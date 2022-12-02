Read full article on original website
Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns
It's looking like the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without their tight end Hayden Hurst in week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Hurst is doubtful to play this week with a calf issue. The last time the two teams met, Hurst caught...
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 40-14 Victory against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions came into Week 13 seeking to prove they belonged in the conversation as a young, emerging team. The buzz surrounding the game took off after it was announced Jameson Williams would be making his NFL debut. Having gone 3-1 in November, Detroit started December impressively, putting together...
Fantasy Football: 12 best waiver wire targets for NFL Week 14
We’re getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL season, and fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner — or already starting in some leagues. To help you make a late-season push, we’ve put together a list of the top-12 fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 14, including options at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and running back.
Sooners in the NFL: Week 13
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 13 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the calendar shifts to December, the MVP race begins to really heat up as the top candidates look to separate themselves as the one deserving of the honor.
Week 14 Odds: Panthers at Seahawks
The Carolina Panthers are coming off a much-needed bye week and sit 4-8 with a chance to still make a run at the NFC South division crown, as hard as that is to believe. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks defeated a beaten up Los Angeles Rams team in the final seconds of the game thanks to a touchdown pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seahawks - Why?
The Los Angeles Rams' two most recent starting quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins, are both physically able to play in Sunday's NFC West divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks ... but neither will get the nod. "John (Wolford) is going to get the opportunity," coach Sean McVay announced Friday.
Nathaniel Hackett Sounds Off on CU Buffs Hiring HC Deion Sanders
Amid the apathy surrounding the Denver Broncos, the Colorado Buffaloes injected a massive dose of excitement into the market by hiring Deion Sanders as the team's new head football coach. Sanders, a Hall-of-Fame former cornerback, made quite the mark in his stint at Jackson State, and is now taking his talents to the PAC-12.
Fantasy Fallout: Jimmy Garoppolo Out for the Season
What a crazy year it’s been for Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers quarterback started 2022 on the verge of a Super Bowl appearance, his second touchdown pass of the game giving San Francisco a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of the NFC title game. Of course, the Rams came back and won, and Jimmy G went on to have shoulder surgery. As he was working his way back into playing shape in the preseason, the 49ers put him on the trading block. They traded up to draft Trey Lance in 2021 and decided to hand their second-year QB the starting job. Garoppolo wasn’t traded, and Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. With Jimmy G back in the saddle, the 49ers have emerged as a Super Bowl contender. Alas, in Sunday’s 33-17 win over the Dolphins, Garoppolo broke his foot and is lost for the season.
Geno Smith vs. Ken Walker III? Seahawks Stars Clash In Struggle Vs. Rams: VIDEO
The Seattle Seahawks traveled to face NFC West Division foe Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Super Bowl champion Rams of yesteryear look a lot different than the team the Seahawks will face in Week 13. And maybe the Seahawks will eventually put them away ... but...
History Reveals What Broncos Should do With Russell Wilson
Russel Wilson is having an awful 2022 season for the Denver Broncos. There is no doubt of that fact, especially compared to his typical quarterbacking skills of the past. Many analysts and fans are spending significantly too much time on the salary cap websites trying to figure out just how painful it would be for Denver to cut Wilson. Before anyone starts a campaign to have Wilson jettisoned from the team, let’s examine some factual data to understand whether the actual situation in Denver is truly dire or if there is a ray of hope for the future.
Bengals Release Inactives Ahead of AFC Showdown With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't clear concussion protocol and is inactive for today's game against the Chiefs. Samaje Perine will start with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans also expected to take snaps on offense. Ja'Marr Chase is active and will play for the first time since...
Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured Against Falcons
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers are now limited at cornerback in Week 13 as Levi Wallace left in the first half because of an undisclosed injury. Wallace left in the second quarter after remaining down on the field on one knee following a pass attempt. He was tended to by trainers before heading to the blue medical tent for further evaluation.
Cowboys ‘Comfort’: Can OBJ Match CeeDee Lamb in Dak’s Offense?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has, as the team expected, gradually grown into the team's WR1 role. He feels good about that ... even as, at the same time, the Cowboys are flirting with another receiver who has held that position over the course of his NFL career. "Most definitely...
Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans
Cleveland Browns may have defeated the Houston Texans, but they took a loss making it happen. Linebacker Sione Takitaki is going to miss the remainder of this season with a torn ACL, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Takitaki is a loss for a Browns defense that has been bad...
Broncos-Ravens Injury Report: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy Questionable
The Denver Broncos remain a very banged-up and injured team. It should be expected entering Week 13 of an NFL season, but for the Broncos, the sting and attention of the injury bug has been inordinate. While head coach Nathaniel Hackett might sound like he's complaining or making excuses when...
ESPN Predicts Michigan vs. TCU
No. Michigan is playing No. 3 TCU in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff and most see the Wolverines winning and advancing. Michigan is significantly better than the Horned Frogs in just about every major statistical, especially on defense. TCU can definitely score, but they haven't faced a defense like Michigan's all season. They also haven't seen a rushing attack like Michigan's and give up nearly 150 yards per game on the ground. They've also given up 21 rushing touchdowns on the year. That should have Michigan and its backs salivating.
Veteran Florida State Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
The NCAA’s 45-day Transfer Portal window has officially opened, and student-athletes across the nation are wasting no time taking to the portal in search of new teams. As is common practice at Florida State University in recent years, Coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff began holding exit interviews with student-athletes to discuss options and potential avenues for future successes, whether it be with the Seminoles or without. “They are very transparent, honest meetings,” said Norvell. “It’s trying to make sure that everybody is on the same page of expectations as we move forward.” On Monday afternoon, Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer was the next Seminole to make his future intentions clear.
Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic and Dru Smith Available Tonight Against Memphis Grizzlies
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat players Nikola Jovic and Dru Smith are both available for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Both players were originally listed as out because of their G League assignments to Sioux Falls. Here's the game preview for tonight:. Game time:...
OBJ 4-Course Bills Menu; Can Cowboys Dinner Compare?
DEC 3 OBJ NOT BUFFALO WINGS The Buffalo Bills' Odell Beckham Jr. visit is official as of Saturday night, and dinner is served. What's on the "Welcome Odell!'' menu? Per our Bills SI coverage ... The first course: A fried goat cheese salad. The second course: A Cajun seafood pasta...
