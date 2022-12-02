The 2023 ATP season will soon start and with it also the first Grand Slam of the season, which will take place in Australia and offers a star-studded entry list as usually. The 2023 Australian Open will run from January 16th until 29th and Rafael Nadal will be the defending champion. On the entry list, the Spaniard will be joined by his biggest rival Novak Djokovic, who is undefeated at the event since 2019.

