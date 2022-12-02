Read full article on original website
Rep. Rogers statement on Pfizer’s expansion announcement
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — State Representative Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) released the following statement on Monday, December 5 on Pfizer’s announcement that it would be investing $750 million in Kalamazoo County, creating an estimated 300 jobs. “I am thrilled to see this additional investment in Kalamazoo County...
Pfizer to invest again in Portage manufacturing facility: Portage City officials excited
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Pfizer, Inc. announced on Monday, December 5 that it will invest another $750 million in its Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP) Phase 2 project at the Pfizer Global Supply campus in Portage, creating approximately 300 additional new jobs. This investment follows the March 2021 groundbreaking...
Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say draft plan to fine company and order improvements isn’t enough
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say a draft plan to fine the company and order improvements to stop nuisance odors, just doesn’t go far enough. Michigan Air Quality officials held a public hearing last Thursday evening, December 1 on the settlement...
Teenager hospitalized after shooting in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting on Friday night, December 2 that hospitalized a teenage boy. It happened in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood at Center Street and Hazard Avenue near Gull Road. Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was shot and...
Kalamazoo Township man facing felony charges for allegedly shooting relative
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo Township man who police say shot his relative appeared in Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court on Friday, December 4. According to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department, 57-year-old Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on Assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable by life or any number of years in prison, and Felony Firearm, a felony, punishable by two years consecutively with and preceding any term.
