Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Agencies respond to house fire in Morgan County
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that agencies responded to a residential fire on Highway 36 at Lang Road in Lacey's Spring on Monday. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.
WHNT-TV
Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing Scam
Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from DU and spoofing the Caller ID so that the DU main number appeared. Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing …. Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone...
wvtm13.com
Alabama father searching for ibuprofen at Dollar General likely hit by bullet that fell from ceiling
Cora Grace is celebrating her birthday today, three days later. Adam Grace is celebrating the fact that he’s alive. This is the story about a trip to Dollar General that turned into a near miss. A miss that Adam and Cora are thankful for today. It was last Friday,...
weisradio.com
HIGHWAY 9 CLOSED NORTH OF CEDAR BLUFF
A Single Vehicle Accident early today on Alabama highway 9 north of Cedar Bluff at the intersection of county road 115 involving an 18 wheeler. The roadway is shutdown from Alabama highway 35 to Georgia 100 and will be closed through mid morning. Please plan to take an alternate route.
Marshall County warns about scam pretending to be the sheriff’s office
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) is warning residents of a scam where people are impersonating its own employees.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man who led law enforcement on pursuit in Madison County facing several charges
A man who authorities say led them on a chase in Madison County is now in the Madison County Jail. 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary on Saturday following the pursuit. Davis now faces a slew of charges. They include possession of cocaine,...
WAAY-TV
Suspect arrested following Saturday pursuit involving Huntsville Police, Madison Co. Sheriff's Office
The Huntsville Police Department says 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary. More charges are expected pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Huntsville Police. The Huntsville Police Department says it is investigating a pursuit that began in the county and ended in...
WHNT-TV
Volunteers needed for United Way of North Alabama in 2023
‘Tis the season of giving, and there are a few ways you can give back to the United Way of Madison County (UWMC). Volunteers needed for United Way of North Alabama …. ‘Tis the season of giving, and there are a few ways you can give back to the United Way of Madison County (UWMC).
Confession of Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5, not admissible, lawyer argues
One of the most critical days in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk, charged with the fatal shooting of his five family members when he was 14 years old, may take place before the Limestone County jury is even selected. Sisk’s defense team is seeking to exclude all...
3 Morgan County women charged with stealing vehicle
Three women were arrested after a vehicle was reported stolen in Hartselle, according to law enforcement officials.
Cullman searching for new head coach following Oscar Glasscock’s retirement
Cullman High football coach Oscar Glasscock has decided to retire after four seasons at the school. The Cullman Times was first to report the news. Glasscock went 28-17 and led his team to the playoffs in each of his four seasons. The Bearcats were 7-4 in 2022, losing 41-24 to Gadsden City in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
northjacksonpress.com
Jackson County Students Earn Awards
By StaffEarnest Pruett Center Of Technology (EPCOT) Welding students competed in their first competition of the year at the Annual […]. By StaffEarnest Pruett Center Of Technology (EPCOT) Welding students competed in their first competition of the year at the Annual Drake State Fall Welding Competition. Skyline, Section, and Pisgah had students earning awards during the competition.Nathaniel Knopps, a tenth grader from Skyline High School, placed first in the Beginner contest,…
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Monday, December 5th
Phillip Morgan, 43 of Collinsville, was arrested December 4th at 8:55 PM, charged with three counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police department. Heather Rosser, 34 of Piedmont, was arrested December 4th at 1:29 AM, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of controlled substance by the Piedmont Police Department.
Commercial vehicle accident blocks Highway 72 eastbound
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a single-vehicle accident has blocked the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 72 near mile marker 105.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Gatehouse Court in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Gatehouse Court in Madison. If...
apr.org
Police chase instigators could be charged with felony
Criminals trying to elude law enforcement in Alabama could soon face harsher penalties. Right now, it’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. Proposed legislation would change that to a felony. The bill’s sponsor says the goal is more public safety. Republican Ginny Shave from DeKalb...
Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines
An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
southerntorch.com
Parents Petition for Visitation at Schools
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. -School systems across the State of Alabama have limited indoor activities involving visitors since the onset of Covid, three years ago. A petition is making its rounds on social media asking that the DeKalb County School System allow parents and guardians to be welcomed back into the schools.
WAFF
Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of dangerous apps children may be using
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scammers and predators are using social media apps to talk to children and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are helping parents look out for their children. With a push of a button, a predator can privately message someone’s child and learn information about...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 5
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 1 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1212unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1422domestic violence; Co. Rd. 625harassment; Co. Rd. 109menacing; Co. Rd. 1492harassment; Co. Rd. 52 December 2 theft of property; Hwy 278 Edomestic violence; Co. Rd. 1435theft of property; Hwy 278 Eunlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Doc Clemmons Rd.menacing; Pleasant View Rd.domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1807theft of property; Co. Rd. 437burglary; Co. Rd. 652theft of property;...
Comments / 1