Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Weren't we just here? Well, now we are exploring the Chemical Plant zone in the 3D-Sonic style, here in stage 2-4.
River Delta - Lore 2 - Living Masterpiece
This Lore Marker can be found at the beach where the Southern Mystic Gateway is in The River Delta. Here you'll find Brok’s workshop and the Lore Marker will be on the right-hand side of it.
1-6 Red Ring Locations
Back to Green Hill zone we go, but this time stage 1-6 removes one whole dimension, returning Sonic to his sidescrolling roots. For a full breakdown of the stage, check out our full walkthrough!. Ring 1 =. Ring 2. Ring 3. Ring 4. After the second point marker, you will...
Chapter 02 - Chaos
There are two possible routes players can take in the second chapter. The lawful path is given when you refuse to obey Leonar's orders in Balmamusa near the end of Chapter 01. This page is a work-in-progress and will be updated regularly.
Kvasirs Poems 9 - Upon Pursuing a Place Not Marked On Maps
As you pass through, you’ll have to go to the back of the marketplace and climb up to the upper walkways. Once there, take two lefts to go across some wooden walkways, then at the end, jump left across the gap.
Mark the Student
Pokemon: Arcanine (Lv. 42), Cooperajah (Lv. 42), Coalossal (Lv. 42) Mark is quite a ways off from the snowy part of Glaseado Mountain. Mark is located to the southwest of Glaseado Gym Pokemon Center right at the border of West Province (Area Three) and Glaseado Mountain.
New Realm Seeds
New Realm Seeds is an activity you can do after completing God of War Ragnarok's main storyline. On this page, we go over how to unlock these new realm seeds and the areas they unlock. How to Start New Realm Seeds. After completing the main storyline, go to Sindri's house...
Kronos Island - Hermit Koco Location
The Hermit Koco on Kronos Island is available after the Titan fight in the Northeast corner of the island. The Hermit Koco will allow you to level up your power and defense by handing in the blue orb and red heart seeds we've found scattered around Sonic Frontiers' world. Every blue seed will raise your defense by 1, while the red seeds will boost your power by 1.
Freyrs Camp - Odins Raven 1
This Odin’s Raven can be found shortly after leaving Freyr’s Camp itself alongside Freya. Early on you’ll pass through a tunnel, and are then expected to drop down some ledges leading under a tree. Instead of doing that, head left and go to the lake. Perched above it is the Raven, to the left of a giant blue ring.
Irma the Cook
Pokemon: Breloom (Lv. 56), Toedscruel (Lv. 56), Amoonguss (Lv. 56) Irma the Cook is still located on the Soccarat Trail. However, while Natalia is on the western side, she's more on the eastern side of the island.
The Plains - Odins Raven 2
This Odin’s Raven is found in the Western half of The Plains. Head to the Dock just West of the frozen lightning bolt and look North-East: you’ll see the Raven here perched on top of a cliff.
Asura Guardian
While it may initially seem like the Guardian is impervious to damage, the key to beating it is to dash up its legs using the boost ability. Wait for the Asura to slam its leg down on the floor. Blue orbs will appear from the impact site. Although these may seem like they'll harm you, they'll actually boost you forwards, allowing you run up the leg and fly into the air. Once you're airborne, wait for the plate above the Asura's leg to lower, then land on it.
Family Crests 5 - Kvasirs Crest
This Family Crest is found in The Veiled Passage. As you head through the main tunnel, you’ll come across a section where you face Reavers, as well as some spitter plants.
Vanir Shrine - Lore 3 - The Auburn Crown
This Vanir Shrine Lore is in the Northern side-area of the shrine, the one whose entrance is guarded by spitting plants. Head up the bridge into the area and then go right up the hill.
Pokemon Go Field Research December 2022
Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for December 2022 in the Season of Mythical Wishes, along with their requirements and rewards. Field Research tasks are acquired via spinning a Pokestop, so you'll potentially need to take a trip to collect them. Pokestops...
Noatuns Garden - Lore 1 - Gardens Progress
This Lore Marker is in Noatun’s Garden, an area of The River Delta in Vanaheim. Once you arrive here, check the South-West corner to find some handholds going up the side of the Southern-most building.
Rhea Boum Aqueduct 2
You will now be able to craft equipment from the shop provided you have a recipe and the necessary items to create what you want. Shop and train as needed and continue when you're ready. Vanquish Josephine. Bonus Objective 1: Perform an attack with 100% accuracy. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus...
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. On this page of...
The Fate of Thorsdottir
The Fate of Thorsdottir is an activity you can do after completing God of War Ragnarok's main storyline. On this page, we go over what you need to do to learn what happened with Thor's daughter after Ragnarok. How to Find Thor's Daughter. Sometimes when hanging out near a shop,...
The Callisto Protocol Performance Issues Were a 'Damn Clerical Error" Per Studio CEO
The Callisto Protocol’s stuttering issues are due to a “damn clerical error,” according to Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen Schofield. In a string of separate replies on Twitter, Schofield explained that at launch, the wrong file was patched in for The Callisto Protocol and that the error occurred because someone was in a rush. “I’ll figure out how this happened but right now my focus is fixing. All our energy is on that. In the end, I’m responsible and accountable,” Schofield said.
