Palama during the warning period, it was down to five to six per day and now during the citation period, it’s down to two a day,” said Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways deputy director.

The camera at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street is still in the warning period — a 60-day span where vehicle owners are still notified their car ran a red without being fined. The Liliha Street location averaged 22 red light runners per day before the warning period began.

“Now it’s down to 10 per 11 per day, so about cut in half, and we’re expecting that they’d be cut in half again once citations start-up on the ninth of this month,” Sniffen said.

The Palama and Liliha locations were part of Phase 1 of the pilot project. Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue is the location of the first camera that will be installed in Phase 2.

Phase 1 sites:

  • Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street
  • Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street

Phase 2 sites:

  • Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue
  • Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard
  • Pali Highway and School Street

Phase 3 sites:

  • Likelike Highway and School Street
  • King Street and Ward Avenue
  • Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street
  • Beretania Street and Piikoi Street
  • McCully Street and Algaroba Street

“Phase three will start up in January of next year, and we’re intending to get all of the 10 sites done before March of next year,” Sniffen said.

One Piikoi Street resident was initially taken aback that he could get a ticket without being behind the wheel.

“Maybe it’s a good thing, I mean, I wouldn’t wanna get the ticket if someone was driving my car, I mean, I share a car with my girlfriend, so I hope that she doesn’t get me a ticket,” Tyler Brower said.

“Thinking it through the safety, it means a little bit more like, I mean, you own the car, you let them drive it, so you should be responsible for what they do with the car, you know?”

Tyler Brower, Piikoi Street resident

Most of the selected intersections have four corners, with the exception of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street. Sniffen said the intersection has been a problem area.

“High volume and high incidents, so there were crashes in that area due to people running red lights,” Sniffen said.

HDOT officials will be required to show the Legislature how effective the two-year program is and whether to recommend it at other sites.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Construction on Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue RLSC started on Nov. 28 and DOT said it is expected to take around two to four weeks to complete.

Comments / 4

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here’s the full list of intersections that will have red light cameras

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state Transportation Department has released the full list of 10 intersections that will have red light cameras. The cameras are being installed as part of a two-year pilot aimed at reducing recklessness on the roads. Ed Sniffen, the deputy director of DOT Highways Division, said the goal...
hawaiipublicradio.org

DOT announces locations for new red light cameras

The Department of Transportation's red light safety camera pilot will install 10 cameras throughout intersections in Honolulu with a history of red light violations. Phase 1 sites were announced on Sept. 20, and are:. Vineyard Blvd. and Palama St. (currently issuing citations) Vineyard Blvd. and Liliha St. (citations begin Dec....
KHON2

HNL airport turns to robocleaners

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced that they have decided to integrate two automatic floor cleaners which are meant to supplement janitorial services for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands will move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to southerlies and southeasterlies Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Spotty heavy rainfall is possible as far east as Oahu Monday night into Tuesday. Breezy to windy trades and more typical weather should return for the second half of the week.
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert: Rain approaching west end of state; strong trades to follow

A Kona low is forecast to develop far to the northwest of the islands and then move south toward the islands Monday. This will bring south to southeast winds and draw up deep tropical moisture over the western islands. Locally heavy rainfall may be possible for Kauai Monday night, with a high chance of showers for Oahu as well.
KHON2

What to expect if closure forces drive along Hamakua coast

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — If the Saddle Road is closed, one of the alternative routes between Hilo and Kona is along the Hamakua Coast. Gina Mangieri took a test drive to see what people are in for. It’s a long and winding road to say the least, sure to add a lot of time, […]
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Developing storm moves towards the islands; heavy rain possible

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A developing storm far to the northwest of the island will move southward today. Expect, partly cloudy skies with scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers through the night...
KHON2

KHON2

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy