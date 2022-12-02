Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Brundidge Christmas parade is tonight
The Brundidge historic downtown Christmas lights have been strung and the townspeople have been anxiously awaiting the ceremony that will officially usher in the Christmas season in Brundidge. Tonight, the wait will be over. The 2022 Brundidge Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. and follow a Main Street route...
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTOS: Millbrook’s Christmas Festival, Parade a Success, despite a bit of Rain
Photos by Amanda Pevey, Michael Gay and Sarah Stephens. On Saturday, the Millbrook Spirit of Christmas Committee and City Departments hosted the annual Christmas festival and parade. Vendors were set up in Village Green Park, while the parade rolled from Smokehouse BBQ on Main Street north. And while the Grinch...
elmoreautauganews.com
See the Prattville Christmas Parade Photo Gallery!
Elmore/Autauga News Photos by Amanda Pevey and Tatum Northington. Take a look at the EAN’s photos from the Prattville Christmas Parade through historic downtown Prattville Friday night! Do you see anyone you know? Give them a share or a tag.
alabamanews.net
Mt. Zion Church Celebrates 67th Anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Zion Church held a celebration to mark the anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955 and a commemoration ceremony for the founding of the Montgomery Improvement Association. This part of a team up the City of Montgomery has with churches and civic organizations to host activities,...
Troy Messenger
Portion of Pike County Road 1107 to be closed for repair
A portion of Pike County Road 1107 will be temporarily closed for repair on Dec. 6 for one day. The road will be closed south of the Briar Hill Community for cross drain replacement at a point approximately 2.9 miles north of County Road 1101 – also known as Shellhorn Road – near the Belser Cemetery, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. No through traffic or onsite detour will be available. Anyone with questions should call the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.
wdhn.com
Local doctor honored with national award
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dr. Paul Weeks, a Dothan Chiropractor, was presented with a prestigious national award at an event in Atlanta. Dr. Weeks was chosen out of 1600 candidates to receive the Life University 2022 Annual Lasting Purpose award which is given each year to someone who greatly contributes to the chiropractic profession, according to a press release.
WSFA
Tornado recovery continues in Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homes, buildings and two lives were lost due to an EF-2 tornado hit that the Flatwood community last week. All that is left of the Flatwood Community Center is a sign and its sidewalk. “It was kind of the lifeblood of this community,” Montgomery Commissioner...
wtvy.com
2022 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic Bracket revealed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The field is set for the 2022 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic, coming to you December 26 - 30 from the Dothan Civic Center. Tyson Carter and Garrett Franklin with Dothan Leisure Services joined News 4′s Justin McNelley during Monday’s Live at Lunch to unveil the bracket. You can watch that bracket reveal in the video above or find the full schedule for this year’s showcase below.
wtvy.com
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue. • A suspicious vehicle was reported on Martin Street. • A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street. • A vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Rifle Range Road. • Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga...
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery will soon start to see new businesses fill empty spaces. Businesses struggled to stay open because of the pandemic, forcing Irish Bread Pub to close after 10 years of business and Mellow Mushroom, too close recently. The City of Montgomery has been working to...
theplaylist.net
‘Lowndes County And The Road To Black Power’: A Potent Doc About A Town In The Heart Of Jim Crow Alabama [Review]
The Civil Rights movement is composed of singular heroes: Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X, Fred Hampton, Angela Davis, and so forth. Their iconoclastic memory has come to define the entire collective effort during the 1950s, 60s, and 1970s by many organizations. They, of course, do not tell the whole history of the coordinated action that occurred during the era. Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard’s “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” a swift, potent documentary about a town nestled in the heart of Jim Crow Alabama, aims to rectify that misunderstanding.
wdhn.com
Dothan payment kiosks closing for maintenance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Utilities Payment Kiosks will shut down for routine maintenance. Maintenance is required for the computer system that operates the Dothan Utilities Payment Kiosks located at the Dothan Civic Center and Westgate Park. This will require the control system to be shut down for 24...
Troy Messenger
Cold water cornbread: Better than a T-bone steak
While the coming of Christmas is heralded with “the hanging of the greens.”. Thanksgiving is welcomed with fresh greens, black-eyed peas and the frying of cornbread. And, those whose grew up on cold water cornbread are the envy of cornbread connoisseurs worldwide. Ella Wheeler, of the Roeton community, is...
wdhn.com
Morning accident claims the life of Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A morning crash has claimed the life of a Coffee County man after officials say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Officials say Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, of Elba was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
WSFA
First Alert: Scattered rain and mild temperatures to begin the week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New week, new weather pattern? After a brief drop in temperatures, we are warming back up both during the mornings and afternoons. Along with the milder air, we will also see some more moisture; that means low-end rain chances are in the forecast for the next couple of days as we track our next system move through Alabama.
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Prattville (AL)
Prattville is situated in Alabama, United States. It is a beautiful city in Autauga and Elmore counties. This growing city has a population size of 38,286, making it one of the most populated cities in Alabama. It is fondly called “The Fountain City” due to the beautiful Artesian wells all...
Comments / 0