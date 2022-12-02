While it may initially seem like the Guardian is impervious to damage, the key to beating it is to dash up its legs using the boost ability. Wait for the Asura to slam its leg down on the floor. Blue orbs will appear from the impact site. Although these may seem like they'll harm you, they'll actually boost you forwards, allowing you run up the leg and fly into the air. Once you're airborne, wait for the plate above the Asura's leg to lower, then land on it.

