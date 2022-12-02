Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List - Djokovic, Kyrgios, Nadal, Alcaraz & more
The 2023 ATP season will soon start and with it also the first Grand Slam of the season, which will take place in Australia and offers a star-studded entry list as usually. The 2023 Australian Open will run from January 16th until 29th and Rafael Nadal will be the defending champion. On the entry list, the Spaniard will be joined by his biggest rival Novak Djokovic, who is undefeated at the event since 2019.
Yardbarker
Sonego talks Nadal, Djokovic and goals for 2023
Lorenzo Sonego found Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal far more approachable than the regular tennis player. Sonego, who showed exceptional play for the Italian side in the Davis Cup Final, spoke with a local newspaper about his season and his interactions with giants like Djokovic and Nadal. "The nicest is...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Shakira Reunites With Ex Gerard Pique & Son Milan, 9, After He’s Seen With New GF: Photos
Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, reunited as they attended their nine-year-old son Milan‘s baseball game in Barcelona, Spain this week. The singer was photographed walking ahead of her ex at the game and they appeared to keep a distance from each other throughout. She wore a green tie-dye sweatshirt and white jogging pants as her hair was down and underneath a baseball cap, and she rocked white sneakers.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Hypebae
FIFA Players Mbappé and Giroud Stir Dating Rumors After Sharing 'The Notebook' Hug Post-Win
After winning the December 4 game of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, France soccer players, Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud, celebrated their win against Poland with an intimate moment. Mbappé and Giroud notoriously feuded in 2021, and the rivalry ran so deep, that it eventually divided the France...
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
BBC
Nick Bollettieri: Former players pay tribute after 'pioneer' tennis coach dies aged 91
The mould-breaking and hugely charismatic tennis coach Nick Bollettieri has died aged 91. The New Yorker guided 10 world number one singles players, including Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles and Boris Becker. Bollettieri first established his eponymous academy in 1978, and before long students were living and training full-time...
tennisuptodate.com
Federer on ambitions following retirement: “I want to go and play in places I've never been and thank the fans”
Roger Federer has big plans after his retirement as he plans to travel to places where he's never been before and play for the fans. The professional playing days of Roger Federer are over but he won't be completely allergic to tennis courts. It's still something he loves the most and he's planning to stage exhibitions worldwide to thank the fans for supporting him all these years.
BBC
Pele: Brazil assistant coach asks people to "send a prayer" to legendary forward
Brazil's assistant coach Cesar Sampaio has asked that everyone "send a prayer" to Pele, who is currently in hospital. Three-time World Cup winner Pele, 82, has been in hospital since Tuesday and on Saturday reassured fans that he is "strong with a lot of hope". The Brazil great's statement came...
tennisuptodate.com
United Cup Schedule confirmed including hotly anticipated clash between Nadal and Kyrgios
The United Cup will make its debut in the 2023 season calendar kicking off the tennis season down under in Australia. It's an event that will feature both ATP and WTA tennis players and it's basically what the Hopman Cup used to be many years ago. Players will compete under the banners of their native countries with some countries sending a strong teams.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Zverev applauded after return to action after horror injury at Roland Garros
Alexander Zverev was welcome with an applause at his Foundation Gala where he played a match against older brother Mischa. Zverev has been out of action since May when he suffered a terrible ankle injury at Roland Garros. The German planned a comeback in September but he was unable to take the court due to sharp pain coming from his ankle caused by edema.
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz and McEnroe congratulate US National Team despite exit from World Cup: "Positive times ahead"
Taylor Fritz and Patrick McEnroe congratulated the US football team on their result at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The team played a rather solid event getting to the knockout stages but also losing to the Netherlands. It was a good effort from the country where the sport is not among the most popular ones although it's gaining popularity quickly.
Sporting News
Socceroos veteran Aziz Behich opens up on Lionel Messi clash at World Cup 2022
The Socceroos did their best to put up a fight against Argentina in their Round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday (AEDT). Despite losing 2-1, Australia came within inches of equalising in the last minute and even had the great Lionel Messi on edge at times.
Comments / 2