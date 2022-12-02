‘That’s me, I take responsibility for it’: Man admits to 2019 killings of Southaven Walmart managers during trial

Read full article on original website
Mother, teen sons accused of fighting police officers near crime scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her two sons are in custody after being accused of fighting with police in Parkway Village. According to police, Lakisha Shorter and her two sons, ages 14 and 16, assaulted officers shortly after a drive-by shooting that left two teenagers injured on Cochese near Getwell. WREG spoke to the […]
Suspect dead, police officer critical after shooting on Winchester Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is dead and a police officer is injured after a shooting at a Southeast Memphis gas station Monday evening. According to police, the officer was shot multiple times at the Valero gas station on Winchester Road around 9:15 p.m. The officer was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police […]
Wanted fugitive dead after MS deputies attempt arrest
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A fugitive on Mississippi’s Most Wanted list died of a self inflicted gunshot during a standoff with authorities Monday in Marshall County, agencies said. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified the man as 37-year-old George Dewitt Robinson Jr. He was wanted on a charge of sexual battery. The MBI is investigating […]
Judge delays decision in pastor murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The judge who will decide whether to charge two teenagers accused of killing a Memphis pastor as adults or juveniles says he still needs more time. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams’ family is still waiting to learn if the two teenagers charged with her murder will be tried as juveniles or adults more than four […]
Child may have been accidentally shot at Memphis school, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was rushed to the hospital after a gunshot went off at a Memphis school, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at Freedom Prep Charter School around 12:30 p.m. He was taken to Le...
Three brothers charged in deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three brothers have been charged in a shooting that took the life of a man in Frayser over the weekend. Detectives have arrested Ajaylin, Alexavier, and Artavioius Williamson in the shooting death of Christopher Cain. Police say this all happened after Cain got into an argument with Artavious earlier that day. According […]
21-year-old Memphis woman fires gun at juveniles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alexius Deberry was charged with six counts of aggravated assault for shooting at six underaged people. On December 3, at around 10:30 a.m., two Memphis officers were flagged down by six juveniles in the 300 block of McLemore. One victim told police that she went to Deberry’s home to confront her about […]
Coldwater MS authorities seek suspect who escaped custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for bringing a gun to a basketball game in Coldwater, Mississippi is now on the run and police need your help finding him. Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. is a wanted man after he escaped from police custody and has not been seen or heard from […]
Man sentenced to death for 2019 fatal shootings at Mississippi Walmart
A jury has sentenced a man to death in the 2019 capital murder of two Walmart managers at a Mississippi Walmart. Martez Abram was sentenced to death on Friday, one day after he was convicted of capital murder and attempted murder in the fatal shooting inside a Southaven Walmart in 2019.
MPD investigating shootout that leaves 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved multiple suspects and has left one victim injured on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at 12:35 p.m. at 1245 North Hollywood Street, according to police. One victim was located and transported to the hospital in...
Family of Southaven Walmart shooter reacts to death penalty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Martez Abram, the man found guilty of killing two Walmart employees, says they are going through a difficult time after Abram was sentenced to death. A Desoto County jury came to a decision after a week of hearing witness testimonies and viewing evidence. Prosecutors described Abram as a disgruntled […]
Mother protests, claims son touched inappropriately on school bus
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents are protesting after one mother claims her child was touched by another elementary school student while riding the school bus in a way the district calls “inappropriate touching”, but she says it was sexual assault. In a statement, Bartlett City Schools told us they were aware of the mother’s concerns and “the […]
Police investigating after 1 killed in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in South Memphis. At 12:39 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Gaston Avenue near Gaston Park. Before officers arrived, the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. There is no suspect information at this...
Man shot to death at Orange Mound apartment complex, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death near an Orange Mound apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened on Eden Park Drive near Brentwood Park around 2:40 p.m. When FOX13 crews arrived, police and fire trucks were...
Man found dead in north Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was found dead in north Shelby County Monday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, the victim was found on the side of the road in the 4300 block of Bolen Huse Road around 3:30 p.m. Shelby County Fire paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The cause of death […]
Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed Monday evening while driving through Hyde Park. Police say that at 5:57 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 1221 Tunica Street, where the victim was found dead inside a crashed vehicle. No suspect information was given. Anyone with...
One injured in I-55 shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old male was transported to Regional One in critical condition following a shooting on I-55. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at E Brooks Road and I-55. According to reports, this is where the victim stopped after a shooting at another location. Officers say there is no suspect information […]
Woman sought after threatening Family Dollar employee: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman after they said she was caught stealing and then threatened a Family Dollar employee. Memphis Police said the incident occurred on November 28 around 9:20 a.m. at the Family Dollar off the 4000 block of Winchester Road. MPD said the woman was caught stealing and […]
2 teens shot, officers assaulted, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens were shot Sunday afternoon near a local elementary school. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Getwell Road and Cochese Road, near Getwell Elementary School. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old shot. Both...
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to over 100 vehicles stolen throughout the Bluff City over the weekend. Police also received calls for over 75 car break-ins. Anna Newton says she was Downtown supporting friends who were competing in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Saturday when she became a victim.
