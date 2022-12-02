Read full article on original website
Related
fergusnow.com
Over the River Holiday Festival Returns to Fergus Falls Today (Saturday)
The 6th Annual Over the River Holiday Festival in Fergus Falls is happening today. (Saturday) Once again, the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council is inviting the community to come out and enjoy all kinds of fun and entertainment to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. This yearly event...
kvrr.com
Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade brightens downtown Fargo for holiday spirit
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In case you needed an official announcement, it’s here! The annual kick-off to the holidays underway. Hundreds across the F-M and surrounding areas enjoyed the Holiday Lights Parade presented by the Downtown Community Partnership and sponsored by Xcel Energy. It began in downtown Moorhead...
valleynewslive.com
The Valley News team joins in on the Holiday Lights Parade festivities
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Floats decked out in holiday lights lit up the streets of downtown Moorhead and Fargo for this year’s Holiday Lights Parade. The parade started in downtown Moorhead with several floats and vehicles lining up to spread some holiday cheer. The fun ended in...
valleynewslive.com
Holiday Lights Parade in Fargo-Moorhead on Saturday
FARGO-MOORHEAD (Valley News Live) - Downtown Moorhead and Fargo will be busy Saturday night for the annual Holiday Lights Parade. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on December 3. The parade will proceed into downtown Fargo and end on 4th Avenue with floats turning east toward 2nd Street North in Fargo.
lakesarearadio.net
Informational Meeting to be held in Detroit Lakes on Growing Hemp this Week
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Hemp and Fava Bean growers as well as those interested in growing the crops will meet this week in Detroit Lakes. HPS Food & Ingredients, the largest privately owned Canadian bulk hempseed ingredient supplier and Verve Seeds, a company specializing in hemp breeding, field testing, and certified seed sales of elite hemp varieties will be hosting an informational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes on growing Hemp and Fava Beens as well as the Hemp Grain and Hemp Fiber markets.
valleynewslive.com
Proposed mixed-use building along S. University Dr. to go before Fargo planning commission
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes could soon be coming to Fargo. The city’s planning commission will be introduced to a mixed-use redevelopment project on the 1600 block of S. University Dr. Tuesday. An open house will follow later that day from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in...
lakesarearadio.net
Lack of Bus Drivers Forcing Lake Park Audubon School District to Cancel Routes and Extracurricular Activities
LAKE PARK (KDLM) – The Lake Park Audubon School District says they’re in drastic need of bus drivers. Lake Park Audubon has had to cancel routes and extracurricular activities due to lack of bus drivers multiple times this year. “When our bus drivers are ill, we have no substitute drivers to cover for them,” said the District.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
Bismarck-When It’s Brutally Cold Out, NEVER Forget About This
Imagine yourself hanging out all day at North Dakota's Largest Indoor Water Park!. Earlier this year I posted an article about the talk of a proposed indoor water park being built in North Dakota, just any ordinary park, but THE largest in the state. This is what I found on Facebook a while back " North Dakota's largest indoor water park coming to Fargo"
lakesarearadio.net
Another Round of Winter Weather Expected Tuesday into Wednesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Another round of winter weather is expected across the region, Tuesday into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says an upper level system will move east through the area Tuesday giving a period of snow starting late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. Most areas will get an inch, with the chances for higher amounts of 2 inches to possibly as high as 5 inches.
valleynewslive.com
‘She was the purest form of love I have ever known:’ First annual toy drive created in memory of friend who lived by giving
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the few certainties of life is that we won’t always have it and we all wonder what our mark left on the world will be after we’re gone. And for one girl, friends and family are making sure that mark is a reflection of who she was.
lakesarearadio.net
Terry Haus to Serve as United Way of Becker County’s new Executive Director
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The United Way of Becker County has announced the hiring of Terry Haus to serve as the organization’s Executive Director. Current Executive Director, LuAnn Porter announced her retirement after 32 years of service last week. Haus and his family have lived in Becker County...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?
When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
voiceofalexandria.com
It's “ASK A TROOPER” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another “ASK A TROOPER" segment. Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer. Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students?
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man found on pillar of Moorhead bridge, traffic moving again
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the top of a railroad bridge, 25-35 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94. Moorhead Police say the man was found around 4 PM near the 2000 block of 28th Ave S on top of a railroad bridge support pillar.
srperspective.com
‘My life as changed’
Fergus woman finds new perspective after losing her sight... and then her husband. There have been two times Dawn Synstelien of Fergus Falls thought her world was coming to an end: The first was when Dawn, only in her mid-30s, began losing her vision. The second time was almost two years ago when Ron, her husband of 41 years, died of COVID.
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
KNOX News Radio
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
Comments / 0