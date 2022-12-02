ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAAY-TV

Agencies respond to house fire in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that agencies responded to a residential fire on Highway 36 at Lang Road in Lacey's Spring on Monday. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.
WHNT-TV

Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing Scam

Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from DU and spoofing the Caller ID so that the DU main number appeared. Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing …. Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone...
weisradio.com

HIGHWAY 9 CLOSED NORTH OF CEDAR BLUFF

A Single Vehicle Accident early today on Alabama highway 9 north of Cedar Bluff at the intersection of county road 115 involving an 18 wheeler. The roadway is shutdown from Alabama highway 35 to Georgia 100 and will be closed through mid morning. Please plan to take an alternate route.
WHNT-TV

Volunteers needed for United Way of North Alabama in 2023

‘Tis the season of giving, and there are a few ways you can give back to the United Way of Madison County (UWMC). Volunteers needed for United Way of North Alabama …. ‘Tis the season of giving, and there are a few ways you can give back to the United Way of Madison County (UWMC).
AL.com

Cullman searching for new head coach following Oscar Glasscock’s retirement

Cullman High football coach Oscar Glasscock has decided to retire after four seasons at the school. The Cullman Times was first to report the news. Glasscock went 28-17 and led his team to the playoffs in each of his four seasons. The Bearcats were 7-4 in 2022, losing 41-24 to Gadsden City in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
northjacksonpress.com

Jackson County Students Earn Awards

By StaffEarnest Pruett Center Of Technology (EPCOT) Welding students competed in their first competition of the year at the Annual […]. By StaffEarnest Pruett Center Of Technology (EPCOT) Welding students competed in their first competition of the year at the Annual Drake State Fall Welding Competition. Skyline, Section, and Pisgah had students earning awards during the competition.Nathaniel Knopps, a tenth grader from Skyline High School, placed first in the Beginner contest,…
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Monday, December 5th

Phillip Morgan, 43 of Collinsville, was arrested December 4th at 8:55 PM, charged with three counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police department. Heather Rosser, 34 of Piedmont, was arrested December 4th at 1:29 AM, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of controlled substance by the Piedmont Police Department.
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Gatehouse Court in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Gatehouse Court in Madison. If...
apr.org

Police chase instigators could be charged with felony

Criminals trying to elude law enforcement in Alabama could soon face harsher penalties. Right now, it’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. Proposed legislation would change that to a felony. The bill’s sponsor says the goal is more public safety. Republican Ginny Shave from DeKalb...
Alabama Now

Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines

An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
southerntorch.com

Parents Petition for Visitation at Schools

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. -School systems across the State of Alabama have limited indoor activities involving visitors since the onset of Covid, three years ago. A petition is making its rounds on social media asking that the DeKalb County School System allow parents and guardians to be welcomed back into the schools.
WAFF

Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of dangerous apps children may be using

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scammers and predators are using social media apps to talk to children and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are helping parents look out for their children. With a push of a button, a predator can privately message someone’s child and learn information about...
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 5

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 1 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1212unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1422domestic violence; Co. Rd. 625harassment; Co. Rd. 109menacing; Co. Rd. 1492harassment; Co. Rd. 52 December 2 theft of property; Hwy 278 Edomestic violence; Co. Rd. 1435theft of property; Hwy 278 Eunlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Doc Clemmons Rd.menacing; Pleasant View Rd.domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1807theft of property; Co. Rd. 437burglary; Co. Rd. 652theft of property;...

