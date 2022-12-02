Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Lighted Boat Parade returns after two-year hiatus
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Lighted Boat Parade returned Saturday after two years of being canceled because of COVID-19. Small and large boats took to the harbor with lots of music and joy. Crowds came out even despite the rain. “It's disappointing that it's raining, but we...
Santa Cruz sets short-term and long-term plans to fix West Cliff Drive
Santa Cruz officials are working to pick up the pieces after part of West Cliff Drive collapsed into the ocean.
Rare footage captured of 4 mountain lions together in Santa Cruz County
A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel.
KSBW.com
Take a step back in time at the Railway Express Agency building in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Inside the old Railway Express Agency building in Salinas model trains move along the track in a world of their own, although a familiar one to us. Over the course of two decades the Monterey & Salinas Valley Railroad Historical Society has built the Central Coast in miniature.
KSBW.com
Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump
SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
montereycountyweekly.com
A group of mixologists are bringing a new cocktail culture to Monterey County.
Dave Faries here, recalling a story I wrote 20 years ago, maybe 21—after a couple decades covering nightlife, one’s mind can stumble over a timeline. I was in Dallas back then, tracking the death of many once-popular cocktails. Bartenders at the hot bars had heard of drinks like the Singapore Sling and the Negroni, but few guests called for them. At one establishment they couldn’t even assemble ingredients for the cocktail that gained fame at the Raffles Hotel, the aforementioned Singapore Sling, and had to borrow from a neighboring restaurant.
lookout.co
Whither West Cliff? Recent collapse of path along ‘Santa Cruz’s front porch’ suggests troubling future
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Is there a more fundamental and intractable law of nature than erosion?. Given enough...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Hollister, CA
Hollister is the county seat of San Benito and is one of the largest cities in the Monterey Bay Area, California. Despite its large size, the place hasn't lost its small-town feel. When you visit, you'll see intimate places showcasing the city's incredible culture and vibrant community. Their cuisine reflects...
KSBW.com
Hollister second grader doesn't ask for toys from Santa but so much more
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A "Dear Santa" letter written by a second grader in Hollister is melting hearts. Julie Neff is a second-grade teacher at Spring Grove School in Hollister. She told KSBW 8 that she's taught for 27 years and has never seen a Dear Santa letter quite like this.
3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Alum Rock, rattles South Bay
DID YOU FEEL IT? A preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Alum Rock Monday afternoon, according to USGS.
KSBW.com
Structure fire in Santa Cruz put out quickly with no injuries on Thursday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A structure fire on Thursday in Santa Cruz was put out quickly by the city's fire department and there were no injuries reported. According to the Santa Cruz fire department, at 2:41 p.m. on Thursday afternoon they got a call of smoke seen from a skylight at 154 Franklin Street.
WATCH: Four Mountain Lions Spotted Together in Rare Trail Cam Video
A wild trail cam video shows some rare footage of four mountain lions hanging out together in California. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, this is the first time officials heard of the group being spotted in quite some time. The Mountain Lions Were Spotted on the...
NBC Bay Area
University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad
Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County gets $2.2 million to house people experiencing homelessness
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz County received a $2.2 million state grant for its third Homekey project to permanently house the chronically homeless and medically vulnerable. "We're looking for the folks that are most in need of additional supportive services," Housing Matters CEO Phil Kramer said." They're at...
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Klara Kulikova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you also love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these pizza places, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
KSBW.com
Sparkling wines from Monterey County wins top honors at world championship
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — A winery in Monterey County has reason to pop some corks in celebration. Caraccioli Cellars was recently awarded best sparkling wine in the United States and won three of the four gold medals for U.S. wineries in The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2022. Caraccioli's...
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA
Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...
Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire
SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): Salinas Fire saved two kittens from an apartment fire that occurred on the 300 block of Hayes Street on Sunday morning. Firefighters told KION they responded to an apartment fire that took place in an upstairs apartment unit around 10 a.m. Firefighters said that the fire was coming from the wall heater The post Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire appeared first on KION546.
Historic Bay Area restaurant slated for demolition ahead of housing project
Developers plan to preserve parts of the historic building.
Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A second grader from Hollister is not asking Santa for toys or video games this Christmas. All young Anthony Cordova Jr. wants is for the world to be a better place for all. In a letter to Santa, Anthony wrote: Dear Santa, This year what I want is different. I am not The post Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas appeared first on KION546.
