Cullman High football coach Oscar Glasscock has decided to retire after four seasons at the school. The Cullman Times was first to report the news. Glasscock went 28-17 and led his team to the playoffs in each of his four seasons. The Bearcats were 7-4 in 2022, losing 41-24 to Gadsden City in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

18 HOURS AGO