2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List - Djokovic, Kyrgios, Nadal, Alcaraz & more

The 2023 ATP season will soon start and with it also the first Grand Slam of the season, which will take place in Australia and offers a star-studded entry list as usually. The 2023 Australian Open will run from January 16th until 29th and Rafael Nadal will be the defending champion. On the entry list, the Spaniard will be joined by his biggest rival Novak Djokovic, who is undefeated at the event since 2019.
Sonego talks Nadal, Djokovic and goals for 2023

Lorenzo Sonego found Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal far more approachable than the regular tennis player. Sonego, who showed exceptional play for the Italian side in the Davis Cup Final, spoke with a local newspaper about his season and his interactions with giants like Djokovic and Nadal. "The nicest is...
Shakira Reunites With Ex Gerard Pique & Son Milan, 9, After He’s Seen With New GF: Photos

Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, reunited as they attended their nine-year-old son Milan‘s baseball game in Barcelona, Spain this week. The singer was photographed walking ahead of her ex at the game and they appeared to keep a distance from each other throughout. She wore a green tie-dye sweatshirt and white jogging pants as her hair was down and underneath a baseball cap, and she rocked white sneakers.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Nick Bollettieri: Former players pay tribute after 'pioneer' tennis coach dies aged 91

The mould-breaking and hugely charismatic tennis coach Nick Bollettieri has died aged 91. The New Yorker guided 10 world number one singles players, including Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles and Boris Becker. Bollettieri first established his eponymous academy in 1978, and before long students were living and training full-time...
Federer on ambitions following retirement: “I want to go and play in places I've never been and thank the fans”

Roger Federer has big plans after his retirement as he plans to travel to places where he's never been before and play for the fans. The professional playing days of Roger Federer are over but he won't be completely allergic to tennis courts. It's still something he loves the most and he's planning to stage exhibitions worldwide to thank the fans for supporting him all these years.
United Cup Schedule confirmed including hotly anticipated clash between Nadal and Kyrgios

The United Cup will make its debut in the 2023 season calendar kicking off the tennis season down under in Australia. It's an event that will feature both ATP and WTA tennis players and it's basically what the Hopman Cup used to be many years ago. Players will compete under the banners of their native countries with some countries sending a strong teams.
VIDEO: Zverev applauded after return to action after horror injury at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev was welcome with an applause at his Foundation Gala where he played a match against older brother Mischa. Zverev has been out of action since May when he suffered a terrible ankle injury at Roland Garros. The German planned a comeback in September but he was unable to take the court due to sharp pain coming from his ankle caused by edema.

