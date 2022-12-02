Dave Faries here, recalling a story I wrote 20 years ago, maybe 21—after a couple decades covering nightlife, one’s mind can stumble over a timeline. I was in Dallas back then, tracking the death of many once-popular cocktails. Bartenders at the hot bars had heard of drinks like the Singapore Sling and the Negroni, but few guests called for them. At one establishment they couldn’t even assemble ingredients for the cocktail that gained fame at the Raffles Hotel, the aforementioned Singapore Sling, and had to borrow from a neighboring restaurant.

