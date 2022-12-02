Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Jeff Saturday gets real on Matt Ryan’s performance in Colts loss vs. Cowboys, potential benching
The Indianapolis Colts had a real chance to steal a win against a good Dallas Cowboys team. Then, the fourth quarter began and everything went wrong for Jeff Saturday’s squad. The Colts’ two-point deficit ballooned into a 35-point defeat thanks to four turnovers (three of which came from Matt Ryan) that each led to Dallas touchdowns.
Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams
The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column after taking down the Los Angeles Rams on the road Sunday, 27-23. Tyler Lockett played like a future Hall of Famer opposite the Rams’ stop unit, exploding for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 12 targets. If Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had […] The post Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game
Deion Sanders is expected to accept Colorado football’s head coaching job following Jackson State’s SWAC title game, per Sports Illustrated. It should be noted that nothing is official as of yet. But there is a strong chance that Colorado will have their new head coach sooner rather than later. Jackson State football enjoyed a tremendous […] The post Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s 4-word message to Ryan Day, Ohio State after beating USC
It’s never too late for a massive shakeup in the college football world. As the 2022 season is coming to a close, the Utah football team found a way to deliver one more shocker to their rivals USC. A 47 – 24 decimation of the Trojans might have cost USC a spot at the College Football Playoff in favor of Ohio State.
USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss
USC football star Caleb Williams is in danger of missing out the Cotton Bowl due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the development on Sunday, revealing that Williams’ hamstring injury is deemed “significant.” With that said, the USC Trojans will have to see […] The post USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Christian Watson’s ‘wild’ development after big game for Packers vs. Bears
Even Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t believe the quick development of Christian Watson in his rookie season. Watson has been phenomenal for the Packers in recent weeks, though it didn’t start that way as Green Bay’s wide receiving corps was out of sorts to begin the campaign. Watson wasn’t able to get a receiving touchdown until Week 10 when he recorded three against the Dallas Cowboys, but he has been on fire ever since then.
Colorado football doesn’t have money yet to pay Deion Sanders and his Louis luggage
Colorado football got one problem solved after they convinced Deion Sanders to be their next head coach. Now, they just have to find a way to pay him. The Colorado Buffaloes made Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history by giving him a five-year, $29.5 million contract. Of course that’s difficult for Coach Prime […] The post Colorado football doesn’t have money yet to pay Deion Sanders and his Louis luggage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Be f–king respectful’: Chiefs fans called out by Juan Thornhill after bashing team for Bengals loss
The Kansas City Chiefs saw their five-game win streak come to an end Sunday in a 27-24 road loss to the reigning AFC champions, Cincinnati Bengals. Right after that loss, the Chiefs were pelted with criticisms by their own fans, a behavior Kansas City safety Juan Thornhill wasn’t going to take sitting down.
Alabama HC Nick Saban’s reaction to missing out on College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff selection committee released its final rankings of the year on Sunday, and it decided that Georgia will be the only representative from the SEC in this season’s CFP. After USC and TCU failed to win their respective conference title games, there was much discussion on whether the Alabama Crimson Tide would […] The post Alabama HC Nick Saban’s reaction to missing out on College Football Playoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trey Lance return? Kyle Shanahan addresses option amid Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The San Francisco 49ers can’t catch a break at quarterback. With the latest frustrating news on Jimmy Garoppolo, the team sitting firmly within the playoff seedings with its 8-4 record is left searching for answers. But could one of those answers come in the form of a recovering Trey Lance?
Davante Adams sets mark only Jerry Rice, legends have ever reached in win over Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll and wide receiver Davante Adams is leading the way. The Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 for their 3rd straight victory, and Adams was a dominant part of the game plan with 8 catches for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns. Adams...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Bills, Bengals impress as Jets fall
We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a monster win on Sunday Night Football, while the San Francisco 49ers got a huge W but suffered a huge L with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.
49ers sign 13-year veteran QB amid crushing Jimmy Garoppolo injury news
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a major blow on Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers are already without the QB who began the season as the starter, as Trey Lance was placed on injured reserve after Week 1. Just a couple hours after […] The post 49ers sign 13-year veteran QB amid crushing Jimmy Garoppolo injury news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Taysom Hill torches Buccaneers to become first player in nearly 6 decades to enter forgotten stat territory
As the New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night football, Taysom Hill has found himself in elite company once again. In the second quarter of the game, Taysom Hill recorded a 30-yard receiving touchdown. This touchdown reception earned Hill a spot in the history books.
WWE’s Paul Heyman takes a shot at San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy
2022 has been a big year for Brocks. Brock Lesnar had huge showings for WWE, including matches with Roman Reigns at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam, and Brock Purdy, the Iowa State quarterback who was drafted with the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, just became the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, a […] The post WWE’s Paul Heyman takes a shot at San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers star Deebo Samuel gets surprise injury update for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers’ offense might be missing their best wide receiver for Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Deebo Samuel is still dealing with a thigh injury that limited him heavily in their Week 12 matchup. In the lead-up to their Sunday game in Week 13, there were reports that Samuel could miss the […] The post 49ers star Deebo Samuel gets surprise injury update for Week 13 vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints’ Marshon Lattimore injury update vs. Buccaneers will have Mike Evans fired up
The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rivalry will resume during Monday Night Football in Week 13. But fans won’t be privy to one of the most exciting head-to-head matchups the clash has to offer on the field. The Saints were hit with a disappointing injury update to star cornerback Marshon Lattimore ahead of […] The post Saints’ Marshon Lattimore injury update vs. Buccaneers will have Mike Evans fired up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Peyton Manning savagely blasts Tom Brady-led offense against Saints
Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints wasn’t exactly an offensive clinic. It was tough to watch for the most part, especially for those who are big fans of high-scoring games and smoothly run drives. Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning didn’t hold back when he spoke about one of […] The post Peyton Manning savagely blasts Tom Brady-led offense against Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaire Alexander apologizes for trash talk to Equanimeous St. Brown
On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers took down Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, moving to 5-8 on the season. During the game, Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown led the game in receiving yards. He finished the day with three receptions for 85 receiving yards. This included a 56-yard reception while […] The post Jaire Alexander apologizes for trash talk to Equanimeous St. Brown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
