Troy Messenger
Brundidge Christmas parade is tonight
The Brundidge historic downtown Christmas lights have been strung and the townspeople have been anxiously awaiting the ceremony that will officially usher in the Christmas season in Brundidge. Tonight, the wait will be over. The 2022 Brundidge Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. and follow a Main Street route...
Troy Messenger
Portion of Pike County Road 1107 to be closed for repair
A portion of Pike County Road 1107 will be temporarily closed for repair on Dec. 6 for one day. The road will be closed south of the Briar Hill Community for cross drain replacement at a point approximately 2.9 miles north of County Road 1101 – also known as Shellhorn Road – near the Belser Cemetery, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. No through traffic or onsite detour will be available. Anyone with questions should call the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.
Troy Messenger
Troy accepts Cure Bowl bid, will play UTSA
Off the heels of Saturday’s Sun Belt Championship win, the No. 23-ranked Troy Trojans (11-2) have officially accepted an invitation to face off with the No. 22-ranked UTSA Roadrunners (11-2) in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 16. The matchup will be between two of...
Troy Messenger
Area basketball teams pick up wins
The Charles Henderson, Pike County and Goshen High School basketball teams all picked up recent wins. The Charles Henderson Trojans knocked off Marbury, on the road, by a score of 70-42 on Dec. 3. The Trojans took a slight 17-12 lead into the second quarter before exploding to a 33-15 lead by halftime. CHHS held Marbury to just three points in the second quarter.
Troy Messenger
Troy stands atop the Sun Belt as Conference Champions
The goal posts came down on Saturday, as the Troy Trojans (11-2) are Sun Belt Conference Football Champions for the seventh time in school history, knocking off the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-3) by a score of 45-26. Troy came out swinging, scoring 31 unanswered points to start the game, and...
Troy Messenger
Trojans drop road game to SIU-Edwardsville
The Troy Trojans (6-3) men’s basketball team hit the road on Saturday and dropped a tough matchup to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-2) in Illinois by a score of 78-72. The loss to SIUE marks the first time this season the Trojans have lost back-to-back games and it was the Cougars’ sixth straight win. Troy was decimated by fouls in the contest, with four Trojans fouling out by the end of regulation. While the two sides traded leads and ties in the second half, an SIUE 6-0 run late in the game sealed the loss for the Trojans. Troy fell behind 11-2 early in the first half and had to claw its way back into the game.
Troy Messenger
Hambrite named AFCA 5A Coach of the Year
On Monday, Dec. 5, the Alabama Football Coaches Association (AFCA) released its Coach of the Year honorees for the 2022 football season and Charles Henderson High School Head Coach Quinn Hambrite was listed among the elite coaches in the state. Hambrite was named AFCA Class 5A Coach of the Year...
Troy Messenger
Troy earns first CFP ranking ever
On Sunday, the Troy Trojans football team were ranked the No. 24 team in the country by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Rankings. It was the first time the Trojans have ever been ranked in the CFP Top 25. Troy also earned a No. 23 ranking in the AP Poll and was also ranked No. 24 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll. It was the first time the Trojans had been ranked in either of those polls all season and the first time the team has been ranked at all since 2017.
