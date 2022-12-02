The Troy Trojans (6-3) men’s basketball team hit the road on Saturday and dropped a tough matchup to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-2) in Illinois by a score of 78-72. The loss to SIUE marks the first time this season the Trojans have lost back-to-back games and it was the Cougars’ sixth straight win. Troy was decimated by fouls in the contest, with four Trojans fouling out by the end of regulation. While the two sides traded leads and ties in the second half, an SIUE 6-0 run late in the game sealed the loss for the Trojans. Troy fell behind 11-2 early in the first half and had to claw its way back into the game.

18 HOURS AGO