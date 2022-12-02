Read full article on original website
Ex-Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner nearly leads Rams to victory
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Going against his former team for the first time, Bobby Wagner had one of the best games of his NFL career. The only thing he couldn't do was deliver the Los Angeles Rams a victory. The Seahawks rallied late in the fourth quarter for a...
NFL playoff picture: Where Seahawks stand in NFC after Week 13 win
SEATTLE — After snapping a two-game losing streak Sunday, the Seahawks have thrust themselves right back into the NFC playoff picture. It took a late comeback effort from Geno Smith and the Seattle offense, but the Seahawks escaped SoFi Stadium in Week 13 with a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, who were without stars Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.
5 things to know Monday
It’s been nearly six months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade ending the federal right to an abortion. Since then, more men decided it was time to take action with increased vasectomy procedures. “Half the country lost their rights,” said Evan, who got a vasectomy in July....
Seahawks takeaways: What we learned in 27-23 win over Rams
LOS ANGELES — It was dicey against the Matthew Stafford-less Los Angeles Rams, but the Seahawks escaped with a win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Despite Geno Smith being sacked four times and facing consistent pressure from the Rams' defensive front, he delivered a late touchdown strike to DK Metcalf to secure a crucial divisional win and improve the Seahawks' record to 7-5 on the season.
Fantasy Football: 12 best waiver wire targets for NFL Week 14
We’re getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL season, and fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner — or already starting in some leagues. To help you make a late-season push, we’ve put together a list of the top-12 fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 14, including options at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and running back.
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. returning for 2023 season
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said Sunday he will return to the school for his sixth and final season of eligibility in 2023. Penix announced his decision on social media and it was a surprising one at that. Penix was the national leader in passing this season, throwing for 4,354 yards and led Washington's turnaround. The No. 12-ranked Huskies went 10-2 in the regular season, finished tied for second in the Pac-12 and will face No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl.
