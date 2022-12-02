Read full article on original website
Baylor to face Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl
After losing the last three games, Baylor fell to the bottom of the Big 12 bowl pecking order as it will face Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth. While No. 3 TCU will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl, the Bears will play their bowl game at the Horned Frogs’ Amon G. Carter Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Baylor volleyball gets top-seeded Louisville next
The fourth-seeded Baylor volleyball team will take its swings at top-seeded Louisville on Thursday on the Cardinals’ home court in Louisville, Ky. Baylor (25-6) clinched its spot in the NCAA’s Sweet 16 with a grueling five-set win over Rice last Friday. That marked the Bears’ fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16.
Baylor women looking to clean up defense, rebounding issues
Not that Baylor wouldn’t run plenty of rebounding drills in practice anyway, but you’d better believe it’s been a significant focus this week. Nicki Collen’s 21st-ranked Bears struggled to secure a rebound late in their 84-75 loss to Michigan in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida last Sunday. Going forward, Baylor has to be better in that regard, Collen stressed.
Waco to form downtown parking authority as Baylor basketball arena rises
Waco City Council is set Tuesday to create a municipal parking authority to manage public parking in downtown Waco, especially for events at the riverside basketball arena Baylor University is building. // Finval - Morning River Music provided by Tunetank. Free Download: https://tunetank.com/track/3236-morning-river/
Big stage-bound: Abbott clinches state berth by outrunning Irion County, 88-60
EARLY — Terry Crawford has always dreamed of coaching a game at AT&T Stadium. Now he’ll get the chance. Crawford’s top-ranked Abbott Panthers advanced to the Class 1A Div. I state championship game after defeating No. 7 Mertzon Irion County, 88-60, on Saturday night at Early High School’s Longhorn Stadium.
Waco's Reid claims world title at weightlifting competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — Waco’s Randy Reid claimed another win at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships on Friday. Reid, 68, competing in the men’s 65-69 year-old division, won gold. He needed a lift of 96 kilograms (211 pounds) in the clean and jerk to take the title. “That’s a lift I haven’t made in four years, but I made it,” Reid said.
Baylor aviation accident investigation lab bound for Waco Regional Airport
Baylor University aviation students soon will learn to investigate air crashes using the wreckage of an actual crashed aircraft. The Baylor Institute for Air Science will build an aviation accident investigation lab on a little more than an acre leased at Waco Regional Airport. “We will stage a set of...
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Waco weighs rules allowing new garage apartments, in-law suites
Waco officials see accessory dwelling units like garage apartments and detached in-law suites as an affordable source of more housing, and they are considering changes that would allow more to be built. Waco’s restrictions on ADUs mean they are only common in pre-World War II neighborhoods like Dean Highland and...
Waco-area news briefs: Christmas Lights in the Village to debut Friday at Mayborn Museum
Waco Wonderland will continue from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, with a petting zoo open from 2 to 5 p.m. The event is free, with $10 wristbands for unlimited rides. The snow tube hill ride will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Hewitt tree lighting. The city of...
