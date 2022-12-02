ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Continues To Rock The Monochromatic Trend In Dark Purple Turtleneck, Pants, And Blazer While Visiting Boston

By Marissa Matozzo
 4 days ago

Princess Kate is touring the US for the first time under King Charles ‘ reign— in style of course! The Princess of Wales , 40, looked as chic as ever in her latest monochromatic ensemble while visiting Boston to celebrate the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards.

The mother of three donned a dark purple turtleneck, tailored blazer and pants set from Alexander McQueen as she arrived in the Massachusetts capital, and paired her pieces with matching Gianvito Rossi suede pumps. Along with her husband Prince William , 40, she is set to stay for the next few days in the city while heading to a few engagements before the December 2nd awards ceremony.

Details Re: Princess Kate’s Indigo, Wintry Boston Get-Up

The style icon rocked the luxury British label’s ‘Leaf Crepe Jacket in Amethyst,’ which she elevated with the fashion house’s ‘High-waisted Cigarette Trousers’ that had the same hue. Dazzling up her look even more, the royal added dangly sapphire and diamond earrings to accessorize, and wore her long, brunette tresses to the side. She styled her hair into an elegant, voluminous blowout, and emphasized her stunning features with black eyeliner, mascara, a touch of rosy blush on her cheekbones and a glossy nude lip.

The Significance Of William & Kate’s Boston Visit

This week marks the first time that Prince William has brought his Earthshot Prize Awards overseas, and it also signifies his first royal visit to the United States with Kate since the two became the Prince and Princess of Wales following Queen Elizabeth’s passing in September. This is also their first time in the US since 2014, when they visited New York City. The couple also enjoyed some time in Los Angeles soon after their 2011 wedding.

According to a source who reportedly spoke with People Magazine , Prince William deems the Earthshot Prize Awards to be his attempt to tackle environmental issues like climate change with optimism. William and Kate, the source said, are “excited to be able to bring that to the United States and inspire people stateside and around the world through the incredible stories [they] are going to tell.”


Along with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on December 1st, the royal couple helped light Boston City Hall and landmarks across the city green as a crowd cheered them on. During his speech at the event, William said, “There are two reasons why Boston was the obvious choice to be the home of the Earthshot Prize in its second year.”

He added, “sixty years ago, President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” speech laid down a challenge to American innovation and ingenuity. ‘We choose to go to the moon,’ he said, ‘not because it is easy but because it is hard.'” The prince went on, after praising Boston as a “global leader in science” with its universities, “like President Kennedy, Catherine and I firmly believe that we all have it in ourselves to achieve great things, and that human beings have the ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve.”

Bonnie Fox
3d ago

She is so elegant, intelligent and beautiful. Being able to deal with all of the public and stay focused on her own life is a very special lady.

Gilge Nelda
3d ago

beautiful coupleand beautiful princesswaiting to be queen one dayGod bless her and williamand family

SHORT GAL
3d ago

She’s always so classy and elegant looking,,so much prettier than Megan

shefinds

