ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column after taking down the Los Angeles Rams on the road Sunday, 27-23.  Tyler Lockett played like a future Hall of Famer opposite the Rams’ stop unit, exploding for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 12 targets. If Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had […] The post Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game

Deion Sanders is expected to accept Colorado football’s head coaching job following Jackson State’s SWAC title game, per Sports Illustrated. It should be noted that nothing is official as of yet. But there is a strong chance that Colorado will have their new head coach sooner rather than later. Jackson State football enjoyed a tremendous […] The post Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss

USC football star Caleb Williams is in danger of missing out the Cotton Bowl due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the development on Sunday, revealing that Williams’ hamstring injury is deemed “significant.” With that said, the USC Trojans will have to see […] The post USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Christian Watson’s ‘wild’ development after big game for Packers vs. Bears

Even Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t believe the quick development of Christian Watson in his rookie season. Watson has been phenomenal for the Packers in recent weeks, though it didn’t start that way as Green Bay’s wide receiving corps was out of sorts to begin the campaign. Watson wasn’t able to get a receiving touchdown until Week 10 when he recorded three against the Dallas Cowboys, but he has been on fire ever since then.
ClutchPoints

Colorado football doesn’t have money yet to pay Deion Sanders and his Louis luggage

Colorado football got one problem solved after they convinced Deion Sanders to be their next head coach. Now, they just have to find a way to pay him. The Colorado Buffaloes made Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history by giving him a five-year, $29.5 million contract. Of course that’s difficult for Coach Prime […] The post Colorado football doesn’t have money yet to pay Deion Sanders and his Louis luggage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Alabama HC Nick Saban’s reaction to missing out on College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff selection committee released its final rankings of the year on Sunday, and it decided that Georgia will be the only representative from the SEC in this season’s CFP. After USC and TCU failed to win their respective conference title games, there was much discussion on whether the Alabama Crimson Tide would […] The post Alabama HC Nick Saban’s reaction to missing out on College Football Playoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Bills, Bengals impress as Jets fall

We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a monster win on Sunday Night Football, while the San Francisco 49ers got a huge W but suffered a huge L with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.
ClutchPoints

49ers sign 13-year veteran QB amid crushing Jimmy Garoppolo injury news

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a major blow on Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers are already without the QB who began the season as the starter, as Trey Lance was placed on injured reserve after Week 1. Just a couple hours after […] The post 49ers sign 13-year veteran QB amid crushing Jimmy Garoppolo injury news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

WWE’s Paul Heyman takes a shot at San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy

2022 has been a big year for Brocks. Brock Lesnar had huge showings for WWE, including matches with Roman Reigns at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam, and Brock Purdy, the Iowa State quarterback who was drafted with the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, just became the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, a […] The post WWE’s Paul Heyman takes a shot at San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

49ers star Deebo Samuel gets surprise injury update for Week 13 vs. Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers’ offense might be missing their best wide receiver for Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Deebo Samuel is still dealing with a thigh injury that limited him heavily in their Week 12 matchup. In the lead-up to their Sunday game in Week 13, there were reports that Samuel could miss the […] The post 49ers star Deebo Samuel gets surprise injury update for Week 13 vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Marshon Lattimore injury update vs. Buccaneers will have Mike Evans fired up

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rivalry will resume during Monday Night Football in Week 13. But fans won’t be privy to one of the most exciting head-to-head matchups the clash has to offer on the field. The Saints were hit with a disappointing injury update to star cornerback Marshon Lattimore ahead of […] The post Saints’ Marshon Lattimore injury update vs. Buccaneers will have Mike Evans fired up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Peyton Manning savagely blasts Tom Brady-led offense against Saints

Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints wasn’t exactly an offensive clinic. It was tough to watch for the most part, especially for those who are big fans of high-scoring games and smoothly run drives. Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning didn’t hold back when he spoke about one of […] The post Peyton Manning savagely blasts Tom Brady-led offense against Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jaire Alexander apologizes for trash talk to Equanimeous St. Brown

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers took down Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, moving to 5-8 on the season. During the game, Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown led the game in receiving yards. He finished the day with three receptions for 85 receiving yards. This included a 56-yard reception while […] The post Jaire Alexander apologizes for trash talk to Equanimeous St. Brown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
124K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy