The big question is if Paul George plays, the reports suggest it's likely which if so makes the Clippers heavy favorites. The Clippers rank 5th in defense this year, so expect another low scoring game. LA have a lot of wing sized players to put on Oubre/Rozier and maybe the NBA's most underrated big in Zubac to battle in the middle. Charlotte's three point shooting will improve at some point, but I'm not sure tonight is the start of that trend.

16 HOURS AGO