Fantasy Football: 12 best waiver wire targets for NFL Week 14

We’re getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL season, and fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner — or already starting in some leagues. To help you make a late-season push, we’ve put together a list of the top-12 fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 14, including options at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and running back.
Nathaniel Hackett Sounds Off on CU Buffs Hiring HC Deion Sanders

Amid the apathy surrounding the Denver Broncos, the Colorado Buffaloes injected a massive dose of excitement into the market by hiring Deion Sanders as the team's new head football coach. Sanders, a Hall-of-Fame former cornerback, made quite the mark in his stint at Jackson State, and is now taking his talents to the PAC-12.
Jim Harbaugh Says He’ll Be Back at Michigan in 2023

View the original article to see embedded media. For the second consecutive season, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff, and for the second year in a row, Harbaugh has been rumored as a target for NFL teams looking to fill their coaching vacancies this offseason.
Fantasy Fallout: Jimmy Garoppolo Out for the Season

What a crazy year it’s been for Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers quarterback started 2022 on the verge of a Super Bowl appearance, his second touchdown pass of the game giving San Francisco a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of the NFC title game. Of course, the Rams came back and won, and Jimmy G went on to have shoulder surgery. As he was working his way back into playing shape in the preseason, the 49ers put him on the trading block. They traded up to draft Trey Lance in 2021 and decided to hand their second-year QB the starting job. Garoppolo wasn’t traded, and Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. With Jimmy G back in the saddle, the 49ers have emerged as a Super Bowl contender. Alas, in Sunday’s 33-17 win over the Dolphins, Garoppolo broke his foot and is lost for the season.
History Reveals What Broncos Should do With Russell Wilson

Russel Wilson is having an awful 2022 season for the Denver Broncos. There is no doubt of that fact, especially compared to his typical quarterbacking skills of the past. Many analysts and fans are spending significantly too much time on the salary cap websites trying to figure out just how painful it would be for Denver to cut Wilson. Before anyone starts a campaign to have Wilson jettisoned from the team, let’s examine some factual data to understand whether the actual situation in Denver is truly dire or if there is a ray of hope for the future.
Week 15 Falcons-Saints Game Time and Date Announced

The NFL announced on Monday that the Week 15 matchup between the Falcons and Saints will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at noon. The game had previously been TBD. FOX will handle the broadcast. The home meeting could have serious NFC South implications, but we have to wait and...
Sooners in the NFL: Week 13

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 13 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the calendar shifts to December, the MVP race begins to really heat up as the top candidates look to separate themselves as the one deserving of the honor.
Geno Smith vs. Ken Walker III? Seahawks Stars Clash In Struggle Vs. Rams: VIDEO

The Seattle Seahawks traveled to face NFC West Division foe Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Super Bowl champion Rams of yesteryear look a lot different than the team the Seahawks will face in Week 13. And maybe the Seahawks will eventually put them away ... but...
Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 12 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville football players continue to make significant impacts across the league. Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:. Jaire Alexander.
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 40-14 Victory against Jaguars

The Detroit Lions came into Week 13 seeking to prove they belonged in the conversation as a young, emerging team. The buzz surrounding the game took off after it was announced Jameson Williams would be making his NFL debut. Having gone 3-1 in November, Detroit started December impressively, putting together...
Broncos-Ravens Injury Report: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy Questionable

The Denver Broncos remain a very banged-up and injured team. It should be expected entering Week 13 of an NFL season, but for the Broncos, the sting and attention of the injury bug has been inordinate. While head coach Nathaniel Hackett might sound like he's complaining or making excuses when...
OBJ VIDEO: Praises Cowboys ‘Superstars’ After Bills Visit

Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.
Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured Against Falcons

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers are now limited at cornerback in Week 13 as Levi Wallace left in the first half because of an undisclosed injury. Wallace left in the second quarter after remaining down on the field on one knee following a pass attempt. He was tended to by trainers before heading to the blue medical tent for further evaluation.
Bengals Release Inactives Ahead of AFC Showdown With Chiefs

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't clear concussion protocol and is inactive for today's game against the Chiefs. Samaje Perine will start with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans also expected to take snaps on offense. Ja'Marr Chase is active and will play for the first time since...
Why Odell Beckham Jr and the Giants Are Unlikely to Reunite

A beloved fan favorite is sent out of town by a curmudgeonly executive. The athlete then undergoes a multi-year period of personal growth in overcoming the adversity of, among other things, not being an ideal fit with his new team and suffering two torn ACLs within 16 months of each other while somehow still managing to win a championship and again being cast aside.
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders have gave fans a reason to watch again with winning their last two games, and they have the chance to go for three on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. We'll have the biggest keys for the Raiders to make that three-game winning streak a reality,...
Tough Decisions Await, Despite Stated Interest in Rodgers Returning for 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, after emerging victorious yet again against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked if the prodigious potential of Christian Watson would play a role in him returning for the 2023 season. Yes, he said, but “there’s got be mutual...

